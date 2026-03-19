NCAA Tournament Props: 3 March Madness Player Props for Today's College Basketball Games

March Madness is here, and we are entering one of the best stretches on the sports calendar.

We've got 16 games coming at us today. What are the best player prop bets to target?

Let's dig in.

All March Madness odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds and may change after this article is published. Stats via Bart Torvik and KenPom.

March Madness College Basketball Props for Thursday

The glass will be crucial in the Louisville-South Florida matchup, and the Bulls will need Izaiyah Nelson to come up big. I think he'll be up to the challenge.

To Record 8+ Rebounds To Record 8+ Rebounds Izaiyah Nelson (USF) -172 View more odds in Sportsbook

Both of these teams do work on the boards. South Florida checks in 62nd in total rebound rate (53.1%), and the Cardinals are a bit better in 47th (53.7%). The Bulls' upset chances may hinge on their ability to compete with the Cards in the rebounding department.

That's where Nelson comes in.

The USF big is snagging an average of 9.6 rebounds per night -- 4.3 more than anyone else on the team. He's their main man on the glass. Nelson has pulled down at least eight boards in seven of his last 10 games. He can do it again today.

Freshman Darius Acuff Jr. has been one of the best players in the country -- maybe the best -- over the closing stretch of the season. With that said, I like the under on his points prop.

Darius Acuff Jr. (ARK) - Total Points Darius Acuff Jr. (ARK) Under Mar 19 8:25pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Acuff just averaged 30.3 points per game over three SEC Tournament games, and he poured in an average of 27.2 points per game in February (seven games). The guy has been out of this world.

However, 27 points is a really high bar for a 40-minute college game -- even if Acuff has shown he's capable of clearing it when he's at his best.

Acuff has been seeing huge minutes of late, logging at least 37 minutes in three straight games, including all 40 in two of those outings. His services may not be needed for that many minutes today as the Razorbacks are 15.5-point favorites over Hawaii. If Acuff ends up playing around 35 or so minutes, he'd really need to be on his game to net 27-plus points.

Also, Hawaii is pretty darn good on defense, ranking 43rd defensively on KenPom, so they won't be a total pushover for Acuff.

In the day's final game, I think Idaho can put up a fight on the glass versus Houston, leading me to this prop.

Chris Cenac Jr. (HOU) - Total Rebounds Chris Cenac Jr. (HOU) Under Mar 20 2:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

For the season, Idaho ranks a solid 60th in total rebound rate (53.1%). Have they seen many teams with the size and physicality of Houston? No. But the Cougars haven't been their usual selves on the boards this season, slotting in 93rd in total rebound rate (52.2%).

Cenac's season-long rebounding average (7.5) is right at this line. But his minutes have been inconsistent of late, with the freshman seeing fewer than 20 minutes in two of his past five games. That's led to Cenac pulling down at least eight rebounds only once over those last five.

With Cenac having a volatile role and the Vandals potentially being able to hang on the boards, the plus-money odds for Cenac to go under 7.5 rebounds catch my eye.

Which March Madness odds stand out to you this year? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college basketball odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.