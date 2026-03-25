NCAA Tournament: Each Sweet 16 Team's Odds of Advancing to Every Stage

Now, 16 teams remain. Who is the NCAA Tournament favorite? How have the odds changed with only three 1 seeds remaining and the 11-seed Texas Longhorns still alive in the field?

Who has the best odds to reach the Final Four? Reach the finals? Can Iowa win the championship after upsetting 1-seed Florida in the South Region?

To see just how likely each team in the Sweet 16 is to reach each remaining round in the tournament, we reverse-engineered the March Madness odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.

You can find the results below for all 16 teams.

Please note: lines are subject to change after this article is published.

March Madness Stage Odds for Every Sweet 16 Team

Here are each team's odds (percent chance) to reach each stage.

Team To Reach Elite Eight To Reach Final Four To Reach Title Game To Win Championship Michigan (1) 82% 58% 35% 22% Duke (1) 72% 50% 33% 17% Arizona (1) 77% 53% 30% 17% Purdue (2) 72% 30% 12% 6% UConn (2) 55% 19% 9% 3% Iowa St (2) 62% 23% 11% 5% Houston (2) 59% 45% 23% 11% View Full Table ChevronDown

Which March Madness odds stand out to you this year? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college basketball betting odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.