NCAA Tournament Betting: Can Alabama Upset UConn?

With the action moving to State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ, we have reached the beginning of the end. This weekend, the Final Four will commence. In the later of the two men's games, we'll see reigning-national champion UConn taking on No. 4 Alabama.

Connecticut reached the Final Four by trouncing No. 3 Illinois to win the East Region. As for 'Bama, the Tide washed over over a stellar Clemson team in the Elite Eight to win the West.

All signs point to a thrilling contest in the desert. Early in the week (Tuesday), FanDuel Sportsbook has the almighty Huskies listed as 11.5-point favorites for Saturday's clash with the Tide.

Updated April 4, 2024 at 7:45 p.m. ET

NCAA Tournament Betting Picks

UConn vs. Alabama Betting Odds

Date and Time: Saturday, April 6th at 8:49 p.m. ET

Spread: Connecticut -11.5 (-114)

Total: 161.5 (-110/-110)

Moneyline:

Alabama: +570

Connecticut: -850

UConn vs. Alabama Statistical Breakdown

Advanced stats from KenPom, Bart Torvik and numberFire.

UConn

numberFire Ranking: 1st

1st Bart Torvik Ranking: 1st

1st KenPom Ranking: 1st Adjusted Defensive Efficiency Ranking: 4th Adjusted Offensive Efficiency Ranking: 1st Adjusted Tempo Ranking: 315th

1st

Alabama

numberFire Ranking: 10th

10th Bart Torvik Ranking: 14th

14th KenPom Ranking: 12th Adjusted Defensive Efficiency Ranking: 104th Adjusted Offensive Efficiency Ranking: 3rd Adjusted Tempo Ranking: 9th

12th

UConn vs. Alabama Best Bet

I apologize if it is a boring play, but oftentimes, making money is exactly that: slow, consistent and boring.

It is extremely difficult to bet against UConn at this current moment. At 18-2 in conference, the reigning national champs won a very talented Big East grouping this past year. From there, the Huskies have flat-out dominated at the Big Dance.

As the NCAA tournament's top overall seed, Connecticut defeated Stetson, Northwestern, San Diego State and Illinois with a 27.75 PPG average winning margin. Simply, head coach Dan Hurley's Huskies are ballin'. This group from Storrs, CT has been particularly stifling on defense, not allowing more than 58 points to any tourney opponent in 2024.

This Final Four romp will make for a clash of styles, as the Crimson Tide can certainly score the rock. Through 36 games, Alabama has produced a staggering 90.6 PPG, which is the top clip in men's college hoops. Head coach Nate Oats likes to run and gun, and the Tide's 37.1% three-point shooting certainly complements their success.

Interestingly, these respective programs are currently on opposite ends of KenPom's adjusted tempo rankings. UConn plays slow and steady, showing up 315th (13th percentile) in the aforementioned poll. Across the court, Bama's high-speed approach has them ranked 9th (97th percentile) in adjusted tempo.

Considering Connecticut's overwhelming length and prior postseason experience, I am on the chalk against the spread (11.5). The set number will also be one to monitor, as incoming action will likely deviate this line before the weekend arrives.

I respect the Tide's offensive prowess, but I believe they have reached the end of the line versus the champs. The Huskies have held opponents to 30.9% shooting from three-point distance, and I expect that aspect to play a major factor in slowing down Alabama.

UConn vs. Alabama Prop Bet

As an intriguing prop bet, I believe Alabama senior forward Grant Nelson is in advantageous positioning to bring down six or more rebounds at -150 odds.

Nelson's program height has him listed at 6-foot-10, which towers above most players he will share the floor with at this level. On the court, Nelson has showcased 5.6 RPG in 2024. Through his entire collegiate career, that rebounding rate is slightly higher at 5.9 RPG.

At the Final Four in Arizona, can we count on Nelson for at least six boards? This is a feat he has accomplished in four of his past seven appearances, which includes gritty performances in the Sweet 16 (12 rebounds) and Elite Eight (7 rebounds).

The Crimson Tide are a top-20 rebounding program in the country, collecting 39.9 RPG. That is also one aspect where they rank higher than Connecticut (39.0 RPG). With that in mind, I am willing to wager at a slightly juiced priced that Nelson grabs a minimum of six boards this Saturday.

