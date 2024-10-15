menu item
NBA

NBA Rookie of the Year Odds: Zach Edey the Favorite, Bronny James Getting Attention

FanDuel Staff
FanDuel Staff

NBA Rookie of the Year Odds: Zach Edey the Favorite, Bronny James Getting Attention

The 2024-25 NBA season is drawing near, and there is never a shortage of storylines in an NBA season.

This season, the Rookie of the Year race is starting off pretty tight.

Zach Edey, the ninth overall pick, has the shortest NBA Rookie of the Year odds at FanDuel Sportsbook leading into the season.

The third overall pick, Reed Sheppard, actually slots in second behind Edey.

At +850 is where you'll find this season's first and second picks, Zaccharie Risacher and Alex Sarr.

Not only that, but Los Angeles Lakers rookie Dalton Knecht (+1500) finds himself seventh in odds -- well above Bronny James (+40000).

But -- not that surprisingly -- James is drawing a lot of the attention in the market.

Here's a look at the top candidates for NBA Rookie of the Year

NBA Rookie of the Year Odds

Here are the most up-to-date odds for the ROTY race among the early favorites.

NBA Rookie of the Year 2024-25
Zach Edey
Zaccharie Risacher
Reed Sheppard
Alexandre Sarr
Matas Buzelis
Stephon Castle

