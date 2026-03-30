NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - March 30
The Boston Celtics versus the Atlanta Hawks is one of many strong options on today's NBA schedule.
Ready to explore the betting info for today's NBA action? Let's break down them together.
Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers
- Projected Favorite: Heat (63.12% win probability)
- Spread: 76ers (-2)
- Total: 245.5
- Moneyline: 76ers -136, Heat +116
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Peacock, NBCS-PH
Bet on Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Atlanta Hawks vs. Boston Celtics
- Projected Favorite: Hawks (55.98% win probability)
- Spread: Hawks (-1)
- Total: 222.5
- Moneyline: Hawks -110, Celtics -106
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSE, NBCS-BOS
Bet on Atlanta Hawks vs. Boston Celtics with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Phoenix Suns
- Projected Favorite: Suns (61.04% win probability)
- Spread: Suns (-13)
- Total: 229.5
- Moneyline: Suns -800, Grizzlies +560
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSE, AZFamily, Suns+
Bet on Memphis Grizzlies vs. Phoenix Suns with FanDuel Sportsbook.
San Antonio Spurs vs. Chicago Bulls
- Projected Favorite: Spurs (85.33% win probability)
- Spread: Spurs (-18)
- Total: 243.5
- Moneyline: Spurs -1587, Bulls +900
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Peacock, FDSSW
Bet on San Antonio Spurs vs. Chicago Bulls with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Dallas Mavericks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (71.86% win probability)
- Spread: Timberwolves (-7)
- Total: 236.5
- Moneyline: Timberwolves -255, Mavericks +210
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSN, KFAA
Bet on Dallas Mavericks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Utah Jazz vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
- Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (77.33% win probability)
- Spread: Cavaliers (-17.5)
- Total: 243.5
- Moneyline: Cavaliers -1493, Jazz +870
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: KJZZ, Jazz+, FDSOH
Bet on Utah Jazz vs. Cleveland Cavaliers with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Detroit Pistons
- Projected Favorite: Thunder (55.41% win probability)
- Spread: Thunder (-13.5)
- Total: 219.5
- Moneyline: Thunder -719, Pistons +520
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: Peacock
Bet on Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Detroit Pistons with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Washington Wizards
- Projected Favorite: Lakers (89.09% win probability)
- Spread: Lakers (-16.5)
- Total: 235.5
- Moneyline: Lakers -1786, Wizards +980
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA, MNMT
Bet on Los Angeles Lakers vs. Washington Wizards with FanDuel Sportsbook.
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.
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