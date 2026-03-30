NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - March 30

The Boston Celtics versus the Atlanta Hawks is one of many strong options on today's NBA schedule.

Ready to explore the betting info for today's NBA action? Let's break down them together.

Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Projected Favorite: Heat (63.12% win probability)

Heat (63.12% win probability) Spread: 76ers (-2)

76ers (-2) Total: 245.5

245.5 Moneyline: 76ers -136, Heat +116

76ers -136, Heat +116 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: Peacock, NBCS-PH

Bet on Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Boston Celtics

Projected Favorite: Hawks (55.98% win probability)

Hawks (55.98% win probability) Spread: Hawks (-1)

Hawks (-1) Total: 222.5

222.5 Moneyline: Hawks -110, Celtics -106

Hawks -110, Celtics -106 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSE, NBCS-BOS

Bet on Atlanta Hawks vs. Boston Celtics with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Phoenix Suns

Projected Favorite: Suns (61.04% win probability)

Suns (61.04% win probability) Spread: Suns (-13)

Suns (-13) Total: 229.5

229.5 Moneyline: Suns -800, Grizzlies +560

Suns -800, Grizzlies +560 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSE, AZFamily, Suns+

Bet on Memphis Grizzlies vs. Phoenix Suns with FanDuel Sportsbook.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Chicago Bulls

Projected Favorite: Spurs (85.33% win probability)

Spurs (85.33% win probability) Spread: Spurs (-18)

Spurs (-18) Total: 243.5

243.5 Moneyline: Spurs -1587, Bulls +900

Spurs -1587, Bulls +900 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: Peacock, FDSSW

Bet on San Antonio Spurs vs. Chicago Bulls with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (71.86% win probability)

Timberwolves (71.86% win probability) Spread: Timberwolves (-7)

Timberwolves (-7) Total: 236.5

236.5 Moneyline: Timberwolves -255, Mavericks +210

Timberwolves -255, Mavericks +210 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: FDSN, KFAA

Bet on Dallas Mavericks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Utah Jazz vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (77.33% win probability)

Cavaliers (77.33% win probability) Spread: Cavaliers (-17.5)

Cavaliers (-17.5) Total: 243.5

243.5 Moneyline: Cavaliers -1493, Jazz +870

Cavaliers -1493, Jazz +870 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: KJZZ, Jazz+, FDSOH

Bet on Utah Jazz vs. Cleveland Cavaliers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Detroit Pistons

Projected Favorite: Thunder (55.41% win probability)

Thunder (55.41% win probability) Spread: Thunder (-13.5)

Thunder (-13.5) Total: 219.5

219.5 Moneyline: Thunder -719, Pistons +520

Thunder -719, Pistons +520 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: Peacock

Bet on Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Detroit Pistons with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Washington Wizards

Projected Favorite: Lakers (89.09% win probability)

Lakers (89.09% win probability) Spread: Lakers (-16.5)

Lakers (-16.5) Total: 235.5

235.5 Moneyline: Lakers -1786, Wizards +980

Lakers -1786, Wizards +980 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet LA, MNMT

Bet on Los Angeles Lakers vs. Washington Wizards with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

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