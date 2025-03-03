NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - March 3
The Sacramento Kings versus the Dallas Mavericks is one of many strong options on today's NBA schedule.
Trying to get an edge in betting on the NBA? Check out our detailed examination of the betting odds for all of the important games today below.
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- Projected Favorite: 76ers (65.76% win probability)
- Spread: 76ers (-3.5)
- Total: 228
- Moneyline: 76ers -166, Trail Blazers +140
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, NBCS-PH
Charlotte Hornets vs. Golden State Warriors
- Projected Favorite: Warriors (68.08% win probability)
- Spread: Warriors (-12)
- Total: 224
- Moneyline: Warriors -649, Hornets +480
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA, FDSSE
Miami Heat vs. Washington Wizards
- Projected Favorite: Heat (75.39% win probability)
- Spread: Heat (-9)
- Total: 219.5
- Moneyline: Heat -420, Wizards +330
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSUN, MNMT2
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Projected Favorite: Grizzlies (83.78% win probability)
- Spread: Grizzlies (-8.5)
- Total: 253.5
- Moneyline: Grizzlies -330, Hawks +265
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSE
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets
- Projected Favorite: Thunder (67.19% win probability)
- Spread: Thunder (-10.5)
- Total: 226.5
- Moneyline: Thunder -549, Rockets +410
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSOK, SCHN
Dallas Mavericks vs. Sacramento Kings
- Projected Favorite: Mavericks (58.76% win probability)
- Spread: Mavericks (-1.5)
- Total: 231.5
- Moneyline: Mavericks -124, Kings +106
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, KFAA
Utah Jazz vs. Detroit Pistons
- Projected Favorite: Pistons (71.18% win probability)
- Spread: Pistons (-10.5)
- Total: 232
- Moneyline: Pistons -420, Jazz +330
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: KJZZ, FDSDET
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
