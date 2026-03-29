NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - March 29

In one of the many exciting matchups on the NBA schedule today, the Sacramento Kings and the Brooklyn Nets square off at Barclays Center.

Seeking additional betting info for today's NBA action? We've got you covered with odds for each of the big matchups in the article below.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Projected Favorite: Clippers (76.10% win probability)

Clippers (76.10% win probability) Spread: Clippers (-14)

Clippers (-14) Total: 223.5

223.5 Moneyline: Clippers -901, Bucks +610

Clippers -901, Bucks +610 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSWI, FDSSC

Bet on Milwaukee Bucks vs. Los Angeles Clippers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Indiana Pacers vs. Miami Heat

Projected Favorite: Heat (73.47% win probability)

Heat (73.47% win probability) Spread: Heat (-9.5)

Heat (-9.5) Total: 245.5

245.5 Moneyline: Heat -420, Pacers +330

Heat -420, Pacers +330 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSUN, FDSIN

Bet on Indiana Pacers vs. Miami Heat with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Washington Wizards

Projected Favorite: Trail Blazers (76.58% win probability)

Trail Blazers (76.58% win probability) Spread: Trail Blazers (-16)

Trail Blazers (-16) Total: 237.5

237.5 Moneyline: Trail Blazers -1099, Wizards +700

Trail Blazers -1099, Wizards +700 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: KUNP, MNMT, KATU

Bet on Portland Trail Blazers vs. Washington Wizards with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Boston Celtics

Projected Favorite: Celtics (55.22% win probability)

Celtics (55.22% win probability) Spread: Celtics (-1.5)

Celtics (-1.5) Total: 215.5

215.5 Moneyline: Celtics -120, Hornets +102

Celtics -120, Hornets +102 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, FDSSE

Bet on Charlotte Hornets vs. Boston Celtics with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Sacramento Kings

Projected Favorite: Nets (62.84% win probability)

Nets (62.84% win probability) Spread: Nets (-1)

Nets (-1) Total: 221.5

221.5 Moneyline: Nets -112, Kings -104

Nets -112, Kings -104 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: YES, NBCS-CA

Bet on Brooklyn Nets vs. Sacramento Kings with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Toronto Raptors vs. Orlando Magic

Projected Favorite: Raptors (63.25% win probability)

Raptors (63.25% win probability) Spread: Raptors (-2.5)

Raptors (-2.5) Total: 224.5

224.5 Moneyline: Raptors -144, Magic +122

Raptors -144, Magic +122 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSFL, TSN

Bet on Toronto Raptors vs. Orlando Magic with FanDuel Sportsbook.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Houston Rockets

Projected Favorite: Rockets (66.42% win probability)

Rockets (66.42% win probability) Spread: Rockets (-6)

Rockets (-6) Total: 224.5

224.5 Moneyline: Rockets -220, Pelicans +184

Rockets -220, Pelicans +184 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: SCHN, Gulf Coast Sports, Pelicans+

Bet on New Orleans Pelicans vs. Houston Rockets with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. New York Knicks

Projected Favorite: Thunder (67.17% win probability)

Thunder (67.17% win probability) Spread: Thunder (-8.5)

Thunder (-8.5) Total: 224.5

224.5 Moneyline: Thunder -350, Knicks +280

Thunder -350, Knicks +280 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBC/Peacock

Bet on Oklahoma City Thunder vs. New York Knicks with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors

Projected Favorite: Nuggets (68.30% win probability)

Nuggets (68.30% win probability) Spread: Nuggets (-11.5)

Nuggets (-11.5) Total: 238.5

238.5 Moneyline: Nuggets -599, Warriors +450

Nuggets -599, Warriors +450 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBC/Peacock

Bet on Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

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