NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - March 29
In one of the many exciting matchups on the NBA schedule today, the Sacramento Kings and the Brooklyn Nets square off at Barclays Center.
Seeking additional betting info for today's NBA action? We've got you covered with odds for each of the big matchups in the article below.
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Los Angeles Clippers
- Projected Favorite: Clippers (76.10% win probability)
- Spread: Clippers (-14)
- Total: 223.5
- Moneyline: Clippers -901, Bucks +610
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSWI, FDSSC
Bet on Milwaukee Bucks vs. Los Angeles Clippers with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Indiana Pacers vs. Miami Heat
- Projected Favorite: Heat (73.47% win probability)
- Spread: Heat (-9.5)
- Total: 245.5
- Moneyline: Heat -420, Pacers +330
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSUN, FDSIN
Bet on Indiana Pacers vs. Miami Heat with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Washington Wizards
- Projected Favorite: Trail Blazers (76.58% win probability)
- Spread: Trail Blazers (-16)
- Total: 237.5
- Moneyline: Trail Blazers -1099, Wizards +700
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: KUNP, MNMT, KATU
Bet on Portland Trail Blazers vs. Washington Wizards with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Charlotte Hornets vs. Boston Celtics
- Projected Favorite: Celtics (55.22% win probability)
- Spread: Celtics (-1.5)
- Total: 215.5
- Moneyline: Celtics -120, Hornets +102
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, FDSSE
Bet on Charlotte Hornets vs. Boston Celtics with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Brooklyn Nets vs. Sacramento Kings
- Projected Favorite: Nets (62.84% win probability)
- Spread: Nets (-1)
- Total: 221.5
- Moneyline: Nets -112, Kings -104
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: YES, NBCS-CA
Bet on Brooklyn Nets vs. Sacramento Kings with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Toronto Raptors vs. Orlando Magic
- Projected Favorite: Raptors (63.25% win probability)
- Spread: Raptors (-2.5)
- Total: 224.5
- Moneyline: Raptors -144, Magic +122
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSFL, TSN
Bet on Toronto Raptors vs. Orlando Magic with FanDuel Sportsbook.
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Houston Rockets
- Projected Favorite: Rockets (66.42% win probability)
- Spread: Rockets (-6)
- Total: 224.5
- Moneyline: Rockets -220, Pelicans +184
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SCHN, Gulf Coast Sports, Pelicans+
Bet on New Orleans Pelicans vs. Houston Rockets with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. New York Knicks
- Projected Favorite: Thunder (67.17% win probability)
- Spread: Thunder (-8.5)
- Total: 224.5
- Moneyline: Thunder -350, Knicks +280
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBC/Peacock
Bet on Oklahoma City Thunder vs. New York Knicks with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors
- Projected Favorite: Nuggets (68.30% win probability)
- Spread: Nuggets (-11.5)
- Total: 238.5
- Moneyline: Nuggets -599, Warriors +450
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBC/Peacock
Bet on Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors with FanDuel Sportsbook.
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.
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