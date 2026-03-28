NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - March 28

Today's NBA lineup features plenty of excitement, including the matchup between the Detroit Pistons and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Ahead of today's NBA games, get a sneak peek at the odds right here.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. San Antonio Spurs

Projected Favorite: Spurs (77.71% win probability)

Spurs (77.71% win probability) Spread: Spurs (-18)

Spurs (-18) Total: 227.5

227.5 Moneyline: Spurs -2000, Bucks +1040

Spurs -2000, Bucks +1040 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video, FDSSW

Bet on Milwaukee Bucks vs. San Antonio Spurs with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Detroit Pistons

Projected Favorite: Pistons (52.45% win probability)

Pistons (52.45% win probability) Spread: Timberwolves (-1.5)

Timberwolves (-1.5) Total: 222.5

222.5 Moneyline: Timberwolves -126, Pistons +108

Timberwolves -126, Pistons +108 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

Bet on Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Detroit Pistons with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Projected Favorite: Hornets (71.30% win probability)

Hornets (71.30% win probability) Spread: Hornets (-6)

Hornets (-6) Total: 230.5

230.5 Moneyline: Hornets -215, 76ers +180

Hornets -215, 76ers +180 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSE, NBCS-PH, WSOC 9

Bet on Charlotte Hornets vs. Philadelphia 76ers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Sacramento Kings

Projected Favorite: Hawks (79.49% win probability)

Hawks (79.49% win probability) Spread: Hawks (-16)

Hawks (-16) Total: 238.5

238.5 Moneyline: Hawks -952, Kings +660

Hawks -952, Kings +660 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSE, NBCS-CA, WANF, Peachtree Sports Network

Bet on Atlanta Hawks vs. Sacramento Kings with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Chicago Bulls

Projected Favorite: Grizzlies (57.88% win probability)

Grizzlies (57.88% win probability) Spread: Bulls (-3.5)

Bulls (-3.5) Total: 245.5

245.5 Moneyline: Bulls -162, Grizzlies +136

Bulls -162, Grizzlies +136 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: CHSN, FDSSE

Bet on Memphis Grizzlies vs. Chicago Bulls with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Phoenix Suns vs. Utah Jazz

Projected Favorite: Suns (83.93% win probability)

Suns (83.93% win probability) Spread: Suns (-16.5)

Suns (-16.5) Total: 229.5

229.5 Moneyline: Suns -1351, Jazz +810

Suns -1351, Jazz +810 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: KJZZ, Jazz+, AZFamily, Suns+, NBA TV

Bet on Phoenix Suns vs. Utah Jazz with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

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