NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - March 28
Today's NBA lineup features plenty of excitement, including the matchup between the Detroit Pistons and the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Ahead of today's NBA games, get a sneak peek at the odds right here.
Milwaukee Bucks vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Projected Favorite: Spurs (77.71% win probability)
- Spread: Spurs (-18)
- Total: 227.5
- Moneyline: Spurs -2000, Bucks +1040
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video, FDSSW
Bet on Milwaukee Bucks vs. San Antonio Spurs with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Detroit Pistons
- Projected Favorite: Pistons (52.45% win probability)
- Spread: Timberwolves (-1.5)
- Total: 222.5
- Moneyline: Timberwolves -126, Pistons +108
- Time: 5:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
Bet on Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Detroit Pistons with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Charlotte Hornets vs. Philadelphia 76ers
- Projected Favorite: Hornets (71.30% win probability)
- Spread: Hornets (-6)
- Total: 230.5
- Moneyline: Hornets -215, 76ers +180
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSE, NBCS-PH, WSOC 9
Bet on Charlotte Hornets vs. Philadelphia 76ers with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Atlanta Hawks vs. Sacramento Kings
- Projected Favorite: Hawks (79.49% win probability)
- Spread: Hawks (-16)
- Total: 238.5
- Moneyline: Hawks -952, Kings +660
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSE, NBCS-CA, WANF, Peachtree Sports Network
Bet on Atlanta Hawks vs. Sacramento Kings with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Chicago Bulls
- Projected Favorite: Grizzlies (57.88% win probability)
- Spread: Bulls (-3.5)
- Total: 245.5
- Moneyline: Bulls -162, Grizzlies +136
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: CHSN, FDSSE
Bet on Memphis Grizzlies vs. Chicago Bulls with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Phoenix Suns vs. Utah Jazz
- Projected Favorite: Suns (83.93% win probability)
- Spread: Suns (-16.5)
- Total: 229.5
- Moneyline: Suns -1351, Jazz +810
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: KJZZ, Jazz+, AZFamily, Suns+, NBA TV
Bet on Phoenix Suns vs. Utah Jazz with FanDuel Sportsbook.
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.
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