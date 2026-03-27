NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - March 27

The Atlanta Hawks versus the Boston Celtics is one of many compelling options on today's NBA schedule.

Don't miss out on all of the NBA action today. We've got the inside scoop on the betting odds you need to get an edge.

Indiana Pacers vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Projected Favorite: Clippers (71.04% win probability)

Clippers (71.04% win probability) Spread: Clippers (-9.5)

Clippers (-9.5) Total: 238.5

238.5 Moneyline: Clippers -391, Pacers +310

Clippers -391, Pacers +310 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSIN, FDSSC

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Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Miami Heat

Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (68.98% win probability)

Cavaliers (68.98% win probability) Spread: Cavaliers (-5.5)

Cavaliers (-5.5) Total: 242.5

242.5 Moneyline: Cavaliers -205, Heat +172

Cavaliers -205, Heat +172 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSOH, FDSSUN

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Boston Celtics vs. Atlanta Hawks

Projected Favorite: Celtics (76.38% win probability)

Celtics (76.38% win probability) Spread: Celtics (-5)

Celtics (-5) Total: 224.5

224.5 Moneyline: Celtics -198, Hawks +164

Celtics -198, Hawks +164 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSE, NBCS-BOS

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Memphis Grizzlies vs. Houston Rockets

Projected Favorite: Rockets (67.16% win probability)

Rockets (67.16% win probability) Spread: Rockets (-12.5)

Rockets (-12.5) Total: 226.5

226.5 Moneyline: Rockets -752, Grizzlies +530

Rockets -752, Grizzlies +530 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: SCHN, FDSSE

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Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Chicago Bulls

Projected Favorite: Thunder (87.76% win probability)

Thunder (87.76% win probability) Spread: Thunder (-20.5)

Thunder (-20.5) Total: 236.5

236.5 Moneyline: Thunder -3448, Bulls +1400

Thunder -3448, Bulls +1400 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: CHSN+, FDSOK

Bet on Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Chicago Bulls with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Toronto Raptors vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Projected Favorite: Raptors (80.47% win probability)

Raptors (80.47% win probability) Spread: Raptors (-8.5)

Raptors (-8.5) Total: 228.5

228.5 Moneyline: Raptors -334, Pelicans +270

Raptors -334, Pelicans +270 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports, Pelicans+, SportsNet

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Denver Nuggets vs. Utah Jazz

Projected Favorite: Nuggets (82.38% win probability)

Nuggets (82.38% win probability) Spread: Nuggets (-18.5)

Nuggets (-18.5) Total: 248.5

248.5 Moneyline: Nuggets -1786, Jazz +980

Nuggets -1786, Jazz +980 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: KJZZ, Jazz+, ALT

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Portland Trail Blazers vs. Dallas Mavericks

Projected Favorite: Trail Blazers (70.69% win probability)

Trail Blazers (70.69% win probability) Spread: Trail Blazers (-10)

Trail Blazers (-10) Total: 239.5

239.5 Moneyline: Trail Blazers -400, Mavericks +315

Trail Blazers -400, Mavericks +315 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, KUNP, KFAA, WFAA

Bet on Portland Trail Blazers vs. Dallas Mavericks with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Golden State Warriors vs. Washington Wizards

Projected Favorite: Warriors (83.10% win probability)

Warriors (83.10% win probability) Spread: Warriors (-14.5)

Warriors (-14.5) Total: 233.5

233.5 Moneyline: Warriors -901, Wizards +610

Warriors -901, Wizards +610 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA, MNMT

Bet on Golden State Warriors vs. Washington Wizards with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Brooklyn Nets

Projected Favorite: Lakers (85.87% win probability)

Lakers (85.87% win probability) Spread: Lakers (-16.5)

Lakers (-16.5) Total: 222.5

222.5 Moneyline: Lakers -1786, Nets +980

Lakers -1786, Nets +980 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: YES, SportsNet LA

Bet on Los Angeles Lakers vs. Brooklyn Nets with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

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