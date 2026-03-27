NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - March 27
The Atlanta Hawks versus the Boston Celtics is one of many compelling options on today's NBA schedule.
Don't miss out on all of the NBA action today. We've got the inside scoop on the betting odds you need to get an edge.
Indiana Pacers vs. Los Angeles Clippers
- Projected Favorite: Clippers (71.04% win probability)
- Spread: Clippers (-9.5)
- Total: 238.5
- Moneyline: Clippers -391, Pacers +310
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSIN, FDSSC
Bet on Indiana Pacers vs. Los Angeles Clippers with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Miami Heat
- Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (68.98% win probability)
- Spread: Cavaliers (-5.5)
- Total: 242.5
- Moneyline: Cavaliers -205, Heat +172
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSOH, FDSSUN
Bet on Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Miami Heat with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Boston Celtics vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Projected Favorite: Celtics (76.38% win probability)
- Spread: Celtics (-5)
- Total: 224.5
- Moneyline: Celtics -198, Hawks +164
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSE, NBCS-BOS
Bet on Boston Celtics vs. Atlanta Hawks with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Houston Rockets
- Projected Favorite: Rockets (67.16% win probability)
- Spread: Rockets (-12.5)
- Total: 226.5
- Moneyline: Rockets -752, Grizzlies +530
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SCHN, FDSSE
Bet on Memphis Grizzlies vs. Houston Rockets with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Chicago Bulls
- Projected Favorite: Thunder (87.76% win probability)
- Spread: Thunder (-20.5)
- Total: 236.5
- Moneyline: Thunder -3448, Bulls +1400
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: CHSN+, FDSOK
Bet on Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Chicago Bulls with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Toronto Raptors vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- Projected Favorite: Raptors (80.47% win probability)
- Spread: Raptors (-8.5)
- Total: 228.5
- Moneyline: Raptors -334, Pelicans +270
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports, Pelicans+, SportsNet
Bet on Toronto Raptors vs. New Orleans Pelicans with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Denver Nuggets vs. Utah Jazz
- Projected Favorite: Nuggets (82.38% win probability)
- Spread: Nuggets (-18.5)
- Total: 248.5
- Moneyline: Nuggets -1786, Jazz +980
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: KJZZ, Jazz+, ALT
Bet on Denver Nuggets vs. Utah Jazz with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Dallas Mavericks
- Projected Favorite: Trail Blazers (70.69% win probability)
- Spread: Trail Blazers (-10)
- Total: 239.5
- Moneyline: Trail Blazers -400, Mavericks +315
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, KUNP, KFAA, WFAA
Bet on Portland Trail Blazers vs. Dallas Mavericks with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Golden State Warriors vs. Washington Wizards
- Projected Favorite: Warriors (83.10% win probability)
- Spread: Warriors (-14.5)
- Total: 233.5
- Moneyline: Warriors -901, Wizards +610
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA, MNMT
Bet on Golden State Warriors vs. Washington Wizards with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Brooklyn Nets
- Projected Favorite: Lakers (85.87% win probability)
- Spread: Lakers (-16.5)
- Total: 222.5
- Moneyline: Lakers -1786, Nets +980
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: YES, SportsNet LA
Bet on Los Angeles Lakers vs. Brooklyn Nets with FanDuel Sportsbook.
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.
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