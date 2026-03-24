NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - March 24

The outings in a Tuesday NBA schedule that shouldn't be missed include the Denver Nuggets playing the Phoenix Suns at PHX Arena.

Trying to get an edge in betting on the NBA? Check out our detailed examination of the betting odds for each of the major matchups today below.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Sacramento Kings

Projected Favorite: Hornets (88.35% win probability)

Hornets (88.35% win probability) Spread: Hornets (-17)

Hornets (-17) Total: 230.5

230.5 Moneyline: Hornets -1205, Kings +750

Hornets -1205, Kings +750 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSE, NBCS-CA

Bet on Charlotte Hornets vs. Sacramento Kings with FanDuel Sportsbook.

New York Knicks vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Projected Favorite: Knicks (84.21% win probability)

Knicks (84.21% win probability) Spread: Knicks (-8.5)

Knicks (-8.5) Total: 231.5

231.5 Moneyline: Knicks -370, Pelicans +295

Knicks -370, Pelicans +295 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports, Pelicans+, MSG

Bet on New York Knicks vs. New Orleans Pelicans with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic

Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (78.20% win probability)

Cavaliers (78.20% win probability) Spread: Cavaliers (-10)

Cavaliers (-10) Total: 229.5

229.5 Moneyline: Cavaliers -420, Magic +330

Cavaliers -420, Magic +330 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBC/Peacock, FDSOH

Bet on Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets

Projected Favorite: Suns (54.12% win probability)

Suns (54.12% win probability) Spread: Nuggets (-5)

Nuggets (-5) Total: 234.5

234.5 Moneyline: Nuggets -215, Suns +180

Nuggets -215, Suns +180 Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBC/Peacock, ALT

Bet on Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

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