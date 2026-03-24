NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - March 24
The outings in a Tuesday NBA schedule that shouldn't be missed include the Denver Nuggets playing the Phoenix Suns at PHX Arena.
Trying to get an edge in betting on the NBA? Check out our detailed examination of the betting odds for each of the major matchups today below.
Charlotte Hornets vs. Sacramento Kings
- Projected Favorite: Hornets (88.35% win probability)
- Spread: Hornets (-17)
- Total: 230.5
- Moneyline: Hornets -1205, Kings +750
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSE, NBCS-CA
Bet on Charlotte Hornets vs. Sacramento Kings with FanDuel Sportsbook.
New York Knicks vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- Projected Favorite: Knicks (84.21% win probability)
- Spread: Knicks (-8.5)
- Total: 231.5
- Moneyline: Knicks -370, Pelicans +295
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports, Pelicans+, MSG
Bet on New York Knicks vs. New Orleans Pelicans with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic
- Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (78.20% win probability)
- Spread: Cavaliers (-10)
- Total: 229.5
- Moneyline: Cavaliers -420, Magic +330
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBC/Peacock, FDSOH
Bet on Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets
- Projected Favorite: Suns (54.12% win probability)
- Spread: Nuggets (-5)
- Total: 234.5
- Moneyline: Nuggets -215, Suns +180
- Time: 11:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBC/Peacock, ALT
Bet on Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets with FanDuel Sportsbook.
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.
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