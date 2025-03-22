NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - March 22

The NBA lineup today is not one to miss. The matchups include the Milwaukee Bucks taking on the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center.

Seeking additional betting information for today's NBA action? We've got you covered with odds for all the big matchups in the article below.

Indiana Pacers vs. Brooklyn Nets

Projected Favorite: Pacers (75.46% win probability)

Pacers (75.46% win probability) Spread: Pacers (-9)

Pacers (-9) Total: 219.5

219.5 Moneyline: Pacers -400, Nets +310

Pacers -400, Nets +310 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSIN, YES

Atlanta Hawks vs. Golden State Warriors

Projected Favorite: Warriors (60.28% win probability)

Warriors (60.28% win probability) Spread: Warriors (-3)

Warriors (-3) Total: 230.5

230.5 Moneyline: Warriors -148, Hawks +126

Warriors -148, Hawks +126 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSSE, NBCS-BA

New York Knicks vs. Washington Wizards

Projected Favorite: Knicks (89.59% win probability)

Knicks (89.59% win probability) Spread: Knicks (-15.5)

Knicks (-15.5) Total: 220.5

220.5 Moneyline: Knicks -1205, Wizards +750

Knicks -1205, Wizards +750 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, MNMT2

Sacramento Kings vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Projected Favorite: Kings (51.53% win probability)

Kings (51.53% win probability) Spread: Bucks (-1.5)

Bucks (-1.5) Total: 228.5

228.5 Moneyline: Bucks -124, Kings +106

Bucks -124, Kings +106 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSWI, NBCS-CA

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Chicago Bulls

Projected Favorite: Lakers (72.27% win probability)

Lakers (72.27% win probability) Spread: Lakers (-11)

Lakers (-11) Total: 233.5

233.5 Moneyline: Lakers -500, Bulls +385

Lakers -500, Bulls +385 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet LA, CHSN

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

