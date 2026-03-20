NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - March 20

In a Friday NBA schedule that includes plenty of compelling contests, the Portland Trail Blazers versus the Minnesota Timberwolves is a game to catch.

Ahead of today's NBA games, get a sneak peek at the odds right here.

Brooklyn Nets vs. New York Knicks

Projected Favorite: Knicks (79.95% win probability)

Knicks (79.95% win probability) Spread: Knicks (-18)

Knicks (-18) Total: 215.5

215.5 Moneyline: Knicks -2222, Nets +1100

Knicks -2222, Nets +1100 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: YES, MSG

Bet on Brooklyn Nets vs. New York Knicks with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Detroit Pistons vs. Golden State Warriors

Projected Favorite: Pistons (70.30% win probability)

Pistons (70.30% win probability) Spread: Pistons (-6.5)

Pistons (-6.5) Total: 217.5

217.5 Moneyline: Pistons -250, Warriors +205

Pistons -250, Warriors +205 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: FDSDET, NBCS-BA

Bet on Detroit Pistons vs. Golden State Warriors with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Houston Rockets vs. Atlanta Hawks

Projected Favorite: Rockets (70.71% win probability)

Rockets (70.71% win probability) Spread: Rockets (-4)

Rockets (-4) Total: 227.5

227.5 Moneyline: Rockets -172, Hawks +144

Rockets -172, Hawks +144 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSE, SCHN, NBA TV

Bet on Houston Rockets vs. Atlanta Hawks with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (77.33% win probability)

Timberwolves (77.33% win probability) Spread: Timberwolves (-3)

Timberwolves (-3) Total: 229.5

229.5 Moneyline: Timberwolves -152, Trail Blazers +128

Timberwolves -152, Trail Blazers +128 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: KUNP, FDSN

Bet on Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Portland Trail Blazers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Boston Celtics

Projected Favorite: Celtics (69.02% win probability)

Celtics (69.02% win probability) Spread: Celtics (-15)

Celtics (-15) Total: 229.5

229.5 Moneyline: Celtics -952, Grizzlies +640

Celtics -952, Grizzlies +640 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, FDSSE

Bet on Memphis Grizzlies vs. Boston Celtics with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Denver Nuggets vs. Toronto Raptors

Projected Favorite: Nuggets (66.86% win probability)

Nuggets (66.86% win probability) Spread: Nuggets (-7)

Nuggets (-7) Total: 235.5

235.5 Moneyline: Nuggets -260, Raptors +215

Nuggets -260, Raptors +215 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT2, SportsNet

Bet on Denver Nuggets vs. Toronto Raptors with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

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