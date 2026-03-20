NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - March 20
In a Friday NBA schedule that includes plenty of compelling contests, the Portland Trail Blazers versus the Minnesota Timberwolves is a game to catch.
Ahead of today's NBA games, get a sneak peek at the odds right here.
Brooklyn Nets vs. New York Knicks
- Projected Favorite: Knicks (79.95% win probability)
- Spread: Knicks (-18)
- Total: 215.5
- Moneyline: Knicks -2222, Nets +1100
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: YES, MSG
Bet on Brooklyn Nets vs. New York Knicks with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Detroit Pistons vs. Golden State Warriors
- Projected Favorite: Pistons (70.30% win probability)
- Spread: Pistons (-6.5)
- Total: 217.5
- Moneyline: Pistons -250, Warriors +205
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSDET, NBCS-BA
Bet on Detroit Pistons vs. Golden State Warriors with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Houston Rockets vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Projected Favorite: Rockets (70.71% win probability)
- Spread: Rockets (-4)
- Total: 227.5
- Moneyline: Rockets -172, Hawks +144
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSE, SCHN, NBA TV
Bet on Houston Rockets vs. Atlanta Hawks with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (77.33% win probability)
- Spread: Timberwolves (-3)
- Total: 229.5
- Moneyline: Timberwolves -152, Trail Blazers +128
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: KUNP, FDSN
Bet on Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Portland Trail Blazers with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Boston Celtics
- Projected Favorite: Celtics (69.02% win probability)
- Spread: Celtics (-15)
- Total: 229.5
- Moneyline: Celtics -952, Grizzlies +640
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, FDSSE
Bet on Memphis Grizzlies vs. Boston Celtics with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Denver Nuggets vs. Toronto Raptors
- Projected Favorite: Nuggets (66.86% win probability)
- Spread: Nuggets (-7)
- Total: 235.5
- Moneyline: Nuggets -260, Raptors +215
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT2, SportsNet
Bet on Denver Nuggets vs. Toronto Raptors with FanDuel Sportsbook.
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.
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