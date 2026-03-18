NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - March 18

In one of the many exciting matchups on the NBA slate today, the Los Angeles Clippers and the New Orleans Pelicans square off at Smoothie King Center.

Trying to get an edge in betting on the NBA? Check out our detailed examination of the game predictions for all of the major games today below.

Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors

Projected Favorite: Celtics (75.43% win probability)

Celtics (75.43% win probability) Spread: Celtics (-12)

Celtics (-12) Total: 216.5

216.5 Moneyline: Celtics -621, Warriors +460

Celtics -621, Warriors +460 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, NBCS-BA

Bet on Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Indiana Pacers vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Projected Favorite: Trail Blazers (67.85% win probability)

Trail Blazers (67.85% win probability) Spread: Trail Blazers (-10.5)

Trail Blazers (-10.5) Total: 234.5

234.5 Moneyline: Trail Blazers -481, Pacers +370

Trail Blazers -481, Pacers +370 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: KUNP, FDSIN

Bet on Indiana Pacers vs. Portland Trail Blazers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Projected Favorite: Thunder (79.34% win probability)

Thunder (79.34% win probability) Spread: Thunder (-19)

Thunder (-19) Total: 215.5

215.5 Moneyline: Thunder -2500, Nets +1200

Thunder -2500, Nets +1200 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: YES, FDSOK

Bet on Brooklyn Nets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder with FanDuel Sportsbook.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Projected Favorite: Clippers (63.66% win probability)

Clippers (63.66% win probability) Spread: Pelicans (-2)

Pelicans (-2) Total: 232.5

232.5 Moneyline: Pelicans -126, Clippers +108

Pelicans -126, Clippers +108 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports, Pelicans+, FDSSC

Bet on New Orleans Pelicans vs. Los Angeles Clippers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Chicago Bulls vs. Toronto Raptors

Projected Favorite: Raptors (58.40% win probability)

Raptors (58.40% win probability) Spread: Raptors (-7.5)

Raptors (-7.5) Total: 233.5

233.5 Moneyline: Raptors -295, Bulls +240

Raptors -295, Bulls +240 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: CHSN, TSN

Bet on Chicago Bulls vs. Toronto Raptors with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Utah Jazz

Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (78.05% win probability)

Timberwolves (78.05% win probability) Spread: Timberwolves (-12.5)

Timberwolves (-12.5) Total: 233.5

233.5 Moneyline: Timberwolves -671, Jazz +490

Timberwolves -671, Jazz +490 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSN, KJZZ, Jazz+

Bet on Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Utah Jazz with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Atlanta Hawks

Projected Favorite: Hawks (68.36% win probability)

Hawks (68.36% win probability) Spread: Hawks (-7.5)

Hawks (-7.5) Total: 237.5

237.5 Moneyline: Hawks -300, Mavericks +245

Hawks -300, Mavericks +245 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSE, KFAA, WANF, Peachtree Sports Network, WFAA

Bet on Dallas Mavericks vs. Atlanta Hawks with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Denver Nuggets

Projected Favorite: Nuggets (51.52% win probability)

Nuggets (51.52% win probability) Spread: Nuggets (-13)

Nuggets (-13) Total: 241.5

241.5 Moneyline: Nuggets -769, Grizzlies +540

Nuggets -769, Grizzlies +540 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSE, ALT, KTVD

Bet on Memphis Grizzlies vs. Denver Nuggets with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Projected Favorite: Rockets (61.60% win probability)

Rockets (61.60% win probability) Spread: Rockets (-2.5)

Rockets (-2.5) Total: 222.5

222.5 Moneyline: Rockets -136, Lakers +116

Rockets -136, Lakers +116 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet LA

Bet on Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

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