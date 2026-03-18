NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - March 18
In one of the many exciting matchups on the NBA slate today, the Los Angeles Clippers and the New Orleans Pelicans square off at Smoothie King Center.
Trying to get an edge in betting on the NBA? Check out our detailed examination of the game predictions for all of the major games today below.
Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors
- Projected Favorite: Celtics (75.43% win probability)
- Spread: Celtics (-12)
- Total: 216.5
- Moneyline: Celtics -621, Warriors +460
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, NBCS-BA
Bet on Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Indiana Pacers vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- Projected Favorite: Trail Blazers (67.85% win probability)
- Spread: Trail Blazers (-10.5)
- Total: 234.5
- Moneyline: Trail Blazers -481, Pacers +370
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: KUNP, FDSIN
Bet on Indiana Pacers vs. Portland Trail Blazers with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Brooklyn Nets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- Projected Favorite: Thunder (79.34% win probability)
- Spread: Thunder (-19)
- Total: 215.5
- Moneyline: Thunder -2500, Nets +1200
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: YES, FDSOK
Bet on Brooklyn Nets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder with FanDuel Sportsbook.
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Los Angeles Clippers
- Projected Favorite: Clippers (63.66% win probability)
- Spread: Pelicans (-2)
- Total: 232.5
- Moneyline: Pelicans -126, Clippers +108
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports, Pelicans+, FDSSC
Bet on New Orleans Pelicans vs. Los Angeles Clippers with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Chicago Bulls vs. Toronto Raptors
- Projected Favorite: Raptors (58.40% win probability)
- Spread: Raptors (-7.5)
- Total: 233.5
- Moneyline: Raptors -295, Bulls +240
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: CHSN, TSN
Bet on Chicago Bulls vs. Toronto Raptors with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Utah Jazz
- Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (78.05% win probability)
- Spread: Timberwolves (-12.5)
- Total: 233.5
- Moneyline: Timberwolves -671, Jazz +490
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSN, KJZZ, Jazz+
Bet on Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Utah Jazz with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Dallas Mavericks vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Projected Favorite: Hawks (68.36% win probability)
- Spread: Hawks (-7.5)
- Total: 237.5
- Moneyline: Hawks -300, Mavericks +245
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSE, KFAA, WANF, Peachtree Sports Network, WFAA
Bet on Dallas Mavericks vs. Atlanta Hawks with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Denver Nuggets
- Projected Favorite: Nuggets (51.52% win probability)
- Spread: Nuggets (-13)
- Total: 241.5
- Moneyline: Nuggets -769, Grizzlies +540
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSE, ALT, KTVD
Bet on Memphis Grizzlies vs. Denver Nuggets with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Projected Favorite: Rockets (61.60% win probability)
- Spread: Rockets (-2.5)
- Total: 222.5
- Moneyline: Rockets -136, Lakers +116
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet LA
Bet on Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers with FanDuel Sportsbook.
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.
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