NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - March 16
The Orlando Magic versus the Atlanta Hawks is a game to catch on a Monday NBA slate that has plenty of competitive contests.
Dive into our betting odds preview below for analysis of all the big matchups in the NBA today.
Atlanta Hawks vs. Orlando Magic
- Projected Favorite: Hawks (57.75% win probability)
- Spread: Hawks (-2.5)
- Total: 229.5
- Moneyline: Hawks -144, Magic +122
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Peacock
Bet on Atlanta Hawks vs. Orlando Magic with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Washington Wizards vs. Golden State Warriors
- Projected Favorite: Warriors (69.98% win probability)
- Spread: Warriors (-8)
- Total: 232.5
- Moneyline: Warriors -295, Wizards +240
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA, MNMT
Bet on Washington Wizards vs. Golden State Warriors with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Boston Celtics vs. Phoenix Suns
- Projected Favorite: Celtics (71.59% win probability)
- Spread: Celtics (-9.5)
- Total: 213.5
- Moneyline: Celtics -375, Suns +300
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, AZFamily, Suns+
Bet on Boston Celtics vs. Phoenix Suns with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Brooklyn Nets vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- Projected Favorite: Trail Blazers (55.14% win probability)
- Spread: Trail Blazers (-10)
- Total: 222.5
- Moneyline: Trail Blazers -400, Nets +315
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: KUNP, YES
Bet on Brooklyn Nets vs. Portland Trail Blazers with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Chicago Bulls vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- Projected Favorite: Grizzlies (50.46% win probability)
- Spread: Bulls (-6)
- Total: 242.5
- Moneyline: Bulls -240, Grizzlies +198
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: CHSN, FDSSE
Bet on Chicago Bulls vs. Memphis Grizzlies with FanDuel Sportsbook.
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Dallas Mavericks
- Projected Favorite: Pelicans (69.57% win probability)
- Spread: Pelicans (-8.5)
- Total: 239.5
- Moneyline: Pelicans -334, Mavericks +270
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: KFAA, Gulf Coast Sports, Pelicans+
Bet on New Orleans Pelicans vs. Dallas Mavericks with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Projected Favorite: Rockets (63.58% win probability)
- Spread: Rockets (-2.5)
- Total: 226.5
- Moneyline: Rockets -148, Lakers +126
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: Peacock, SCHN, SportsNet LA
Bet on Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Los Angeles Clippers vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Projected Favorite: Spurs (51.64% win probability)
- Spread: Spurs (-9.5)
- Total: 227.5
- Moneyline: Spurs -405, Clippers +320
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Peacock, FDSSC, KENS
Bet on Los Angeles Clippers vs. San Antonio Spurs with FanDuel Sportsbook.
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.
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