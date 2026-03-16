NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - March 16

The Orlando Magic versus the Atlanta Hawks is a game to catch on a Monday NBA slate that has plenty of competitive contests.

Dive into our betting odds preview below for analysis of all the big matchups in the NBA today.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Orlando Magic

Projected Favorite: Hawks (57.75% win probability)

Hawks (57.75% win probability) Spread: Hawks (-2.5)

Hawks (-2.5) Total: 229.5

229.5 Moneyline: Hawks -144, Magic +122

Hawks -144, Magic +122 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: Peacock

Bet on Atlanta Hawks vs. Orlando Magic with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Washington Wizards vs. Golden State Warriors

Projected Favorite: Warriors (69.98% win probability)

Warriors (69.98% win probability) Spread: Warriors (-8)

Warriors (-8) Total: 232.5

232.5 Moneyline: Warriors -295, Wizards +240

Warriors -295, Wizards +240 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA, MNMT

Bet on Washington Wizards vs. Golden State Warriors with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Boston Celtics vs. Phoenix Suns

Projected Favorite: Celtics (71.59% win probability)

Celtics (71.59% win probability) Spread: Celtics (-9.5)

Celtics (-9.5) Total: 213.5

213.5 Moneyline: Celtics -375, Suns +300

Celtics -375, Suns +300 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, AZFamily, Suns+

Bet on Boston Celtics vs. Phoenix Suns with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Projected Favorite: Trail Blazers (55.14% win probability)

Trail Blazers (55.14% win probability) Spread: Trail Blazers (-10)

Trail Blazers (-10) Total: 222.5

222.5 Moneyline: Trail Blazers -400, Nets +315

Trail Blazers -400, Nets +315 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: KUNP, YES

Bet on Brooklyn Nets vs. Portland Trail Blazers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Chicago Bulls vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Projected Favorite: Grizzlies (50.46% win probability)

Grizzlies (50.46% win probability) Spread: Bulls (-6)

Bulls (-6) Total: 242.5

242.5 Moneyline: Bulls -240, Grizzlies +198

Bulls -240, Grizzlies +198 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: CHSN, FDSSE

Bet on Chicago Bulls vs. Memphis Grizzlies with FanDuel Sportsbook.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Dallas Mavericks

Projected Favorite: Pelicans (69.57% win probability)

Pelicans (69.57% win probability) Spread: Pelicans (-8.5)

Pelicans (-8.5) Total: 239.5

239.5 Moneyline: Pelicans -334, Mavericks +270

Pelicans -334, Mavericks +270 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: KFAA, Gulf Coast Sports, Pelicans+

Bet on New Orleans Pelicans vs. Dallas Mavericks with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Projected Favorite: Rockets (63.58% win probability)

Rockets (63.58% win probability) Spread: Rockets (-2.5)

Rockets (-2.5) Total: 226.5

226.5 Moneyline: Rockets -148, Lakers +126

Rockets -148, Lakers +126 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: Peacock, SCHN, SportsNet LA

Bet on Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Los Angeles Clippers vs. San Antonio Spurs

Projected Favorite: Spurs (51.64% win probability)

Spurs (51.64% win probability) Spread: Spurs (-9.5)

Spurs (-9.5) Total: 227.5

227.5 Moneyline: Spurs -405, Clippers +320

Spurs -405, Clippers +320 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: Peacock, FDSSC, KENS

Bet on Los Angeles Clippers vs. San Antonio Spurs with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

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