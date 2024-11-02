NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - November 2

The Memphis Grizzlies versus the Philadelphia 76ers is a game to catch on a Saturday NBA schedule that has plenty of competitive contests.

Don't miss out on all of the NBA action today.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Boston Celtics

Projected Favorite: Celtics (85.72% win probability)

Celtics (85.72% win probability) Spread: Celtics (-10.5)

Celtics (-10.5) Total: 230

230 Moneyline: Celtics -500, Hornets +385

Celtics -500, Hornets +385 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, FDSSE

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Projected Favorite: 76ers (80.64% win probability)

76ers (80.64% win probability) Spread: 76ers (-1)

76ers (-1) Total: 223.5

223.5 Moneyline: 76ers -112, Grizzlies -104

76ers -112, Grizzlies -104 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, FDSSE

Toronto Raptors vs. Sacramento Kings

Projected Favorite: Kings (73.02% win probability)

Kings (73.02% win probability) Spread: Kings (-8.5)

Kings (-8.5) Total: 235.5

235.5 Moneyline: Kings -330, Raptors +270

Kings -330, Raptors +270 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, TSN

Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors

Projected Favorite: Rockets (60.77% win probability)

Rockets (60.77% win probability) Spread: Rockets (-5.5)

Rockets (-5.5) Total: 217

217 Moneyline: Rockets +100, Warriors -132

Rockets +100, Warriors -132 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA, SCHN

San Antonio Spurs vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (75.24% win probability)

Timberwolves (75.24% win probability) Spread: Timberwolves (-3.5)

Timberwolves (-3.5) Total: 213.5

213.5 Moneyline: Timberwolves -162, Spurs +136

Timberwolves -162, Spurs +136 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSW, FDSN

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Projected Favorite: Bucks (61.17% win probability)

Bucks (61.17% win probability) Spread: Bucks (-1.5)

Bucks (-1.5) Total: 229

229 Moneyline: Bucks -120, Cavaliers +102

Bucks -120, Cavaliers +102 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSWI, FDSOH

Washington Wizards vs. Miami Heat

Projected Favorite: Heat (73.97% win probability)

Heat (73.97% win probability) Spread: Heat (-9.5)

Heat (-9.5) Total: 224.5

224.5 Moneyline: Heat -405, Wizards +320

Heat -405, Wizards +320 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, MNMT, FDSSUN

Denver Nuggets vs. Utah Jazz

Projected Favorite: Nuggets (81.66% win probability)

Nuggets (81.66% win probability) Spread: Nuggets (-10.5)

Nuggets (-10.5) Total: 220.5

220.5 Moneyline: Nuggets -559, Jazz +420

Nuggets -559, Jazz +420 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, KJZZ

Phoenix Suns vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Projected Favorite: Suns (92.35% win probability)

Suns (92.35% win probability) Spread: Suns (-13)

Suns (-13) Total: 226

226 Moneyline: Suns -952, Trail Blazers +640

Suns -952, Trail Blazers +640 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: KATU, AZFamily

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Projected Favorite: Clippers (55.66% win probability)

Clippers (55.66% win probability) Spread: Thunder (-5.5)

Thunder (-5.5) Total: 220.5

220.5 Moneyline: Thunder -220, Clippers +184

Thunder -220, Clippers +184 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSC, FDSOK

