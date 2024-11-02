NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - November 2
The Memphis Grizzlies versus the Philadelphia 76ers is a game to catch on a Saturday NBA schedule that has plenty of competitive contests.
Don't miss out on all of the NBA action today. We've got the inside scoop on the betting odds you need to get an edge.
Charlotte Hornets vs. Boston Celtics
- Projected Favorite: Celtics (85.72% win probability)
- Spread: Celtics (-10.5)
- Total: 230
- Moneyline: Celtics -500, Hornets +385
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, FDSSE
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- Projected Favorite: 76ers (80.64% win probability)
- Spread: 76ers (-1)
- Total: 223.5
- Moneyline: 76ers -112, Grizzlies -104
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, FDSSE
Toronto Raptors vs. Sacramento Kings
- Projected Favorite: Kings (73.02% win probability)
- Spread: Kings (-8.5)
- Total: 235.5
- Moneyline: Kings -330, Raptors +270
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, TSN
Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors
- Projected Favorite: Rockets (60.77% win probability)
- Spread: Rockets (-5.5)
- Total: 217
- Moneyline: Rockets +100, Warriors -132
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA, SCHN
San Antonio Spurs vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (75.24% win probability)
- Spread: Timberwolves (-3.5)
- Total: 213.5
- Moneyline: Timberwolves -162, Spurs +136
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSW, FDSN
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
- Projected Favorite: Bucks (61.17% win probability)
- Spread: Bucks (-1.5)
- Total: 229
- Moneyline: Bucks -120, Cavaliers +102
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSWI, FDSOH
Washington Wizards vs. Miami Heat
- Projected Favorite: Heat (73.97% win probability)
- Spread: Heat (-9.5)
- Total: 224.5
- Moneyline: Heat -405, Wizards +320
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, MNMT, FDSSUN
Denver Nuggets vs. Utah Jazz
- Projected Favorite: Nuggets (81.66% win probability)
- Spread: Nuggets (-10.5)
- Total: 220.5
- Moneyline: Nuggets -559, Jazz +420
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT, KJZZ
Phoenix Suns vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- Projected Favorite: Suns (92.35% win probability)
- Spread: Suns (-13)
- Total: 226
- Moneyline: Suns -952, Trail Blazers +640
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: KATU, AZFamily
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- Projected Favorite: Clippers (55.66% win probability)
- Spread: Thunder (-5.5)
- Total: 220.5
- Moneyline: Thunder -220, Clippers +184
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSC, FDSOK
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
