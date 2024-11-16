NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - November 16

There is no shortage of excitement on today's NBA schedule, including the Milwaukee Bucks taking on the Charlotte Hornets.

Dive into our betting preview below for a breakdown of all the important matchups in the NBA today.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Projected Favorite: Bucks (70.02% win probability)

Bucks (70.02% win probability) Spread: Bucks (-4)

Bucks (-4) Total: 217.5

217.5 Moneyline: Bucks -178, Hornets +150

Bucks -178, Hornets +150 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSE, FDSWI

Boston Celtics vs. Toronto Raptors

Projected Favorite: Celtics (90.42% win probability)

Celtics (90.42% win probability) Spread: Celtics (-16.5)

Celtics (-16.5) Total: 228.5

228.5 Moneyline: Celtics -2000, Raptors +1040

Celtics -2000, Raptors +1040 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, SportsNet

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Projected Favorite: Pelicans (65.27% win probability)

Pelicans (65.27% win probability) Spread: Lakers (-6.5)

Lakers (-6.5) Total: 223

223 Moneyline: Lakers -255, Pelicans +210

Lakers -255, Pelicans +210 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet LA, Gulf Coast Sports

Dallas Mavericks vs. San Antonio Spurs

Projected Favorite: Mavericks (79.87% win probability)

Mavericks (79.87% win probability) Spread: Mavericks (-10)

Mavericks (-10) Total: 223

223 Moneyline: Mavericks -500, Spurs +385

Mavericks -500, Spurs +385 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, KFAA, KENS

Sacramento Kings vs. Utah Jazz

Projected Favorite: Kings (70.30% win probability)

Kings (70.30% win probability) Spread: Kings (-9)

Kings (-9) Total: 225.5

225.5 Moneyline: Kings -420, Jazz +330

Kings -420, Jazz +330 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, KJZZ

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

