NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - November 16
There is no shortage of excitement on today's NBA schedule, including the Milwaukee Bucks taking on the Charlotte Hornets.
Dive into our betting preview below for a breakdown of all the important matchups in the NBA today.
Charlotte Hornets vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Projected Favorite: Bucks (70.02% win probability)
- Spread: Bucks (-4)
- Total: 217.5
- Moneyline: Bucks -178, Hornets +150
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSE, FDSWI
Bet on Charlotte Hornets vs. Milwaukee Bucks with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Boston Celtics vs. Toronto Raptors
- Projected Favorite: Celtics (90.42% win probability)
- Spread: Celtics (-16.5)
- Total: 228.5
- Moneyline: Celtics -2000, Raptors +1040
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, SportsNet
Bet on Boston Celtics vs. Toronto Raptors with FanDuel Sportsbook.
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Projected Favorite: Pelicans (65.27% win probability)
- Spread: Lakers (-6.5)
- Total: 223
- Moneyline: Lakers -255, Pelicans +210
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA, Gulf Coast Sports
Bet on New Orleans Pelicans vs. Los Angeles Lakers with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Dallas Mavericks vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Projected Favorite: Mavericks (79.87% win probability)
- Spread: Mavericks (-10)
- Total: 223
- Moneyline: Mavericks -500, Spurs +385
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, KFAA, KENS
Bet on Dallas Mavericks vs. San Antonio Spurs with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Sacramento Kings vs. Utah Jazz
- Projected Favorite: Kings (70.30% win probability)
- Spread: Kings (-9)
- Total: 225.5
- Moneyline: Kings -420, Jazz +330
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, KJZZ
Bet on Sacramento Kings vs. Utah Jazz with FanDuel Sportsbook.
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.