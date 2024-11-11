NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - November 11
The contests in a Monday NBA lineup that shouldn't be missed include the Sacramento Kings squaring off against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center.
Check out our betting preview below for a breakdown of all the important matchups in the NBA today.
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Brooklyn Nets
- Projected Favorite: Pelicans (75.65% win probability)
- Spread: Nets (-2)
- Total: 211.5
- Moneyline: Nets -130, Pelicans +110
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports, YES
San Antonio Spurs vs. Sacramento Kings
- Projected Favorite: Kings (61.83% win probability)
- Spread: Kings (-1)
- Total: 222.5
- Moneyline: Kings -118, Spurs +100
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, FDSSW
Chicago Bulls vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
- Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (60.31% win probability)
- Spread: Cavaliers (-8)
- Total: 237
- Moneyline: Cavaliers -350, Bulls +275
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: CHSN, FDSOH
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Clippers
- Projected Favorite: Thunder (66.46% win probability)
- Spread: Thunder (-7.5)
- Total: 219.5
- Moneyline: Thunder -300, Clippers +250
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSOK, FDSSC
Houston Rockets vs. Washington Wizards
- Projected Favorite: Rockets (88.27% win probability)
- Spread: Rockets (-13)
- Total: 227.5
- Moneyline: Rockets -952, Wizards +640
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SCHN, MNMT
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
