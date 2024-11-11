NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - November 11

The contests in a Monday NBA lineup that shouldn't be missed include the Sacramento Kings squaring off against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center.

Check out our betting preview below for a breakdown of all the important matchups in the NBA today.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Brooklyn Nets

Projected Favorite: Pelicans (75.65% win probability)

Pelicans (75.65% win probability) Spread: Nets (-2)

Nets (-2) Total: 211.5

211.5 Moneyline: Nets -130, Pelicans +110

Nets -130, Pelicans +110 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports, YES

San Antonio Spurs vs. Sacramento Kings

Projected Favorite: Kings (61.83% win probability)

Kings (61.83% win probability) Spread: Kings (-1)

Kings (-1) Total: 222.5

222.5 Moneyline: Kings -118, Spurs +100

Kings -118, Spurs +100 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, FDSSW

Chicago Bulls vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (60.31% win probability)

Cavaliers (60.31% win probability) Spread: Cavaliers (-8)

Cavaliers (-8) Total: 237

237 Moneyline: Cavaliers -350, Bulls +275

Cavaliers -350, Bulls +275 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: CHSN, FDSOH

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Projected Favorite: Thunder (66.46% win probability)

Thunder (66.46% win probability) Spread: Thunder (-7.5)

Thunder (-7.5) Total: 219.5

219.5 Moneyline: Thunder -300, Clippers +250

Thunder -300, Clippers +250 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSOK, FDSSC

Houston Rockets vs. Washington Wizards

Projected Favorite: Rockets (88.27% win probability)

Rockets (88.27% win probability) Spread: Rockets (-13)

Rockets (-13) Total: 227.5

227.5 Moneyline: Rockets -952, Wizards +640

Rockets -952, Wizards +640 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: SCHN, MNMT

