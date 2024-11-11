menu item
NBA

NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - November 11

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - November 11

The contests in a Monday NBA lineup that shouldn't be missed include the Sacramento Kings squaring off against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center.

Check out our betting preview below for a breakdown of all the important matchups in the NBA today.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Brooklyn Nets

  • Projected Favorite: Pelicans (75.65% win probability)
  • Spread: Nets (-2)
  • Total: 211.5
  • Moneyline: Nets -130, Pelicans +110
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports, YES

San Antonio Spurs vs. Sacramento Kings

  • Projected Favorite: Kings (61.83% win probability)
  • Spread: Kings (-1)
  • Total: 222.5
  • Moneyline: Kings -118, Spurs +100
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA, FDSSW

Chicago Bulls vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

  • Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (60.31% win probability)
  • Spread: Cavaliers (-8)
  • Total: 237
  • Moneyline: Cavaliers -350, Bulls +275
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: CHSN, FDSOH

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Clippers

  • Projected Favorite: Thunder (66.46% win probability)
  • Spread: Thunder (-7.5)
  • Total: 219.5
  • Moneyline: Thunder -300, Clippers +250
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSOK, FDSSC

Houston Rockets vs. Washington Wizards

  • Projected Favorite: Rockets (88.27% win probability)
  • Spread: Rockets (-13)
  • Total: 227.5
  • Moneyline: Rockets -952, Wizards +640
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: SCHN, MNMT

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

