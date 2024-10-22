menu item
NBA

NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - October 22

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - October 22

In a Tuesday NBA schedule that includes a lot of compelling matchups, the Minnesota Timberwolves versus the Los Angeles Lakers is a game to catch.

Read our betting odds preview below for a breakdown of all the big games in the NBA today.

Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks

  • Projected Favorite: Celtics (75.13% win probability)
  • Spread: Celtics (-6)
  • Total: 223
  • Moneyline: Celtics -235, Knicks +194
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

  • Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (56.65% win probability)
  • Spread: Timberwolves (-1)
  • Total: 220.5
  • Moneyline: Timberwolves -122, Lakers +104
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

