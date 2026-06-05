NBA Playoff Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - June 5

There is a lot to be excited about on today's NBA Playoff schedule, including a New York Knicks playing the San Antonio Spurs.

Explore our betting guide for the NBA's upcoming games today.

San Antonio Spurs vs. New York Knicks

Projected Favorite: Spurs (63.10% win probability)

Spurs (63.10% win probability) Spread: Spurs (-6.5)

Spurs (-6.5) Total: 214.5

214.5 Moneyline: Spurs -230, Knicks +190

Spurs -230, Knicks +190 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

Bet on San Antonio Spurs vs. New York Knicks with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.