NBA Playoff Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - April 29

The NBA Playoff slate today, which includes the Houston Rockets taking on the Los Angeles Lakers, is sure to please.

Trying to get an edge in betting on the NBA? Check out our detailed examination of the game predictions for all of the important games today below.

Detroit Pistons vs. Orlando Magic

Projected Favorite: Pistons (77.15% win probability)

Pistons (77.15% win probability) Spread: Pistons (-9.5)

Pistons (-9.5) Total: 211.5

211.5 Moneyline: Pistons -391, Magic +310

Pistons -391, Magic +310 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Bet on Detroit Pistons vs. Orlando Magic with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors

Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (64.17% win probability)

Cavaliers (64.17% win probability) Spread: Cavaliers (-8.5)

Cavaliers (-8.5) Total: 215.5

215.5 Moneyline: Cavaliers -360, Raptors +290

Cavaliers -360, Raptors +290 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Bet on Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Houston Rockets

Projected Favorite: Lakers (51.64% win probability)

Lakers (51.64% win probability) Spread: Lakers (-4.5)

Lakers (-4.5) Total: 208.5

208.5 Moneyline: Lakers -180, Rockets +152

Lakers -180, Rockets +152 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Bet on Los Angeles Lakers vs. Houston Rockets with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

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