NBA Playoff Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - April 21

The Houston Rockets versus the Los Angeles Lakers is one of many solid options on today's NBA Playoff slate.

Before today's NBA games, get a sneak peek at the betting odds right here.

Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Projected Favorite: Celtics (77.72% win probability)

Celtics (77.72% win probability) Spread: Celtics (-13.5)

Celtics (-13.5) Total: 216.5

216.5 Moneyline: Celtics -952, 76ers +640

Celtics -952, 76ers +640 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: Peacock, NBC Sports

Bet on Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Projected Favorite: Spurs (76.40% win probability)

Spurs (76.40% win probability) Spread: Spurs (-11.5)

Spurs (-11.5) Total: 220.5

220.5 Moneyline: Spurs -699, Trail Blazers +500

Spurs -699, Trail Blazers +500 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBC/Peacock

Bet on San Antonio Spurs vs. Portland Trail Blazers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Houston Rockets

Projected Favorite: Lakers (51.60% win probability)

Lakers (51.60% win probability) Spread: Rockets (-4.5)

Rockets (-4.5) Total: 206.5

206.5 Moneyline: Rockets -196, Lakers +164

Rockets -196, Lakers +164 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBC/Peacock

Bet on Los Angeles Lakers vs. Houston Rockets with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

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