NBA Playoff Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - April 19

The NBA Playoff lineup today, which includes the Los Angeles Clippers versus the Denver Nuggets, should provide some fireworks.

Looking for additional betting info for today's NBA action? We've got you covered with betting odds for each of the big matchups in the article below.

Indiana Pacers vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Projected Favorite: Pacers (64.14% win probability)

Pacers (64.14% win probability) Spread: Pacers (-5.5)

Pacers (-5.5) Total: 224.5

224.5 Moneyline: Pacers -220, Bucks +184

Pacers -220, Bucks +184 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Projected Favorite: Nuggets (56.83% win probability)

Nuggets (56.83% win probability) Spread: Nuggets (-2.5)

Nuggets (-2.5) Total: 224

224 Moneyline: Nuggets -142, Clippers +120

Nuggets -142, Clippers +120 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons

Projected Favorite: Knicks (68.15% win probability)

Knicks (68.15% win probability) Spread: Knicks (-7)

Knicks (-7) Total: 220.5

220.5 Moneyline: Knicks -290, Pistons +235

Knicks -290, Pistons +235 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (52.83% win probability)

Timberwolves (52.83% win probability) Spread: Lakers (-4)

Lakers (-4) Total: 216.5

216.5 Moneyline: Lakers -186, Timberwolves +156

Lakers -186, Timberwolves +156 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

