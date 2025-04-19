NBA Playoff Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - April 19
The NBA Playoff lineup today, which includes the Los Angeles Clippers versus the Denver Nuggets, should provide some fireworks.
Looking for additional betting info for today's NBA action? We've got you covered with betting odds for each of the big matchups in the article below.
Indiana Pacers vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Projected Favorite: Pacers (64.14% win probability)
- Spread: Pacers (-5.5)
- Total: 224.5
- Moneyline: Pacers -220, Bucks +184
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
Bet on Indiana Pacers vs. Milwaukee Bucks with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Clippers
- Projected Favorite: Nuggets (56.83% win probability)
- Spread: Nuggets (-2.5)
- Total: 224
- Moneyline: Nuggets -142, Clippers +120
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
Bet on Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Clippers with FanDuel Sportsbook.
New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons
- Projected Favorite: Knicks (68.15% win probability)
- Spread: Knicks (-7)
- Total: 220.5
- Moneyline: Knicks -290, Pistons +235
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
Bet on New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (52.83% win probability)
- Spread: Lakers (-4)
- Total: 216.5
- Moneyline: Lakers -186, Timberwolves +156
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
Bet on Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves with FanDuel Sportsbook.
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.