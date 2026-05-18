NBA Player Props Today: 2 Best NBA Playoffs Prop Bets for Spurs vs. Thunder Game 1

Top NBA Player Props at a Glance

Chet Holmgren 2+ Made Threes

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Under 6.5 Assists

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

From points to steals and three-pointers, FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA player props are overflowing with possibilities. We're here to help you sift through it all.

Using FanDuel Research's NBA projections as a guide, here are some of today's best NBA player props to target at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note: lines and projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NBA odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Thunder vs Spurs Game 1 Props: Best NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets Today

Having to face Victor Wembanyama's otherworldly rim protection could force Chet Holmgren to the perimeter more than usual, and that leads me to this prop.

We can't look too much at the Oklahoma City Thunder-San Antonio Spurs regular-season games because only once across the five meetings did both Wemby and Chet start the same game, so there's not much reliable data to go on. Even going back to 2024-25, Holmgren played Wemby only once that season, although he did make three triples in that game.

So this recommendation is mostly a hunch play by me. As I said, I think Wemby's presence could push Chet outside more. Plus, when Wemby is matched up with Holmgren, OKC may want Chet on the perimeter to pull Wemby away from the bucket to open up drive opportunities.

Holmgren is a capable shooter. He shot 36.2% from downtown this year, and he's at 38.7% in the postseason. He can take advantage of whatever three-point volume he gets, and at these plus-money odds, Chet to sink multiple threes is my favorite player prop for Game 1.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander - Assists Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Under May 19 12:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

This line is set right at Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's season-long average of 6.6 assists per night. He's increased his assists average year over year for each of the previous three seasons, and he's really racking up dimes in these playoffs, averaging 7.1 per game through eight outings.

Despite that, I like this under tonight.

A big part of the reason SGA's assist numbers are up in the playoffs is due to how teams have been guarding him. The Los Angeles Lakers, particularly, made slowing SGA's scoring a priority, sending two to him fairly often and forcing Shai to get off the ball, which led to SGA producing nine and eight assists over the final two games of that series.

I don't envision the Spurs sending many doubles to SGA -- at least early in the series -- as I think they'll try to play straight up. That was the case in the regular season, and it led to SGA averaging 5.5 assists per game against San Antonio. He went under 6.5 assists in three of four games. Given the Spurs' success versus OKC this year, they probably don't see a big need to change what they did.

In Game 1 of what could be the start of a rivalry that plays a big role in shaping the next few years in the NBA, SGA to go under 6.5 assists is a prop I'm backing.

NBA Player Prop Bets FAQ

What are NBA player prop bets?

NBA player prop bets are wagers on specific statistical outcomes for individual players during a game — independent of which team wins or loses. You might bet on how many points a star guard scores, whether a big man grabs 10 or more rebounds, or how many assists a point guard dishes out.

What types of NBA player props are available?

FanDuel offers an extensive menu of NBA props. The most common categories include:

Points — over/under on a player's scoring total

Rebounds — over/under on total boards (offensive + defensive)

Assists — over/under on dimes dished

Three-pointers made — over/under on made threes

Points + rebounds + assists (PRA) — combined stat total for those three stats

Double-double or triple-double — yes/no prop on achieving the milestone

How do NBA player prop odds work?

NBA props use the standard American (moneyline) odds format. A negative number indicates how much you must wager to profit $100, while a positive number shows the profit on a $100 bet.

-115 odds — bet $115 to win $100

+115 odds — bet $100 to win $115

-200 odds — bet $200 to win $100

What is a points prop bet in the NBA?

A points prop is a bet on whether a specific player will score over or under a set total. For example, a line might read: LeBron James — Points — Over 24.5 (-110).

Key factors to research before betting points props include the player's recent scoring form, the opposing team's defensive rating and points allowed to their position, pace of play, and how many minutes the player is likely to play.

What is a PRA prop bet for NBA?

PRA stands for Points + Rebounds + Assists — a combined stat prop that totals all three categories into one number. For example, a Nikola Jokic PRA line might be set at 49.5.

PRA props are popular for versatile players because their contributions span multiple statistical categories. They're less volatile than single-stat props since a slow scoring night can be offset by a strong rebounding or passing game.

Get a 25% Profit Boost Token to use on a 3+ Leg Same Game Parlay Wager for the San Antonio Spurs @ Oklahoma City Thunder NBA Playoff Game taking place on May 18th, 2026! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.