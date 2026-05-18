Horse Racing: When Is the 2026 Belmont Stakes?

We're two-thirds of the way through the 2026 Triple Crown. Last up is the Belmont Stakes.

When Is the 2026 Belmont Stakes?

The Belmont Stakes will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2026.

Due to construction at Belmont Park, the 2026 Belmont Stakes will be run at Saratoga Race Course, resulting in this year's race being run a 1 1/4 miles.

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