US Open Golf Odds: When Is the 2026 US Open?

Two majors are in the books for the 2026 golf season. The next major is the US Open.

When is that event, and who are the favorites to lift the trophy?

All golf odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

When Is the 2026 US Open?

The US Open takes place from June 18-21 at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in New York.

US Open Golf Odds

Full US Open odds via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Player Odds Scottie Scheffler +500 Rory McIlroy +850 Jon Rahm +1200 Xander Schauffele +1600 Cameron Young +1600 Ludvig Aberg +1700 Bryson DeChambeau +2000 View Full Table ChevronDown

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