NBA MVP Odds: Is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Still the Clear Favorite?

As we hit the homestretch, who is in the mix to win the 2025-26 NBA MVP Award?

According to FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA odds, here are the current NBA MVP odds.

Please note: lines are subject to change after this article is published.

NBA MVP Odds for 2026

Full NBA MVP odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

2025-26 NBA Regular Season MVP 2025-26 NBA Regular Season MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander -800 Luka Doncic +1000 Victor Wembanyama +1000 Nikola Jokic +6000 Jaylen Brown +20000 Jalen Brunson +100000 Kawhi Leonard +100000 Anthony Edwards +100000 Donovan Mitchell +100000 View more odds in Sportsbook

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.