NBA MVP Betting: Can Devin Booker Enter The Chat?

The Phoenix Suns are looking to move on. With new ownership, a different coach, a revamped core and plenty of on-court star power, Phoenix is going for it all.

When it comes to the Suns, success all starts and stops with Devin Booker. The shooting guard from the University of Kentucky is coming off a year where he produced a career-best 27.8 points per game (PPG). However, that resulted in just a 45-37 regular season record for the team, which was good enough for the Western Conference's four-seed.

Either way, Booker is certainly not someone to be ruled out of the league MVP conversation. The current NBA MVP odds on FanDuel Sportsbook list him at +2200 (ninth-best) to win the 2023-24 award. Although, what will the presence of Phoenix teammate Kevin Durant do to his chances? KD's odds in the same market are slightly shorter (+1600).

There is a path where DBook wins his very first MVP this year. Let's glance through Booker's potential MVP shot, some of his best skills, and his current playing situation.

A Fresh Outlook

Off the bat, the roster dynamic will be significantly different for Phoenix in 2023-24. The Suns notably traded away floor general and future Naismith Hall-of-Famer Chris Paul. Additionally, center Deandre Ayton was recently traded to the Portland Trail Blazers as part of the Damian Lillard trade. Coach Monty Williams? He is also gone in lieu of Frank Vogel.

It will be interesting to see how Booker and Durant mesh with the rebuilt supporting cast. Newcomers like Bradley Beal, Grayson Allen, Jusuf Nurkic and Eric Gordon offer solid depth and experience, but how can that translate to a thriving situation for Booker?

Having gone pro at only 19 years old, this is already Book's ninth NBA season (all with Phoenix). His past couple campaigns have seen an uptick in intensity, increasing his scoring and defensive prowess; Booker has averaged 1.06 steals per game since the start of the 2021-22 season.

All in all, the Suns have more than enough supporting talent for Booker to draw advantageous matchups on the court. Subsequently, Phoenix is bound to be a top team again in 2023-24, which is essentially a requirement for MVP consideration. For those wondering, the current NBA title odds at FanDuel Sportsbook have the Suns priced at +550 to win it all -- tied for the third-shortest odds.

Don't Fear The Reaper

Still, there is an elephant in the room here -- a nearly 7-foot-tall one that has a strong handle and deadly jumpy shot. Given the presense of "The Slim Reaper" on Phoenix's roster, can Booker definitively outplay Durant? They are both rangey scorers, but as is always the case, you play the game with just one basketball.

In 2022-23, Booker and KD played in exactly eight regular season contests together as teammates. Through that short split, Book was slightly more prolific putting the basketball in the cup, showing 28.5 PPG and 6.9 assists per game (APG) compared to Durant at 26.0 PPG and 3.5 APG. Additionally, Booker has been top dog in the Valley of the Sun for some time already; will Vogel keep him as the No. 1 option in the offense?

Of course, there are aspects of Booker's game that can be improved by the precense of the Easy Money Sniper. As noted, DB1 averaged nearly seven assists per regular season contest with Durant in the lineup. That is up considerably from Booker's lifetime clip of 4.8 APG.

Also, Durant -- and his expansive wingspan -- is a quality rebounder, which should add to Phoenix's possession rate and, incidentally, opportunities for Booker. In combination with Paul's absence (who is now a member of the Golden State Warriors), Booker might find himself bringing the ball up the court often this season.

How Does Booker Get There?

Naturally, DBook will need to produce personal bests across several major categories. Overall, he will need to land within striking range of the league's top-five individual scorers -- somewhere roughly around 30.0 PPG should do the trick.

We have also seen Booker explode from the field on more than one occasion. In fact, he has scored at least 50 points in an NBA game five separate times in his career, including a 70-point night back in 2017; a few performances like that in a single season will absolutely turn heads around the league.

As noted, Booker's skills as a facilitator enhanced with Durant on the floor. If Booker can keep that figure at 7.0 APG or above through the 2023-24 year, he will warrant unseen respect for himself. His best clip in the assist category through any full campaign came back in 2018-19 at 6.8 APG.

Lastly, the Suns will need to seriously contend again in the Western Conference. Looking back, a similar team effort to 2021-22 would fit this bill. That year, Phoenix earned the top seed behind a 64-18 record. As a bench mark, Book and the Suns should strive for that win total again this season.

There are certainly more likely scenarios in the NBA, but that is why a selection like this comes with a longshot's payout. At 22-to-1 odds, Booker is wedged on the board between Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Anthony Davis. Do with that information what you will.

