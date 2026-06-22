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NBA Mock Draft 2026: First Round Mock, Betting Odds for the Top Picks

Austan Kas
Austan Kas@AustanKas

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NBA Mock Draft 2026: First Round Mock, Betting Odds for the Top Picks

The first round of the 2026 NBA Draft takes place on Tuesday.

Let's take a stab at mocking Round 1 while also looking at FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA Draft odds.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

First Round Mock Draft NBA 2026

Pick
Team
Player
School
Position
1WashingtonAJ DybantsaBYUSF
2UtahDarryn PetersonKansasPG
3MemphisCameron BoozerDukePF
4ChicagoCaleb WilsonNorth CarolinaSF
5LA ClippersBrayden BurriesArizonaSG
6BrooklynDarius Acuff Jr.ArkansasPG
7SacramentoNate AmentTennesseeC

NBA Draft Betting Odds

2026 NBA Number 1 Overall Pick
AJ Dybantsa
Darryn Peterson
Cameron Boozer
Caleb Wilson

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change
2026 NBA Number 2 Overall Pick
Darryn Peterson
Cameron Boozer
AJ Dybantsa
Caleb Wilson

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change
2026 NBA Number 3 Overall Pick
Cameron Boozer
Darryn Peterson
Caleb Wilson
AJ Dybantsa
Darius Acuff Jr.
Keaton Wagler
Mikel Brown Jr.
Kingston Flemings

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change
2026 NBA Number 4 Overall Pick
Caleb Wilson
Cameron Boozer
Darius Acuff Jr.
Darryn Peterson
Keaton Wagler
Mikel Brown Jr.
AJ Dybantsa
Aday Mara

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

YourWay puts the power of the sportsbook in your hands. Now you can adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when you create bets you can't find anywhere else! Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you across the nation tonight? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college basketball betting odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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