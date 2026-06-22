NBA Mock Draft 2026: First Round Mock, Betting Odds for the Top Picks

The first round of the 2026 NBA Draft takes place on Tuesday.

Let's take a stab at mocking Round 1 while also looking at FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA Draft odds.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

First Round Mock Draft NBA 2026

Pick Team Player School Position 1 Washington AJ Dybantsa BYU SF 2 Utah Darryn Peterson Kansas PG 3 Memphis Cameron Boozer Duke PF 4 Chicago Caleb Wilson North Carolina SF 5 LA Clippers Brayden Burries Arizona SG 6 Brooklyn Darius Acuff Jr. Arkansas PG 7 Sacramento Nate Ament Tennessee C View Full Table ChevronDown

NBA Draft Betting Odds

2026 NBA Number 1 Overall Pick 2026 NBA Number 1 Overall Pick AJ Dybantsa -425 Darryn Peterson +330 Cameron Boozer +3500 Caleb Wilson +10000 View more odds in Sportsbook

2026 NBA Number 2 Overall Pick 2026 NBA Number 2 Overall Pick Darryn Peterson -160 Cameron Boozer +200 AJ Dybantsa +430 Caleb Wilson +5000 View more odds in Sportsbook

2026 NBA Number 3 Overall Pick 2026 NBA Number 3 Overall Pick Cameron Boozer -175 Darryn Peterson +240 Caleb Wilson +600 AJ Dybantsa +1800 Darius Acuff Jr. +4000 Keaton Wagler +15000 Mikel Brown Jr. +20000 Kingston Flemings +20000 View more odds in Sportsbook

2026 NBA Number 4 Overall Pick 2026 NBA Number 4 Overall Pick Caleb Wilson -500 Cameron Boozer +500 Darius Acuff Jr. +1800 Darryn Peterson +2000 Keaton Wagler +7500 Mikel Brown Jr. +7500 AJ Dybantsa +10000 Aday Mara +10000 View more odds in Sportsbook

YourWay puts the power of the sportsbook in your hands. Now you can adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when you create bets you can't find anywhere else! Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you across the nation tonight? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college basketball betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.