NBA Mock Draft 2026: First Round Mock, Betting Odds for the Top Picks
The first round of the 2026 NBA Draft takes place on Tuesday.
Let's take a stab at mocking Round 1 while also looking at FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA Draft odds.
Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.
First Round Mock Draft NBA 2026
Pick
Team
Player
School
Position
|1
|Washington
|AJ Dybantsa
|BYU
|SF
|2
|Utah
|Darryn Peterson
|Kansas
|PG
|3
|Memphis
|Cameron Boozer
|Duke
|PF
|4
|Chicago
|Caleb Wilson
|North Carolina
|SF
|5
|LA Clippers
|Brayden Burries
|Arizona
|SG
|6
|Brooklyn
|Darius Acuff Jr.
|Arkansas
|PG
|7
|Sacramento
|Nate Ament
|Tennessee
|C
NBA Draft Betting Odds
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.