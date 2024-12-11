NBA Lineups for Today's Matchups: Wednesday 12/11/24
NBA lineups are always changing based on health and matchups, and being keyed in on each team's starters is important for following the league, building daily fantasy basketball lineups, and studying today's NBA odds.
While lineups aren't confirmed until up to 30 minutes before tipoff, projected lineups (via numberFire) can help us get a grasp on the day of action in advance.
For the most recent lineup projections and confirmed lineups closer to tip-off, check out numberFire's NBA lineups page. For the most accurate game predictions, head over to numberFire's NBA predictions here on FanDuel Research.
Today's Projected NBA Lineups
Hawks at Knicks
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
Atlanta Hawks Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Trae Young (Q)
|Trae Young
|SG
|Dyson Daniels
|Dyson Daniels
|SF
|Zaccharie Risacher
|Zaccharie Risacher
|PF
|Jalen Johnson* (Q)
|Larry Nance Jr.
|C
|Clint Capela
|Clint Capela
New York Knicks Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Jalen Brunson
|Jalen Brunson
|SG
|Mikal Bridges
|Mikal Bridges
|SF
|Josh Hart (Q)
|Josh Hart
|PF
|OG Anunoby
|OG Anunoby
|C
|Karl-Anthony Towns (Q)
|Karl-Anthony Towns
Warriors at Rockets
Moneyline
Total Points
Spread Betting
Golden State Warriors Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Stephen Curry
|Stephen Curry
|SG
|Brandin Podziemski*
|Gary Payton II
|SF
|Andrew Wiggins* (Q)
|Buddy Hield
|PF
|Draymond Green
|Jonathan Kuminga
|C
|Kevon Looney*
|Draymond Green
Houston Rockets Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Fred VanVleet* (Q)
|Amen Thompson
|SG
|Jalen Green
|Jalen Green
|SF
|Dillon Brooks
|Dillon Brooks
|PF
|Jabari Smith
|Jabari Smith
|C
|Alperen Sengun (Q)
|Alperen Sengun
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.