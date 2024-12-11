NBA Lineups for Today's Matchups: Wednesday 12/11/24

NBA lineups are always changing based on health and matchups, and being keyed in on each team's starters is important for following the league, building daily fantasy basketball lineups, and studying today's NBA odds.

While lineups aren't confirmed until up to 30 minutes before tipoff, projected lineups (via numberFire) can help us get a grasp on the day of action in advance.

For the most recent lineup projections and confirmed lineups closer to tip-off, check out numberFire's NBA lineups page. For the most accurate game predictions, head over to numberFire's NBA predictions here on FanDuel Research.

Today's Projected NBA Lineups

Hawks at Knicks

Atlanta Hawks Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Trae Young (Q) Trae Young SG Dyson Daniels Dyson Daniels SF Zaccharie Risacher Zaccharie Risacher PF Jalen Johnson* (Q) Larry Nance Jr. C Clint Capela Clint Capela

New York Knicks Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Jalen Brunson Jalen Brunson SG Mikal Bridges Mikal Bridges SF Josh Hart (Q) Josh Hart PF OG Anunoby OG Anunoby C Karl-Anthony Towns (Q) Karl-Anthony Towns

Warriors at Rockets

Golden State Warriors Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Stephen Curry Stephen Curry SG Brandin Podziemski* Gary Payton II SF Andrew Wiggins* (Q) Buddy Hield PF Draymond Green Jonathan Kuminga C Kevon Looney* Draymond Green

Houston Rockets Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Fred VanVleet* (Q) Amen Thompson SG Jalen Green Jalen Green SF Dillon Brooks Dillon Brooks PF Jabari Smith Jabari Smith C Alperen Sengun (Q) Alperen Sengun

