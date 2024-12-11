FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NBA

NBA Lineups for Today's Matchups: Wednesday 12/11/24

Brandon Gdula
Brandon Gdula@gdula13

NBA lineups are always changing based on health and matchups, and being keyed in on each team's starters is important for following the league, building daily fantasy basketball lineups, and studying today's NBA odds.

While lineups aren't confirmed until up to 30 minutes before tipoff, projected lineups (via numberFire) can help us get a grasp on the day of action in advance.

For the most recent lineup projections and confirmed lineups closer to tip-off, check out numberFire's NBA lineups page. For the most accurate game predictions, head over to numberFire's NBA predictions here on FanDuel Research.

Today's Projected NBA Lineups

Hawks at Knicks

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Atlanta Hawks
@
New York Knicks
Dec 12 12:00am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Atlanta Hawks Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGTrae Young (Q)Trae Young
SGDyson DanielsDyson Daniels
SFZaccharie RisacherZaccharie Risacher
PFJalen Johnson* (Q)Larry Nance Jr.
CClint CapelaClint Capela

New York Knicks Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGJalen BrunsonJalen Brunson
SGMikal BridgesMikal Bridges
SFJosh Hart (Q)Josh Hart
PFOG AnunobyOG Anunoby
CKarl-Anthony Towns (Q)Karl-Anthony Towns

Warriors at Rockets

Moneyline

Total Points

Spread Betting

Golden State Warriors
@
Houston Rockets
Dec 12 2:30am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Golden State Warriors Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGStephen CurryStephen Curry
SGBrandin Podziemski*Gary Payton II
SFAndrew Wiggins* (Q)Buddy Hield
PFDraymond GreenJonathan Kuminga
CKevon Looney*Draymond Green

Houston Rockets Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGFred VanVleet* (Q)Amen Thompson
SGJalen GreenJalen Green
SFDillon BrooksDillon Brooks
PFJabari SmithJabari Smith
CAlperen Sengun (Q)Alperen Sengun

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

