NBA

NBA Lineups for Today's Matchups: Friday 12/6/24

Brandon Gdula
Brandon Gdula@gdula13

NBA lineups are always changing based on health and matchups, and being keyed in on each team's starters is important for following the league, building daily fantasy basketball lineups, and studying today's NBA odds.

While lineups aren't confirmed until up to 30 minutes before tipoff, projected lineups (via numberFire) can help us get a grasp on the day of action in advance.

For the most recent lineup projections and confirmed lineups closer to tip-off, check out numberFire's NBA lineups page. For the most accurate game predictions, head over to numberFire's NBA predictions here on FanDuel Research.

Today's Projected NBA Lineups

Magic at 76ers

Moneyline

Total Points

Spread Betting

Orlando Magic
@
Philadelphia 76ers
Dec 7 12:10am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Orlando Magic Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGJalen SuggsJalen Suggs
SGKentavious Caldwell-PopeKentavious Caldwell-Pope
SFFranz WagnerFranz Wagner
PFWendell Carter Jr.Wendell Carter Jr.
CGoga BitadzeGoga Bitadze

Philadelphia 76ers Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGTyrese MaxeyTyrese Maxey
SGKelly OubreJared McCain
SFPaul George*Kelly Oubre
PFGuerschon YabuseleKenyon Martin Jr.
CAndre Drummond* (Q)Guerschon Yabusele

Lakers at Hawks

Moneyline

Total Points

Spread Betting

Los Angeles Lakers
@
Atlanta Hawks
Dec 7 12:40am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Los Angeles Lakers Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGD'Angelo RussellD'Angelo Russell
SGDalton KnechtDalton Knecht
SFRui HachimuraRui Hachimura
PFLeBron James (Q)LeBron James
CAnthony Davis (Q)Anthony Davis

Atlanta Hawks Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGTrae Young (Q)Trae Young
SGDyson DanielsDyson Daniels
SFZaccharie RisacherZaccharie Risacher
PFJalen JohnsonJalen Johnson
CClint CapelaClint Capela

Bucks at Celtics

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Milwaukee Bucks
@
Boston Celtics
Dec 7 12:40am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Milwaukee Bucks Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGDamian LillardDamian Lillard
SGKhris Middleton* (Q)Andre Jackson Jr.
SFTaurean PrinceTaurean Prince
PFGiannis Antetokounmpo (Q)Giannis Antetokounmpo
CBrook LopezBrook Lopez

Boston Celtics Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGDerrick WhiteDerrick White
SGJrue Holiday*Sam Hauser
SFJaylen BrownJaylen Brown
PFJayson Tatum* (Q)Kristaps Porzingis
CKristaps Porzingis (Q)Al Horford

Kings at Spurs

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Sacramento Kings
@
San Antonio Spurs
Dec 7 1:10am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Sacramento Kings Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGDe'Aaron FoxDe'Aaron Fox
SGMalik MonkMalik Monk
SFDeMar DeRozanDeMar DeRozan
PFKeegan MurrayKeegan Murray
CDomantas SabonisDomantas Sabonis

San Antonio Spurs Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGChris PaulChris Paul
SGStephon CastleStephon Castle
SFJulian ChampagnieJulian Champagnie
PFHarrison BarnesHarrison Barnes
CVictor Wembanyama* (Q)Jeremy Sochan

Pacers at Bulls

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Indiana Pacers
@
Chicago Bulls
Dec 7 1:10am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Indiana Pacers Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGTyrese HaliburtonTyrese Haliburton
SGAndrew Nembhard* (Q)Quenton Jackson
SFBennedict MathurinBennedict Mathurin
PFPascal SiakamPascal Siakam
CMyles TurnerMyles Turner

Chicago Bulls Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGJosh GiddeyJosh Giddey
SGCoby White* (Q)Ayo Dosunmu
SFAyo DosunmuZach LaVine
PFZach LaVineJulian Phillips
CNikola VucevicNikola Vucevic

Jazz at Trail Blazers

Moneyline

Total Points

Spread Betting

Utah Jazz
@
Portland Trail Blazers
Dec 7 3:10am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Utah Jazz Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGKeyonte GeorgeKeyonte George
SGCollin SextonCollin Sexton
SFLauri MarkkanenLauri Markkanen
PFJohn CollinsJohn Collins
CWalker KesslerWalker Kessler

Portland Trail Blazers Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGAnfernee SimonsAnfernee Simons
SGShaedon SharpeShaedon Sharpe
SFToumani CamaraToumani Camara
PFJerami GrantJerami Grant
CDeandre AytonDeandre Ayton

Timberwolves at Warriors

Moneyline

Total Points

Spread Betting

Minnesota Timberwolves
@
Golden State Warriors
Dec 7 3:10am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Minnesota Timberwolves Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGMike ConleyMike Conley
SGAnthony EdwardsAnthony Edwards
SFJaden McDanielsJaden McDaniels
PFJulius RandleJulius Randle
CRudy GobertRudy Gobert

Golden State Warriors Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGStephen Curry* (Q)Brandin Podziemski
SGBrandin PodziemskiBuddy Hield
SFAndrew WigginsAndrew Wiggins
PFDraymond Green* (Q)Jonathan Kuminga
CKevon LooneyKevon Looney

