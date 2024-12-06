NBA Lineups for Today's Matchups: Friday 12/6/24

NBA lineups are always changing based on health and matchups, and being keyed in on each team's starters is important for following the league, building daily fantasy basketball lineups, and studying today's NBA odds.

While lineups aren't confirmed until up to 30 minutes before tipoff, projected lineups (via numberFire) can help us get a grasp on the day of action in advance.

For the most recent lineup projections and confirmed lineups closer to tip-off, check out numberFire's NBA lineups page. For the most accurate game predictions, head over to numberFire's NBA predictions here on FanDuel Research.

Today's Projected NBA Lineups

Magic at 76ers

Orlando Magic Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Jalen Suggs Jalen Suggs SG Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Kentavious Caldwell-Pope SF Franz Wagner Franz Wagner PF Wendell Carter Jr. Wendell Carter Jr. C Goga Bitadze Goga Bitadze

Philadelphia 76ers Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Tyrese Maxey Tyrese Maxey SG Kelly Oubre Jared McCain SF Paul George* Kelly Oubre PF Guerschon Yabusele Kenyon Martin Jr. C Andre Drummond* (Q) Guerschon Yabusele

Lakers at Hawks

Los Angeles Lakers Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG D'Angelo Russell D'Angelo Russell SG Dalton Knecht Dalton Knecht SF Rui Hachimura Rui Hachimura PF LeBron James (Q) LeBron James C Anthony Davis (Q) Anthony Davis

Atlanta Hawks Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Trae Young (Q) Trae Young SG Dyson Daniels Dyson Daniels SF Zaccharie Risacher Zaccharie Risacher PF Jalen Johnson Jalen Johnson C Clint Capela Clint Capela

Bucks at Celtics

Milwaukee Bucks Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Damian Lillard Damian Lillard SG Khris Middleton* (Q) Andre Jackson Jr. SF Taurean Prince Taurean Prince PF Giannis Antetokounmpo (Q) Giannis Antetokounmpo C Brook Lopez Brook Lopez

Boston Celtics Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Derrick White Derrick White SG Jrue Holiday* Sam Hauser SF Jaylen Brown Jaylen Brown PF Jayson Tatum* (Q) Kristaps Porzingis C Kristaps Porzingis (Q) Al Horford

Kings at Spurs

Sacramento Kings Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG De'Aaron Fox De'Aaron Fox SG Malik Monk Malik Monk SF DeMar DeRozan DeMar DeRozan PF Keegan Murray Keegan Murray C Domantas Sabonis Domantas Sabonis

San Antonio Spurs Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Chris Paul Chris Paul SG Stephon Castle Stephon Castle SF Julian Champagnie Julian Champagnie PF Harrison Barnes Harrison Barnes C Victor Wembanyama* (Q) Jeremy Sochan

Pacers at Bulls

Indiana Pacers Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Tyrese Haliburton Tyrese Haliburton SG Andrew Nembhard* (Q) Quenton Jackson SF Bennedict Mathurin Bennedict Mathurin PF Pascal Siakam Pascal Siakam C Myles Turner Myles Turner

Chicago Bulls Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Josh Giddey Josh Giddey SG Coby White* (Q) Ayo Dosunmu SF Ayo Dosunmu Zach LaVine PF Zach LaVine Julian Phillips C Nikola Vucevic Nikola Vucevic

Jazz at Trail Blazers

Utah Jazz Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Keyonte George Keyonte George SG Collin Sexton Collin Sexton SF Lauri Markkanen Lauri Markkanen PF John Collins John Collins C Walker Kessler Walker Kessler

Portland Trail Blazers Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Anfernee Simons Anfernee Simons SG Shaedon Sharpe Shaedon Sharpe SF Toumani Camara Toumani Camara PF Jerami Grant Jerami Grant C Deandre Ayton Deandre Ayton

Timberwolves at Warriors

Minnesota Timberwolves Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Mike Conley Mike Conley SG Anthony Edwards Anthony Edwards SF Jaden McDaniels Jaden McDaniels PF Julius Randle Julius Randle C Rudy Gobert Rudy Gobert

Golden State Warriors Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Stephen Curry* (Q) Brandin Podziemski SG Brandin Podziemski Buddy Hield SF Andrew Wiggins Andrew Wiggins PF Draymond Green* (Q) Jonathan Kuminga C Kevon Looney Kevon Looney

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first bet of $5+ wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.