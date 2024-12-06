NBA Lineups for Today's Matchups: Friday 12/6/24
NBA lineups are always changing based on health and matchups, and being keyed in on each team's starters is important for following the league, building daily fantasy basketball lineups, and studying today's NBA odds.
While lineups aren't confirmed until up to 30 minutes before tipoff, projected lineups (via numberFire) can help us get a grasp on the day of action in advance.
For the most recent lineup projections and confirmed lineups closer to tip-off, check out numberFire's NBA lineups page. For the most accurate game predictions, head over to numberFire's NBA predictions here on FanDuel Research.
Today's Projected NBA Lineups
Magic at 76ers
Moneyline
Total Points
Spread Betting
Orlando Magic Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Jalen Suggs
|Jalen Suggs
|SG
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|SF
|Franz Wagner
|Franz Wagner
|PF
|Wendell Carter Jr.
|Wendell Carter Jr.
|C
|Goga Bitadze
|Goga Bitadze
Philadelphia 76ers Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Tyrese Maxey
|Tyrese Maxey
|SG
|Kelly Oubre
|Jared McCain
|SF
|Paul George*
|Kelly Oubre
|PF
|Guerschon Yabusele
|Kenyon Martin Jr.
|C
|Andre Drummond* (Q)
|Guerschon Yabusele
Lakers at Hawks
Moneyline
Total Points
Spread Betting
Los Angeles Lakers Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|D'Angelo Russell
|D'Angelo Russell
|SG
|Dalton Knecht
|Dalton Knecht
|SF
|Rui Hachimura
|Rui Hachimura
|PF
|LeBron James (Q)
|LeBron James
|C
|Anthony Davis (Q)
|Anthony Davis
Atlanta Hawks Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Trae Young (Q)
|Trae Young
|SG
|Dyson Daniels
|Dyson Daniels
|SF
|Zaccharie Risacher
|Zaccharie Risacher
|PF
|Jalen Johnson
|Jalen Johnson
|C
|Clint Capela
|Clint Capela
Bucks at Celtics
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
Milwaukee Bucks Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Damian Lillard
|Damian Lillard
|SG
|Khris Middleton* (Q)
|Andre Jackson Jr.
|SF
|Taurean Prince
|Taurean Prince
|PF
|Giannis Antetokounmpo (Q)
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|C
|Brook Lopez
|Brook Lopez
Boston Celtics Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Derrick White
|Derrick White
|SG
|Jrue Holiday*
|Sam Hauser
|SF
|Jaylen Brown
|Jaylen Brown
|PF
|Jayson Tatum* (Q)
|Kristaps Porzingis
|C
|Kristaps Porzingis (Q)
|Al Horford
Kings at Spurs
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
Sacramento Kings Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|De'Aaron Fox
|De'Aaron Fox
|SG
|Malik Monk
|Malik Monk
|SF
|DeMar DeRozan
|DeMar DeRozan
|PF
|Keegan Murray
|Keegan Murray
|C
|Domantas Sabonis
|Domantas Sabonis
San Antonio Spurs Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Chris Paul
|Chris Paul
|SG
|Stephon Castle
|Stephon Castle
|SF
|Julian Champagnie
|Julian Champagnie
|PF
|Harrison Barnes
|Harrison Barnes
|C
|Victor Wembanyama* (Q)
|Jeremy Sochan
Pacers at Bulls
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
Indiana Pacers Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Tyrese Haliburton
|Tyrese Haliburton
|SG
|Andrew Nembhard* (Q)
|Quenton Jackson
|SF
|Bennedict Mathurin
|Bennedict Mathurin
|PF
|Pascal Siakam
|Pascal Siakam
|C
|Myles Turner
|Myles Turner
Chicago Bulls Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Josh Giddey
|Josh Giddey
|SG
|Coby White* (Q)
|Ayo Dosunmu
|SF
|Ayo Dosunmu
|Zach LaVine
|PF
|Zach LaVine
|Julian Phillips
|C
|Nikola Vucevic
|Nikola Vucevic
Jazz at Trail Blazers
Moneyline
Total Points
Spread Betting
Utah Jazz Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Keyonte George
|Keyonte George
|SG
|Collin Sexton
|Collin Sexton
|SF
|Lauri Markkanen
|Lauri Markkanen
|PF
|John Collins
|John Collins
|C
|Walker Kessler
|Walker Kessler
Portland Trail Blazers Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Anfernee Simons
|Anfernee Simons
|SG
|Shaedon Sharpe
|Shaedon Sharpe
|SF
|Toumani Camara
|Toumani Camara
|PF
|Jerami Grant
|Jerami Grant
|C
|Deandre Ayton
|Deandre Ayton
Timberwolves at Warriors
Moneyline
Total Points
Spread Betting
Minnesota Timberwolves Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Mike Conley
|Mike Conley
|SG
|Anthony Edwards
|Anthony Edwards
|SF
|Jaden McDaniels
|Jaden McDaniels
|PF
|Julius Randle
|Julius Randle
|C
|Rudy Gobert
|Rudy Gobert
Golden State Warriors Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Stephen Curry* (Q)
|Brandin Podziemski
|SG
|Brandin Podziemski
|Buddy Hield
|SF
|Andrew Wiggins
|Andrew Wiggins
|PF
|Draymond Green* (Q)
|Jonathan Kuminga
|C
|Kevon Looney
|Kevon Looney
