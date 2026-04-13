FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore The Masters

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NBA

NBA Finals Odds: Who Are the NBA Championship Favorites Heading Into the Playoffs?

Austan Kas
Austan Kas@AustanKas

Subscribe to our newsletter

NBA Finals Odds: Who Are the NBA Championship Favorites Heading Into the Playoffs?

As we near the All-Star break, who is in the mix to win the 2025-26 NBA title?

According to FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA odds, here are the current NBA Finals odds.

Please note: lines are subject to change after this article is published.

NBA Championship Odds 2026: NBA Finals Odds

2025-26 NBA Finals Winner
Oklahoma City Thunder
San Antonio Spurs
Boston Celtics
Denver Nuggets
Cleveland Cavaliers
New York Knicks
Detroit Pistons
Houston Rockets
Charlotte Hornets
Minnesota Timberwolves
Atlanta Hawks
Philadelphia 76ers
Orlando Magic
Toronto Raptors
Los Angeles Lakers
Golden State Warriors
Los Angeles Clippers
Portland Trail Blazers
Phoenix Suns
Miami Heat

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You'll receive $250 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup