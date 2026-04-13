NBA Finals Odds: Who Are the NBA Championship Favorites Heading Into the Playoffs?

As we near the All-Star break, who is in the mix to win the 2025-26 NBA title?

According to FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA odds, here are the current NBA Finals odds.

Please note: lines are subject to change after this article is published.

NBA Championship Odds 2026: NBA Finals Odds

2025-26 NBA Finals Winner 2025-26 NBA Finals Winner Oklahoma City Thunder +115 San Antonio Spurs +550 Boston Celtics +550 Denver Nuggets +1100 Cleveland Cavaliers +1100 New York Knicks +1800 Detroit Pistons +2000 Houston Rockets +6000 Charlotte Hornets +8000 Minnesota Timberwolves +10000 Atlanta Hawks +12500 Philadelphia 76ers +17500 Orlando Magic +20000 Toronto Raptors +25000 Los Angeles Lakers +25000 Golden State Warriors +50000 Los Angeles Clippers +70000 Portland Trail Blazers +75000 Phoenix Suns +75000 Miami Heat +75000 View more odds in Sportsbook

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.