NBA DFS Picks: Wednesday 11/20/24

NBA DFS Picks for Today

Guards

Top Priorities

Stephen Curry ($8,700) -- At the moment, Stephen Curry is listed as probable for Wednesday's matchup against an Atlanta Hawks team that is giving up the fourth-most FanDuel points (FDPs) per game to PGs (51.7). In addition to that, the Hawks play at the third-fastest pace and are allowing the highest three-point percentage (39.7%) in the league, so Curry has a chance to go nuclear at home.

Damian Lillard ($8,400) -- The Chicago Bulls are another team we can target with PGs as they are permitting the most FDPs per game (56.2) to the position while they play at the fastest pace in the NBA. Damian Lillard's salary doesn't match his upside as he's already scored 59-plus FDPs in three games this season, and Wednesday's Bulls-Milwaukee Bucks clash is tied for the highest total on the main slate.

Fred VanVleet ($7,800) -- Fred VanVleet has been performing better recently after a slow start to the season, earning 45-plus FDPs in three consecutive contests. There's a lot to like with VanVleet on Wednesday as the Houston Rockets and Indiana Pacers both play at top-14 paces while Indiana is ranked 24th in adjusted defensive rating (115.3).

Others to Consider

Coby White ($7,000) -- Ever since Lillard joined the Bucks, PGs have feasted against Milwaukee's defense as they are allowing the sixth-most FDPs per game (50.5) to the position. Coby White is averaging a solid 32.9 minutes per game for the Bulls, and he put up a season-high 58.7 FDPs when Chicago took on Milwaukee earlier this season.

T.J. McConnell ($4,900) -- T.J. McConnell has always been a points-per-minute monster as the sixth man for the Pacers. McConnell played a season-high 26 minutes in Indiana's last game en route to him contributing a season-best 39.1 FDPs, and the Pacers could continue giving him more minutes amid injuries to their backcourt.

Wings

Top Priorities

Jalen Williams ($8,700) -- Over the last five games for the Oklahoma City Thunder with Chet Holmgren sidelined, Jalen Williams has been remarkable, logging 45-plus FDPs in four of those contests. Williams has tallied four-plus stocks (steals plus blocks) in four of his last six outings while the Portland Trail Blazers are 28th in steal rate allowed (10.1%) and 22nd in block rate allowed (11.1%).

Paul George ($7,600) -- The Philadelphia 76ers desperately need to right the ship, and it begins with their star duo of Paul George and Joel Embiid playing better. This is a good spot for them. Besides the Memphis Grizzlies operating at the second-fastest pace, they are coughing up the fifth-most FDPs per game to SFs (45.1) while George has notched 38-plus FDPs in two of his last four.

Shaedon Sharpe ($6,600) -- Across his last three games, Shaedon Sharpe is averaging a 30.7% usage rate and 39.6 FDPs per game for a shorthanded Trail Blazers squad. While there is blowout potential in Portland's matchup against Oklahoma City, Sharpe is one of the only players on the Trail Blazers who can help keep the game competitive.

Others to Consider

Andrew Wiggins ($5,600) -- It's been tough placing confidence in Andrew Wiggins given his fluctuating minutes, but Wednesday's bout versus the Hawks presents the athletic forward a chance to have a standout performance. Atlanta is ceding the second-most FDPs per game to SFs (46.7) while Wiggins has accrued multiple stocks in three of his last four games.

Jake LaRavia ($4,400) -- With injuries continuing to plague the Grizzlies as Vince Williams Jr. suffered an ankle injury that forced him to miss most of Tuesday's contest, I expect Jake LaRavia to get extra run on Wednesday. Along with Philly sitting at 25th in effective field-goal percentage allowed (55.8%), they are 27th in block rate allowed (11.7). LaRavia has picked up two-plus blocks in three of his last five contests.

Bigs

Top Priorities

Giannis Antetokounmpo ($11,700) -- A pace-up game with a high total makes me favor Giannis Antetokounmpo over the other high-salary options on Wednesday's main slate. The Bulls are 29th in the rate they allow shots at the rim (37.8%) and 28th in field-goal percentage allowed when opposing teams shoot at the rim (67.1%), putting Giannis in a premier spot despite Lillard recently returning to the lineup.

Evan Mobley ($7,800) -- Even though the Cleveland Cavaliers are playing the second leg of a back-to-back coming off their first loss of the season, Evan Mobley is an enticing option with the New Orleans Pelicans giving up the eighth-most FDPs per game to PFs (50.1) and seventh-most FDPs per game to Cs (57.4). Additionally, the Pelicans are ranked 21st in steal rate (8.9%) and block rate allowed (11.0%).

Nikola Vucevic ($7,700) -- Nikola Vucevic has been a bright spot for a 6-9 Bulls team as he's posting 39.8 FDPs per game, and he's coming off a season-high 56.9 FDPs in his previous outing. Even with the Bucks being a team that has formidable numbers against Cs, Vucevic should remain heavily involved thanks to Milwaukee allowing the 10th-highest three-point attempt rate (43.1%) and sixth-highest three-point percentage (37.3%).

Others to Consider

Brook Lopez ($6,100) -- On the flip side, Brook Lopez is a solid option despite his salary creeping over $6,000. Besides our projections listing Lopez as the second-best points-per-dollar play among Cs on the main slate, they forecast him to accumulate three stocks versus a Bulls team that surrenders the fourth-most FDPs per game to Cs (58.9).

Robert Williams ($5,400) -- With Deandre Ayton listed as doubtful on Wednesday, I'll side with Robert Williams over Donovan Clingan as Williams has the athletic ability to remain on the court with the Thunder going small sans Holmgren. Williams has racked up 28-plus FDPs in three of his four appearances for Portland -- including 51.3 FDPs in only 25 minutes of action against the Minnesota Timberwolves -- despite averaging only 19.8 minutes per game.

