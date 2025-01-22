NBA DFS Picks: Wednesday 1/22/25

If you're looking to have some fun this basketball season, NBA DFS on FanDuel has you covered.

NBA DFS Picks for Today

Guards

Top Priorities

LaMelo Ball ($10,200) -- LaMelo Ball has been shouldering more in the scoring department this season, producing a career-best 29.3 PPG en route to 48.4 FanDuel points (FDPs) per game. Wednesday's showdown between the Charlotte Hornets and Memphis Grizzlies carries the highest total on the slate, and Ball should be able to accrue more counting stats with Memphis operating at the fastest pace in the league.

Cade Cunningham ($10,000) -- Even though Cade Cunningham has gone four straight games scoring fewer than 50 FDPs, he'll be involved in a fantastic DFS environment versus the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday. Besides the Hawks coughing up the 8th-most FDPs per game to PGs (49.7), they are 24th in assist rate allowed (65.5%), 23rd in steal rate allowed (9.1%), and 29th in three-point percentage allowed (37.7%) while playing at the 3rd-fastest pace.

Nick Smith Jr. ($4,100) -- With Brandon Miller sidelined for the Hornets due to a wrist injury, Nick Smith Jr. has started in back-to-back games, resulting in 21-plus FDPs in both contests. Smith should get a heavy dose of minutes regardless of the score in Wednesday's clash against the Grizzlies, and our projections have him as the fifth-best point-per-dollar play (5.5x value) on the slate.

Others to Consider

Stephen Curry ($8,600) -- There is some concern that the Golden State Warriors could experience another blowout loss (they've lost by 16-plus points in three of their last five losses), but if they are going to keep things close on Wednesday, it'll be because of Stephen Curry. Along with the Warriors not having much offensive firepower right now outside of Curry, the Kings are 27th in three-point rate allowed (43.9%) and 25th in three-point percentage allowed (37.2%).

Cason Wallace ($5,200) -- The Oklahoma City Thunder are understandably massive favorites over the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, but there's still reason to like Cason Wallace in this matchup. Wallace has generated 26-plus FDPs in four of his last starts -- with multiple steals in 10 of his last 15 outings -- and the Jazz just so happen to rank dead last in steal rate allowed (9.8%).

Wings

Top Priorities

Anthony Edwards ($9,200) -- There currently isn't a high-salary wing player that is standing out, making Anthony Edwards the most enticing wing option at a salary of $9,000 or above. Edwards has shown the upside of 56-plus FDPs in 4 of his last 10 contests, and the Minnesota Timberwolves are heavily relying on the All-NBA guard to dominate on the offensive end of the court right now as he's averaging 21.4 field goal attempts per game in January.

Miles Bridges ($7,400) -- If the Hornets can keep things competitive against the Grizzlies, then Miles Bridges can put together a notable performance versus a Memphis team that is allowing the eighth-most FDPs per game to PFs (48.6). Bridges has posted 20-plus real-life points in seven of his last eight games, so the hope is that he can accumulate enough of the other stats in the box score to return value in a potentially fast-paced matchup.

Tobias Harris ($6,200) -- Tobias Harris is always a volatile play in DFS, but the veteran forward should benefit from facing a fast-paced Hawks squad that is 28th in effective field-goal percentage allowed (55.8%) while ceding the 2nd-most FDPs per game to PFs (50.1). Our projections currently have Harris listed as the fourth-best point-per-dollar play (5.6x value) on the slate.

Others to Consider

Andrew Wiggins ($6,500) -- Once again, the Warriors don't have many players to turn to for scoring production, and Andrew Wiggins could go overlooked after putting up only 12.6 FDPs in his most recent start. Before his recent dud, Wiggins had 36-plus FDPs in back-to-back games, and the Kings are permitting the fifth-most FDPs per game to PFs (49.8) over their last 15 contests.

Vit Krejci ($4,600) -- Vit Krejci has made seven consecutive starts for the Hawks, which has led to him notching 20-plus FDPs in six of those outings. Besides Wednesday's Hawks-Pistons clash boasting a high total and a narrow spread, Detroit is 26th in three-point percentage allowed (37.6%) and 28th in steal rate allowed (9.7%).

Bigs

Top Priorities

Mark Williams ($8,000) -- While I also like Jaren Jackson Jr. in the Hornets-Grizzlies matchup, Mark Williams has a similar ceiling outcome at a salary that is $500 lower as he's gone for 40-plus FDPs in each of his last four starts. Over their last 15 games, Memphis is giving up the third-most FDPs per game to Cs (61.2) while sitting at 22nd in block rate allowed (10.6%).

Onyeka Okongwu ($6,500) -- Onyeka Okongwu made his first start of the season in Atlanta's last game, and the versatile big man has now tallied 32-plus FDPs in five of his last six appearances. Assuming Okongwu remains in the starting lineup or continues to get around 28-ish minutes, he remains a fantastic play against the Pistons -- especially if Jalen Johnson is ruled out for the Hawks.

Jalen Duren ($6,300) -- On the other side of the Hawks-Pistons matchup, Jalen Duren has been putting together notable performances recently, tallying 31-plus FDPs in five of his last eight contests. Aside from Atlanta permitting the 12th-most FDPs per game to Cs (56.3), our projections have Duren as one of eight players who is expected to record a double-double on Wednesday.

Others to Consider

Jaylin Williams ($5,400) -- In the absence of Isaiah Hartenstein, Jaylin Williams has made three straight starts for the Thunder, scoring 31-plus FDPs in back-to-back games. Williams couldn't ask for a much better matchup on Wednesday with the Jazz ranking 28th in rim field-goal percentage allowed (66.3%) and 30th in block rate allowed (13.4%) while ceding the 2nd-most FDPs per game to Cs (60.2).

Mo Bamba ($3,900) -- There's plenty of risk in playing Mohamed Bamba against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday as the Los Angeles Clippers could elect to play small with Ivica Zubac ruled out due to an eye injury. At the same time, Bamba will likely make a start for the second straight game, and there's also a scenario where he's needed to combat the size of Kristaps Porzingis.

