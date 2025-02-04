NBA DFS Picks: Tuesday 2/4/25

If you're looking to have some fun this basketball season, NBA DFS on FanDuel has you covered.

NBA DFS Picks for Today

Guards

Top Priorities

Jalen Brunson ($8,800) -- Jalen Brunson is fresh off a performance where he tallied 66.2 FanDuel points (FDPs) on Monday, and despite playing the second leg of a back-to-back, he'll be in a pace-up spot versus the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday. Besides the Raptors playing at the 9th-fastest pace, they are 23rd in effective field-goal percentage allowed (54.8%) and 30th in free-throw rate allowed (29.6%).

Tyler Herro ($8,200) -- With Jimmy Butler's days with the Miami Heat seemingly being numbered, Tyler Herro is now the primary ball handler. Along with the Chicago Bulls operating at the 3rd-fastest pace and ranking 27th in adjusted defensive rating (115.5), they are permitting the 3rd-most FDPs per game to PGs (54.1)

Jalen Green ($7,300) -- Fred VanVleet is expected to miss time for the Houston Rockets, which increases the usage for guys like Jalen Green. Even though Green has achieved 35-plus FDPs in only two of his last nine contests, the Brooklyn Nets present him with a stellar matchup, as they sit at 29th in three-point percentage allowed (37.5%) and 27th in free-throw rate allowed (27.7%).

Others to Consider

Tyrese Haliburton ($8,900) -- It can be tough to predict when Tyrese Haliburton has a notable performance at times, but he's contributed 42-plus FDPs in four straight outings, with three-plus stocks (steals plus blocks) in three of his last four. Not only are the Portland Trail Blazers 23rd in three-point percentage allowed (36.7%) and 28th in steal rate allowed (9.5%), but they are giving up the 5th-most FDPs per game to PGs (51.4).

Ayo Dosunmu ($5,800) -- Following the trade of Zach LaVine, there's going to more usage and playing time for Ayo Dosunmu and other players on the Bulls moving forward. Over their last 15 games, the Heat are coughing up the 9th-most FDPs per game to PGs (50.8), and they are 26th in assist rate allowed (65.7%).

Wings

Top Priorities

LeBron James ($10,300) -- Until Luka Doncic makes his debut for the Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James figures to be one of the only players on the team who handles the ball often. Aside from LeBron coming off a triple-double -- which led to 59.2 FDPs -- in his most recent outing, the Los Angeles Clippers are 19th in rim field-goal percentage allowed (64.1%) and 29th in steal rate allowed (9.5%).

Amen Thompson ($8,600) -- Amen Thompson is also coming off a triple-double in his last game, putting up 60.7 FDPs on Monday with VanVleet sidelined for Houston. Thompson racks up a lot of his points by contributing in the stocks department, while the Nets are ranked 18th in steal rate allowed (8.6%) and 29th in block rate allowed (12.4%).

Mikal Bridges ($6,500) -- OG Anunoby was inactive for the New York Knicks on Monday due to a foot injury, so we'll need to monitor his status before crowning Mikal Bridges as one of the better plays at SG/SF on Tuesday. If Anunoby is ruled out again, Bridges notched 39.6 FDPs in his absence on Monday, and the Raptors are 25th in steal rate allowed (9.1%).

Others to Consider

Tari Eason ($5,500) -- Amid the absence of VanVleet on Monday, Tari Eason logged 33-plus minutes for just the second time this season, resulting in 31.7 FDPs. While Eason would certainly be a better play if Alperen Sengun is ruled out again, he should excel regardless of Sengun's status given Brooklyn's tendency to allow steals and blocks.

Matas Buzelis ($4,100) -- If you're in need of saving salary at either SF or PF, Matas Buzelis figures to get more run for the Bulls with LaVine being traded. Buzelis has gotten 25-plus minutes in back-to-back contests, while the Heat are allowing the eighth-most FDPs per game to SFs (43.4) over their last 15 games.

Bigs

Top Priorities

Bam Adebayo ($8,100) -- Bam Adebayo has been playing some of his best basketball of the season recently, scoring 51-plus FDPs in two of his last three outings. On top of the Bulls ceding the 5th-most FDPs per game to Cs (58.3), they are 27th in rim field-goal percentage allowed (65.3%) and 21st in block rate allowed (10.2%).

Daniel Gafford ($7,800) -- Even if Joel Embiid returns for the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday, Daniel Gafford has been balling as the starting C for the Dallas Mavericks, supplying 42-plus FDPs in seven of his last nine contests. Regardless of Embiid's status, the 76ers are 23rd in offensive rebound rate allowed (25.9%), 30th in rim field-goal percentage allowed (67.9%), and 24th in block rate allowed (10.5%).

Ivica Zubac ($7,600) -- With Anthony Davis no longer on the Lakers, they lack rim protection right now, which puts Ivica Zubac in a favorable spot on Tuesday. Zubac has logged 41-plus FDPs in three of his last four games, and even with Davis on the floor for most of the season, the Lakers are 21st in offensive rebound rate allowed (25.6%) and 21st in rim field-goal percentage allowed (64.4%).

Others to Consider

Kel'el Ware ($6,200) -- Kel'el Ware has been a bit more inconsistent in recent appearances following an impressive stretch recently, but he's in a prime bounce-back spot on Tuesday against Chicago. At the moment, FanDuel Research's projections have Ware listed as the third-best point-per-dollar play (5.8x value) on the slate.

Jaxson Hayes ($4,600) -- Until we get official injury news later in the day, Jaxson Hayes appears to be one of the better value options at the C position. If Myles Turner and/or Alperen Sengun are unable to suit up on Tuesday, then Thomas Bryant and Steven Adams become viable salary-saving options, as well.

