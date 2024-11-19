NBA DFS Picks: Tuesday 11/19/24

If you're looking to have some fun this basketball season, NBA DFS on FanDuel has you covered.

NBA DFS Picks for Today

Guards

Top Priorities

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($10,800) -- The slate's three highest-salaried players are either questionable or doubtful, so this slate may change a lot throughout the day. As of Tuesday morning, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander looks like one of the night's top plays. He's taking on a San Antonio Spurs squad that will likely be without Victor Wembanyama, which softens the Spurs' defense. SGA had 61.4 FanDuel points last time out and blew up for 82.1 FanDuel points on November 11th. He has slate-breaking upside.

LaMelo Ball ($9,600) -- The Charlotte Hornets-Brooklyn Nets game has the slate's lowest total (221.5) but carries an appealing 3.0-point spread. The Nets are 26th in defensive rating, and this is a matchup where LaMelo Ball can feast. He's displayed an excellent floor of late, scoring at least 43.8 in six straight.

Derrick White ($7,200) -- The headline game of the night is also the top DFS environment of the slate as Boston Celtics host the Cleveland Cavaliers in a clash with a 235.0-point total and 5.0-point spread. As of early in the day, not many players in this game really pop in our projections, but I think Derrick White is my favorite way to get exposure to the matchup. His combination of excellent three-point shooting and defensive prowess give him an enticing floor/ceiling combination. The Cavs (8th in pace) are a big pace-up spot for Boston (24th).

Others to Consider

Collin Sexton ($5,600) -- In terms of point-per-dollar value, Collin Sexton stands out at guard (as of early Tuesday). He is facing a Los Angeles Lakers team that sits 25th in defensive rating, and Sexton projects for 29.3 FanDuel points (5.23 per $1,000), according to our NBA DFS projections.

Ben Simmons ($5,200) -- Eligible at PG and C, Ben Simmons rates out as a solid point-per-dollar option. He does a little of everything, and if Simmons runs into a couple stocks (steals plus blocks), he'll likely out-produce this salary. We project him right at five-times value, pegging him to score 26.0 FanDuel points.

Wings

Top Priorities

Jaylen Brown ($8,700) -- For tonight, I lean Jaylen Brown over Jayson Tatum ($10,300), although you can make a compelling case for either of them. As mentioned, Cleveland is a pace-up foe for Boston, and with a high total and close spread, the ingredients are in place for this game to be a DFS goldmine. Brown has put up between 43.0 and 47.4 FanDuel points in three straight, and he's done that despite recording only one stock in each of those games.

Lauri Markkanen ($7,300) -- The Utah Jazz-Los Angeles Lakers game has the night's highest total (235.5) by a half-point, but the masses might be scared away by the 11.0-point spread. And I get it. But if the game stays close, there's gobs of upside available for the key pieces on both sides. Markkanen has started slowly this year but is ramping into form, logging a season-best 38 minutes last time out. We have him going for 35.5 FanDuel points (4.86 per $1,000).

Others to Consider

Brandon Miller ($6,700) -- In lineups where I don't use LaMelo, I'll prioritize Brandon Miller. He popped for 50.2 FanDuel points earlier this month, and I think there's a chance he slips through the cracks tonight in a nice matchup with the Nets.

Trey Murphy III ($5,400) -- Murphy projects as one of the night's elite point-per-dollar options. We have him scoring 28.8 FanDuel points (5.33 per $1,000) in a date with the Dallas Mavericks. Murphy went for 32.1 FanDuel points in his most recent game and should continue playing a key role for a short-handed New Orleans Pelicans squad.

Bigs

Top Priorities

Anthony Davis ($11,200) -- PF and C is where I want to go after the high-salary plays, starting with Anthony Davis. AD is having a superb season thus far, and he's capable of torching a Jazz team that is permitting the most FanDuel points per game to centers (62.8) and will be sans Walker Kessler. Davis has topped 60.0 FanDuel points four times this season. Number five might be on the way tonight.

Evan Mobley ($7,900) -- Evan Mobley is my preferred Cavs piece in the DFS game of the night. The stocks upside is through the roof for Mobley on a nightly basis, and his usage rate is up to 23.6% -- 3.0 percentage points above last year's clip, which was a career-high mark.

Zach Collins ($5,400) -- With Wemby doubtful, it should be another night of Zach Collins in the starting five. Collins went for 37.2 FanDuel points last time out, and while he'll surely be chalky -- assuming Wemby sits -- Collins is tough to pass on tonight.

Others to Consider

Nikola Jokic ($12,500) -- Nikola Jokic is questionable today. If he plays, he needs to be on our radar. We'd likely need some value to open up elsewhere to make a Jokic-AD pairing work, but I'll be trying to do just that in some lineups if Jokic suits up.

Kyle Filipowski ($4,800) -- Our model is really into Kyle Filipowski tonight, projecting him for 27.9 FanDuel points (5.81 per $1,000). As of Tuesday morning, he's our top point-per-dollar play.

