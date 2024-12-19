NBA DFS Picks: Thursday 12/19/24

If you're looking to have some fun this basketball season, NBA DFS on FanDuel has you covered.

NBA DFS Picks for Today

Guards

Top Priorities

Kyrie Irving ($8,100) -- Kyrie Irving is questionable today. If he suits up, he's an excellent play with Luka Doncic ruled out. With Luka off the court this season, Kyrie's usage rate jumps by 3.7 percentage points, per FantasyLabs' on/off tool, and Irving totals 42.6 FanDuel points per 36 minutes in the split.

Fred VanVleet ($7,100) -- Fred VanVleet projects well tonight in a date with the New Orleans Pelicans, and he could be in an even better spot if Alperen Sengun (questionable) sits out. The Pels have allowed the fifth-most FanDuel points per game to PGs and the ninth-most to SGs. Our NBA DFS projections have FVV going for 37.6 FanDuel points (5.30 per $1,000).

Spencer Dinwiddie ($4,200) -- Spencer Dinwiddie produces 33.6 FanDuel points per 36 minutes with Luka off the court this season. In the last two games Doncic missed, Dinwiddie put up 32.4 and 40.1 FanDuel points. Even if he doesn't start, Dinwiddie is a solid value target tonight.

Others to Consider

Trae Young ($9,200) -- One of the best DFS game environments of the night is the Atlanta Hawks clash with the San Antonio Spurs, which boasts a 1.0-point spread and 233.5-point over/under. Over his past four games, Young has outbursts of 56.4 and 68.8 FanDuel points to his name. He's got a lot of upside in what should be a shootout.

Stephen Curry ($8,500) -- Another elite game environment is in the Golden State Warriors-Memphis Grizzlies matchup, which holds a 236.0-point total and 2.5-point spread. This season, Memphis is allowing the fourth-most made threes per game to PGs (3.5), and that obviously aligns well with Stephen Curry's skillset.

Wings

Top Priorities

Scottie Barnes ($3,500) -- Scottie Barnes is a free square tonight if he suits up. He's been out with an ankle injury, which is why he is salaried at the minimum, but is listed as questionable. He's averaging 44.3 FanDuel points per game for the season and is projected for 41.6 FanDuel points today, per our model. That comes out to 11.89 per $1,000 in salary. Just plug him in and start your builds from there.

Devin Booker ($9,000) -- Devin Booker is taking on the Indiana Pacers, a game that boasts a 233.5-point total and 6.5-point spread. The Pacers are 6th in pace and 22nd in defensive rating, so they continue to be a fantasy goldmine. Booker netted 62 real-world points in one of his two games against the Pacers last year.

Lauri Markkanen ($6,800) -- Lauri Markkanen is one of my favorite plays tonight. He is facing the Detroit Pistons in a game with a 228.0-point total and 4.5-point spread. I think this game might slip through the cracks a bit, and there are some fun pieces on each side. Markkanen's salary is modest, and we project him for 35.1 FanDuel points (5.16 per $1,000). A Lauri-Cade Cunningham ($9,600) stack is enticing.

Others to Consider

Jayson Tatum ($10,000) and Jaylen Brown ($8,300) -- The Boston Celtics are a 15.5-point favorite today against the Chicago Bulls. Blowout risk might keep the masses off Boston today, but if the Bulls find a way to keep things competitive, any and all of the Celtics could go off, including Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Derrick Jones ($3,500) -- Derrick Jones Jr.'s situation is exactly the same as Barnes' as Jones looks like he might return from an injury and is salaried at the minimum. While Jones clearly offers less upside than Barnes does, he played 28 minutes in his last full game and would have a great shot to return value tonight if he's back.

Bigs

Top Priorities

Victor Wembanyama ($11,300) -- The Barnes free square makes it a lot easier to get to a couple high-salary studs, and Victor Wembanyama is the priority for me. As mentioned, the Spurs-Hawks game checks a lot of boxes, and Wemby can go nuts against an Atlanta team that permits the seventh-most FanDuel points per game to centers. On a night that will be a high-scoring one in DFS, Wemby offers the upside we need.

Jalen Johnson ($9,100) -- Jalen Johnson is another way to get in on the Hawks-Spurs game, and if it seems like he'll be less popular than Young, he'll be my preferred way to get exposure to the Hawks. Johnson has topped 50.0 FanDuel points in two of his last four games.

Pascal Siakam ($7,500) -- Pascal Siakam has generated 37.0 and 41.1 FanDuel points over his past two games. Playing in a DFS-friendly game -- per usual -- Siakam is easy to like at this salary versus a Suns side that sits 21st in defensive rating.

Others to Consider

Nikola Jokic ($12,400) -- While I prefer Wemby to Nikola Jokic, the Joker is a great play against the Portland Trail Blazers. Jokic is averaging a wild 65.4 FanDuel points per game. He's in play every time he's on a slate. You could even try jamming in both Jokic and Wemby.

Jalen Duren ($5,800) -- Jalen Duren is popping in our projections as we have him scoring 32.1 FanDuel points (5.53 per $1,000). He's up against a Utah Jazz team that surrenders the most FanDuel points per game to centers. A Duren-Markkanen stack doesn't take up too much salary.

