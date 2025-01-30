NBA DFS Picks: Thursday 1/30/25

If you're looking to have some fun this basketball season, NBA DFS on FanDuel has you covered.

NBA DFS Picks for Today

Guards

Top Priorities

Austin Reaves ($7,800) -- With Anthony Davis expected to miss at least a week, multiple players from the Los Angeles Lakers should see bumps in usage, Austin Reaves included. Reaves should have plenty of success in an increased role against a Washington Wizards team that is giving up the most FanDuel points (FDPs) per game to PGs (55.2) and playing at the fourth-fastest pace in the league.

Jalen Green ($7,100) -- Thursday's bout between the Houston Rockets and Memphis Grizzlies is tied for the highest total on the slate, so Jalen Green is someone who stands out in a fast-paced matchup. Not only are the Grizzlies permitting the ninth-most FDPs per game to SGs (43.0), but Green tallied 42-plus FDPs in both recent meetings versus Memphis, who operate at the fastest pace in the NBA.

Mike Conley ($4,900) -- While Mike Conley doesn't possess a lofty ceiling due to his fluctuating minutes, he's scored 23-plus FDPs in four of his last five outings for the Minnesota Timberwolves. Assuming Conley is active on the second leg of a back-to-back, the veteran guard will face a Utah Jazz squad that is allowing the highest steal rate (9.8%) and second-most FDPs per game to PGs (55.1).

Others to Consider

Darius Garland ($7,600) -- Darius Garland was given a rest day by the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday, but he's expected to be back for Thursday's contest against the Atlanta Hawks. Garland has contributed 35-plus FDPs in seven straight starts while the Hawks are 2nd in pace, 27th in three-point percentage allowed (37.3%), and 24th in assist rate allowed (65.2%).

Isaiah Collier ($5,500) -- Isaiah Collier has started in 10 of his last 12 appearances for the Jazz due to his ability to facilitate the ball, as he's dished out seven-plus assists in 10 of his last 11 outings. Along with Collier logging 28-plus FDPs in five of his last six contests, the T-Wolves are coughing up the seventh-most FDPs per game to PGs (50.7) over their last 15 games.

Wings

Top Priorities

LeBron James ($10,100) -- LeBron James figures to be a popular choice with Anthony Davis sidelined and the Lakers being in a pace-up spot versus the Wizards. According to FantasyLab's On/Off tool, LeBron averages 27.2 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 8.7 assists with a team-high 34.0% usage rate per 36 minutes whenever Davis has been off the court this season.

Anthony Edwards ($9,200) -- Anthony Edwards comes in with the third-highest salary on the slate following a Wednesday performance which saw him produce 59.9 FDPs. Aside from the Jazz operating at the 14th-fastest pace, Edwards should thrive in this matchup with Utah ranking 30th in adjusted defensive rating (117.5) and 26th in effective field-goal percentage allowed (55.6%).

Max Strus ($5,200) -- Max Strus has now made five consecutive starts for the Cavs, recording 26-plus FDPs in four of those. There isn't a team in the Association that surrenders more FDPs per game to SFs (45.4) than the Hawks, who also are sitting at 24th in steal rate allowed (9.2%).

Others to Consider

Amen Thompson ($8,600) -- Amen Thompson is a fun player to watch on both ends of the court, as he's extremely active on the offensive glass and in the stocks (steals plus blocks) department. Besides the Grizzlies ranking 22nd in steal rate allowed (8.9%) and block rate allowed (10.4%), Thompson has notched 48-plus FDPs in three of his last four outings, with multiple stocks in 10 straight appearances.

Dillon Brooks ($4,600) -- Even though Dillon Brooks is extremely volatile, he doesn't need to do much to return value at his salary in a fast-paced matchup. Our projections have Brooks tied with LeBron as the ninth-best point-per-dollar play (5.2x value) on the slate, and the Grizzlies are ceding the third-most FDPs per game to SFs (44.0).

Bigs

Top Priorities

Alperen Sengun ($8,800) -- Currently, Alperen Sengun carries a questionable tag on Thursday with a calf injury, but he's in a fantastic spot if he's able to suit up for the Rockets. Across their last 15 games, the Grizzlies are allowing the seventh-most FDPs per game to Cs (60.0), and Sengun recently put up 56.3 FDPs against this same Memphis team earlier this month.

Julius Randle ($7,400) -- There's a chance we're seeing Julius Randle grow a bit more comfortable in his role on the Timberwolves, registering 46-plus FDPs in three of his last six contests. The Jazz are giving up the 5th-most FDPs per game to PFs (51.1) over their last 15 games, and Randle should be aggressive versus a Utah team that is 28th in rim field-goal percentage allowed (66.2%).

Jaxson Hayes ($4,500) -- Given the recent news of Anthony Davis missing time, Jaxson Hayes is a candidate to start in his place. If Hayes draws the start on Thursday and gets solid minutes, the Wizards are 30th in rim field-goal percentage allowed (67.6%), 28th in offensive rebound rate allowed (27.2%), and 26th in block rate allowed (10.8%) while allowing the most FDPs per game to Cs (61.0).

Others to Consider

Jaren Jackson Jr. ($8,400) -- Jaren Jackson Jr. is amid a career year with the Grizzlies, logging 22.8 PPG while still accruing 3.0 stocks per game. While the Rockets aren't a team that tends to give up plenty of FDPs to PFs, I don't mind chasing the upside of Jackson in a potentially high-scoring affair on a smaller slate.

Naz Reid ($5,800) -- Naz Reid was inactive on Wednesday for the T-Wolves due to an illness, so we'll need to monitor his status for Thursday's matchup against the Jazz. If Reid makes his return, he could see decent run in a stellar matchup, and he's supplied 26-plus FDPs in 12 of his last 15 games.

