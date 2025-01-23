NBA DFS Picks: Thursday 1/23/25

If you're looking to have some fun this basketball season, NBA DFS on FanDuel has you covered.

NBA DFS Picks for Today

Guards

Top Priorities

De'Aaron Fox ($9,200) -- The Sacramento Kings-Denver Nuggets matchup holds the night's top over/under at 241.5 points. Denver (5th in pace) and Sacramento (11th) are both playing as fast tempos. De'Aaron Fox is a high-upside way to get a piece of this game. Over the last 30 games, the Nuggets are allowing the 10th-most FanDuel points per game to PGs (49.7).

Josh Giddey ($7,100) -- Josh Giddey and the Chicago Bulls get a nice matchup with a Golden State Warriors squad that is on the second night of a back-to-back. Giddey's production has been all over the map lately. Over his past five games, he's posted two fantasy outputs north of 44.0 FanDuel points and two of fewer than 16.0 FanDuel points. His ability to contribute across the board gives him a high ceiling if he's able to score the ball well.

Others to Consider

Trae Young ($9,700) -- One of the elite DFS game environments of the slate is the Atlanta Hawks-Toronto Raptors matchup, which boasts a 234.0-point total and 4.5-point spread. Toronto has surrendered the sixth-most FanDuel points per game to point guards this season (50.5), and Trae Young can go off in this spot.

Carlton Carrington ($4,200) -- Our NBA DFS projections have Carlton Carrington as one of the slate's best values (as of early Thursday) as we project him for 24.5 FanDuel points (5.57 per $1,000) in a matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Wings

Top Priorities

Scottie Barnes ($9,300) -- Scottie Barnes offers big-time upside in the aforementioned Raptors-Hawks clash, which could be a DFS goldmine. The Hawks are 2nd in pace and 18th in defensive rating. They've allowed the most FanDuel points per game to SFs (45.2) and the fifth-most to PFs (49.6). Barnes has put up at least 42.1 FanDuel points in seven straight outings.

Jaylen Brown ($8,100) -- The Boston Celtics should find some joy tonight against the Los Angeles Lakers' 23rd-ranked defense. Small forwards have torched the Lakers this year to the tune of 43.2 FanDuel points per game, the sixth-most. We project Jaylen Brown for 39.1 FanDuel points tonight, but I think there's upside for more if the Lakers -- who are just 5.0-point 'dogs -- can keep it competitive.

Others to Consider

Andrew Wiggins ($6,300) -- Andrew Wiggins is a modest-salaried way to get in on the Warriors-Bulls game. He had a big night last night, scoring 36.7 FanDuel points, and popped off for 58.2 FanDuel points three games ago. The Bulls are 24th in defensive rating and 3rd in pace.

Gui Santos ($4,000) -- Another Warrior. Our model is a huge fan of Gui Santos tonight as we project him for 21.8 FanDuel points (5.45 per $1,000). On a back-to-back, the Warriors could sit a player or two, which would enhance Santos' outlook.

Bigs

Top Priorities

Nikola Jokic ($12,800) -- It's hard to be a great point-per-dollar play at a $12,800 salary, but Nikola Jokic is averaging 65.1 FanDuel points per game for the season. A high-scoring game against the Kings presents Jokic with a golden opportunity to have another monster statline. We project him for 61.7 FanDuel points (4.82 per $1,000) -- 8.4 more than anyone else on the slate.

Jakob Poeltl ($7,100) -- Jakob Poeltl is a fun GPP play tonight. He gets you access to the Raptors-Hawks game, and with Poeltl eligible at only center, he might go overlook if the masses flock to Jokic. On the negative, Poeltl has logged just 19 and 22 minutes over his last two games, but he should be needed more tonight against the Hawks' center duo.

Others to Consider

Kel'el Ware ($6,100) -- Kel'el Ware has been really good lately for the Miami Heat, producing at least 39.0 FanDuel points in three of his last five games. He started and played 39 minutes last time out. Our model has him scoring 36.3 FanDuel points (5.95 per $1,000) and rates him as one of the slate's best point-per-dollar options.

Al Horford ($4,500) -- Al Horford looks like a solid value target if Kristaps Porzingis (illness) is out again. Horford sat last night in the first leg of a back-to-back but will likely be good to go today. We project him for 24.9 FanDuel points (5.53 per $1,000).

