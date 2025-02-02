NBA DFS Picks: Sunday 2/2/25

If you're looking to have some fun this basketball season, NBA DFS on FanDuel has you covered.

NBA DFS Picks for Today

Guards

Top Priorities

Cade Cunningham ($10,200)

I referred to the Chicago Bulls as a basketball circus in today's NBA best bets. The heliocentric offensive force on the other side of them will certainly work in NBA DFS.

Cade Cunningham's breakout season should continue on Sunday opposite the Bulls 3rd-ranked tempo and 24th-ranked defensive rating (DRTG). The Detroit Pistons' team total is a whopping 119.5 points today.

Cade leads the charge, posting 52.6 FanDuel points (FDP) per 36 minutes on a massive, team-best 35.2% usage rate with Jaden Ivey (leg) off the floor.

I see Cunningham as a high-floor star in an elite matchup versus Tyrese Maxey's poor one against the Boston Celtics.

Lonzo Ball ($5,200)

On the other side of Bulls-Pistons, Chicago has injury news -- sort of.

Zach LaVine is listed doubtful for today's game due to personal reasons, and Lonzo Ball has yet to produce in two games without him. I still think there's meat on the bone.

For the season, Lavar's oldest sees a team-best 3.5 percentage-point uptick in usage with LaVine off the floor, and he's posted 34.8 FDP per 36 minutes. Ball has just been snake bitten by 4-for-15 shooting in this two-game stretch.

Expecting better from the field, FanDuel Research's NBA DFS projections have Ball pegged for 26.3 FDP in 25.2 minutes on Sunday.

Others to Consider

Derrick White ($6,800)

Derrick White shot just 32.3% from three in January, suppressing this salary well below its early-season mark. I'll continue to buy for when he heats up.

Spencer Dinwiddie ($5,300)

In light of last night's stunning blockbuster deal, the Dallas Mavericks might have more on their mind than winning on Sunday in Cleveland. Kyrie Irving (shoulder) is questionable, so we'll see if they end up punting today's game to secondary options.

Wings

Top Priorities

Kawhi Leonard ($7,200)

The largest confirmed, new absence on the slate is the Los Angeles Clippers' leading scorer.

Norman Powell (elbow) won't play Sunday, opening the door for bevy of Clips options. There's one that should reign supreme in a revenge spot: Kawhi Leonard.

Leonard has been babied back into action after offseason knee issues, but L.A. could need him to squeak out a win as a six-point favorite today. He's averaging 66.5 FDP per 36 minutes in limited action with Powell off the floor thus far.

Kawhi's topped 28 minutes in three straight games, implying he's ready to shoulder a bit more of the load tonight in The Six.

Klay Thompson ($5,400)

Last night, we learned the rest of this Mavericks season -- and near future -- will be more reliant on Klay Thompson to score the basketball.

Dallas' trade of Luka Doncic will obviously hamper their long-term upside, but Doncic has been out since December with a calf issue. Kyrie Irving's questionable status has much more of an impact on Thompson's production for Sunday.

He's posted 32.3 FDP per 36 minutes with Luka and Kyrie off the floor behind a 22.3% usage rate -- second among starters to PJ Washington.

Expect to have plenty of Mavs value plugs in your lineup if Irving ends up taking the day, which would be understandable in light of the trauma of the lopsided deal.

Others to Consider

Tobias Harris ($6,400)

Our projections have an unusual soft spot for Tobias Harris most nights, but I'm willing to buy in opposite Chicago's poor defense that's allowed the fourth-most FDP per game to opposing power forwards (49.9).

Amir Coffey ($3,900)

Amir Coffey is among budget Clippers that could conceiveably end up producing without Powell, but topping 28 minutes in 10 different January contests, Ty Lue seems to lean on the three-and-D option more than Kevin Porter Jr. ($4,300) or Terance Mann.

Bigs

Top Priorities

Kristaps Porzingis ($8,100)

Kristaps Porzingis is starting to command this struggling Celtics ship.

Porzingis has topped 50 FDP in consecutive games, which has been largely propelled by 10 stocks (steals plus blocks) in them. That's fine when he's likely in line to bully an undersized Philadelphia 76ers team missing Joel Embiid (knee).

Despite their slow tempo, Philadelphia has allowed the 9th-most paint points and 13th-most blocks per game. Those are two huge notches in the direction of "The Unicorn".

This small sample of 25.0 points and 8.0 rebounds per game has also led to a pair of Boston wins, so I'm expecting the offense to flow through K.P. again tonight.

Jalen Duren ($6,600)

Yes, this is a third Piston, but the Bulls usually find a way to make it happen. That's especially true against centers.

Chicago is allowing the seventh-most FDP per game to opposing pivots (58.4), and they'll meet a FDP-collecting monster in Jalen Duren here.

Playing time is always Duren's obstacle, but he's eclipsed 28 minutes in four straight and responded with 35.6 FDP per game.

In a plus, high-paced matchup, he stands out at center and correlates well with Cunningham, who was seventh in potential assists per game last month (14.2).

Others to Consider

Ivica Zubac ($7,500)

Any and all supplemental scoring will be welcome for the Clips sans Powell, and Ivica Zubac's 19.6% usage rate with him off the floor is substantial. Zu's floor at this salary is just unreal with double-digit boards in each of his last 13 games.

Patrick Williams ($4,800)

Patrick Williams doesn't do a ton with his court time, but he's gotten it with at least 27 minutes in five straight. Powell's injury doesn't help a weak power forward spot, so Williams isn't a poor budget option here if Irving plays and prevents Dallas' options from unfurling.

