NBA DFS Picks: Sunday 12/8/24

NBA DFS Picks for Today

Guards

Top Priorities

De'Aaron Fox ($9,000)

Though the ceiling for De'Aaron Fox has taken a bit of a hit with Malik Monk in the lineup, the floor is still there.

"Swipa" has still topped 43 FanDuel points (FDP) in a larger sample of 10 of his last 14 games, and he's still got the best usage rate on the team in the last four games since the lineup switch (26.6%).

In addition to him dropping 49 points on the Utah Jazz last month, Utah just also cedes the second-most FDP per game to opposing point guards (55.5).

Due to the elite matchup, Fox is our NBA DFS projections' best value at guard at or above $9,000 today behind 44.0 expected FDP.

Collin Sexton ($5,800)

On the other side of Fox, we can find a value plug.

Collin Sexton is now awarded a normal role around 30 minutes if the game stays tight with Jordan Clarkson (foot) out of the Utah lineup. That's really all it took for a sub-$6,000 salary when the former top-10 pick is averaging 33.3 FDP per 36 minutes this season.

Now is likely the time to buy in DFS. Sexton's 27.4% shooting from deep has hampered recent production, and seven of the Jazz's last eight games have been decided by double digits.

An improved shot and consistent minutes in a competitive game are two things we can decently expect if the Jazz can find a way to cover tonight's 12.0-point spread.

Carlton Carrington ($5,100)

I've usually had to scroll past our projections' favorite player, Carlton Carrington, all season -- but Bub's time is now.

Carrington is (finally) seeing minutes in the wake of injuries to Kyle Kuzma (ribs) and Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring). He's topped 28 minutes in three straight games, which might be under the radar having not topped 25 FDP in any of them.

Bub's archetype of a microwave scorer might not be consistent in DFS, but the upside to score is there -- especially in a game against the Memphis Grizzlies with a 240.5-point total.

The Washington Wizards just ended their losing streak, so the rookie might also see extended run if any additional veterans sit on tonight's back-to-back.

Others to Consider

Ja Morant ($8,600)

After an upset win in Beantown, I don't have certainly Ja Morant (back) faces a D.C. squad allowing the most FDP per game to opposing points guard. If he doesn't, Scotty Pippen Jr. ($4,800) cuts to the front of the line as a value play.

Dejounte Murray ($7,800)

Dejounte Murray's breakout is here coming off a game where he topped 50 FDP. Averaging 3.5 steals per game in his last four, it's going to happen when the shots fall. A revenge narrative against the San Antonio Spurs tonight doesn't hurt.

Wings

Top Priorities

Norman Powell ($6,700)

The largest pending injury on the slate resides with the Los Angeles Clippers.

James Harden (groin) is questionable, which would open the door for all sorts of L.A. value options. However, there's really just one to lead the scoring attack: Norman Powell.

Powell has tallied some supernova-level point totals this season, and he's averaged 52.8 FDP per 36 minutes with Harden off the floor this season.

Kevin Porter Jr. ($4,400) also sees an uptick in usage rate with Harden off the floor. Both become near-musts in cash games if "The Beard" sits on Sunday.

Jonathan Kuminga ($5,900)

At long last, the Golden State Warriors are pulling the plug on Draymond Green.

They're going to start Jonathan Kuminga instead, and Kuminga should give them a boost. He's averaged 38.5 FDP per 36 minutes this season with inconsistent opportunity.

Even before a promotion, Kuminga has topped 30 FDP in three of his last four games. He's a high-floor option in the mid-range that also provides access to some upside.

Dalton Knecht ($4,700)

Things are getting ugly for the Los Angeles Lakers, but Dalton Knecht should get continue to get opportunities.

Austin Reaves (pelvis) is out again on Sunday, and JJ Redick refuses to deploy D'Angelo Russell in a 30-minute role. As a result, Knecht has played at least 27 minutes in four of his last five.

This is a great matchup for the sniper against a Portland Trail Blazers allowing the most FDP per game to opposing small forwards (48.3). We've got him projected for 24.6 FDP in 31.0 minutes tonight.

Others to Consider

Anthony Edwards ($8,900)

Anthony Edwards just lit up the Dubs for 50.3 FDP, and a repeat matchup shouldn't be much different with the Warriors going offense over defense with Kuminga. Without top-shelf star power on the slate, he's a good way to spend salary.

Herbert Jones ($5,000)

I'm not sure anyone expected Herbert Jones to return from injury averaging 18.0 points per game, but the stock threat should have a much higher salary after the weekend playing 33.0 minutes per game in this time for the high-paced New Orleans Pelicans.

Bigs

Top Priorities

Jaren Jackson Jr. ($7,800)

Stars are aligning for Jaren Jackson Jr. tonight.

In addition to teammates Ja Morant and Desmond Bane (toe) being listed questionable, the matchup couldn't be any better. The Wizards just allowed 56 points to Nikola Jokic, which further solidified the mediocrity they've shown this season to allow the most points and third-most rebounds per game to centers.

Triple J averages 54.0 FDP per 36 minutes with Morant and Bane off the floor. You can't start anywhere else if they both sit when Jackson is also eligible at forward spots.

Rudy Gobert ($6,600)

Center is a two-horse race in our projections.

For those who love stability, you'll love setting and forgetting Rudy Gobert. Gobert hasn't dipped below 29 FDP since November 15th, but he also got to flex his ceiling a bit against this same Warriors team -- lacking size -- on Friday. He tallied 17 points and 11 rebounds but, uncharacteristically, failed to record a block.

In the closest game of the day by spread, Gobert is expected to record 37.5 FDP in 36.5 minutes tonight, according to FDR's projections.

Deandre Ayton ($6,300)

As mentioned in today's NBA best bets, I love Deandre Ayton's prospects in today's game.

The Lakers' interior is next-level poor. They are allowing 10th-most points and 5th-most rebounds to opposing centers, which is going to happen also ceding the 4th-most paint points and 3rd-most second-chance points per game.

Donovan Clingan (knee) is sitting for Portland today, and that should afford Ayton a full role when he averages 37.6 FDP per 36 minutes. He's just behind Gobert in our projections when forecasted for 34.5 FDP at this slightly lower salary.

Others to Consider

Victor Wembanyama ($11,500)

Jokic and Luka Doncic have the day off, leaving Victor Wembanyama as the lone marquee stud in a friendly matchup with NOLA. He's uncertain to return from a two-game absence due to a back injury, though.

Jabari Smith ($5,500)

Jabari Smith is never the Houston Rockets' first option, but the hierarchy could shift if Fred VanVleet (knee) sits on Sunday. Still, Smith's absurd minutes average this month (37.7) has been hidden by 32.3% shooting. He's a great buy-low runback option to potential Clippers value.

