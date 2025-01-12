NBA DFS Picks: Sunday 1/12/25

If you're looking to have some fun this basketball season, NBA DFS on FanDuel has you covered.

NBA DFS Picks for Today

Guards

Top Priorities

Donovan Mitchell ($8,500)

The slide for Donovan Mitchell could stop here.

"Spida" averages 45.7 FanDuel points (FDP) per 36 minutes in his full role for the entire season, but injuries, blowouts, and outbursts from his teammates have kept him under 35 FDP in five straight games.

They could well need him today in a projected shootout with the Indiana Pacers. This game's 239.5-point total is highest on the main slate, and Mitchell has topped 35 real-life points four times this season behind a team-best 30.3% usage rate.

FanDuel Research's NBA DFS projections expect 42.6 median FDP in tonight's game, making him easily the best point-per-dollar value above $8,000.

Cason Wallace ($4,800)

Minutes in the Oklahoma City Thunder rotation are valuable, and Cason Wallace is getting them.

Wallace has topped 30 in five straight games, banishing Luguentz Dort to the bench with more regularity. Though he's yet to top 25 FDP in this stretch, today's matchup could make all the difference.

OKC visits the lowly Washington Wizards, who allow the third-most FDP per game to opposing shooting guards (46.3), on Sunday. The game's 16.5-point spread isn't ideal, but Wallace has been collecting these minutes as four of the Thunder's five January contests have been double-digit affairs.

At 24.9 projected FDP, Wallace is the best value option at point guard. I'm worried about a blowout for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's lofty salary in this same backcourt.

Others to Consider

Tyrese Martin ($5,200)

We've reached the "who?" point of the NBA season with the Brooklyn Nets. Tyrese Martin has topped 29 minutes in four straight games for Brooklyn, and he'll attack a Utah Jazz team allowing the most FDP points per game to floor generals on Sunday.

Andrew Nembhard ($5,100)

If we're stacking Pacers-Cleveland Cavaliers, Andrew Nembhard packs a full role into this small salary. It's wild to think this is a pace-up spot for Indiana against the NBA's sixth-fastest tempo.

Wings

Top Priorities

Paolo Banchero ($9,800)

You know the time during the holidays when you return, but your colleagues are off, so you're actually busy as heck? That's probably what Paolo Banchero is going through right now.

Banchero returned to the Orlando Magic lineup with 34 points in 26 minutes on Friday. A couple more days removed, his workload should increase on the floor, which could present a gaudy night at the office as the Magic are still missing Franz Wagner (oblique).

The former No. 1 overall pick is averaging 61.2 FDP per 36 minutes with Wagner off the floor this season. That effort was no fluke.

The tempo and game total (216.5) aren't ideal tonight for Banchero, but at least the Philadelphia 76ers' 112.8 defensive rating (DRTG) isn't too scary. He's a high-floor way to attack the small forward spot.

Kyle Kuzma ($6,100)

Is it insane to think the Thunder might overlook the Wizards in this spot? Wouldn't you?

If Washington can keep any sort of pace with the West's best, Kyle Kuzma could cobble together a delightful performance at this salary. He's averaged 35.1 FDP per 36 minutes this season on a 26.8% usage rate.

Jordan Poole's return could help the Wizards stay a bit closer, as well.

The Wiz might get smacked again in this spot, but if your lineup is using Thunder players on the assumption of any sort of competitive affair, Kuzma is an excellent run-back option. We've got him projected for 31.1 FDP on Sunday.

Others to Consider

Lauri Markkanen ($7,500)

Utah is...favored...tonight? John Collins didn't play yesterday, and if he's doubtful again tonight, it'll be another nice setup for Lauri Markkanen. He's posted 40.3 FDP per 36 minutes with Collins off the floor, and Brooklyn allows the most points per game to small forwards (25.0).

Max Strus ($4,100)

Our projections love Max Strus, but I'm not quite on board. He's got upside for triples in a shootout but hasn't exceeded 24 minutes in seven of nine games since returning. Personally, there are better ways to reach the $4,000-ish area.

Bigs

Top Priorities

Isaiah Hartenstein ($7,700)

High-upside bigs in potential blowouts are the theme of center today.

Continuing the thoughts of Wallace and Kuzma, Isaiah Hartenstein could nuke a Wizards matchup that has been friendly to centers all season. Washington has the most points (28.6) and fifth-most rebounds (16.0) per game to centers.

Hart is immersed in OKC's rotation at this stage. He's exceeded 29 minutes in five of six games, topping 36 FDP in four of those.

He's worth considering in lineups not rostering SGA; the path to Thunder points will roll through one of them.

Kyle Filipowski ($4,200)

Out of desperation, the Jazz are deploying backup center Kyle Filipowski in lineups with Walker Kessler as they're quickly running out of bodies. Johnny Juzang (broken hand) is another power forward option that's bitten the dust in Collins' stead.

Legitimate Filipowski minutes are worth watching due to his forward eligibility. He's posted 31.4 FDP per 36 minutes this season and doesn't clog the center spot.

Brooklyn runs dual bigs with Nicolas Claxton and Noah Clowney. That could be among the reasons our projections award him the day's top value score on the main slate.

Others to Consider

Kristaps Porzingis ($7,900)

Kristaps Porzingis is the other "high upside big" in a blowout. Zion Williamson boarded the plane on time for tonight's game, but the full-strength Boston Celtics are still 15-point favorites over the New Orleans Pelicans -- and climbing. Darts at Porzingis and Derrick White are prayers that they are the reason the C's pull ahead.

Myles Turner ($6,900)

Death, taxes, and our projections loving Myles Turner. This is still a palatable salary in a high-scoring matchup, but the Cavs' lethal paint defense (9th in paint points per game) and excellent rebounding certainly will make his night more difficult.

