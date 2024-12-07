NBA DFS Picks: Saturday 12/7/24

If you're looking to have some fun this basketball season, NBA DFS on FanDuel has you covered.

With NBA DFS, you can put your hoops knowledge to the test and ride with players you think will go off in a given night.

To help you along the way, we've got a bunch of tools here at FanDuel Research. Specifically, our NBA DFS projections, powered by numberFire, update throughout the day to reflect current news.

On top of all that, here at FanDuel Research, we'll come at you each day with this NBA DFS primer, which breaks down some of the day's top plays at each position.

Let's dive into today's main slate on FanDuel.

Betting lines via the NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. Projections and betting odds may change after this article is published. All injury news comes from the NBA's official injury report.

NBA DFS Picks for Today

Guards

Top Priorities

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($10,700)

There's no denying Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's floor at this present.

The superstar guard has powered past 50 FDP in 11 of his last 12 games -- all without Chet Holmgren (hip). He's got a sublime matchup to keep it rolling against the New Orleans Pelicans, who allow the sixth-most FanDuel points (FDP) per game to opposing point guards (50.8).

A blowout should truly be the lone concern, but an 8.5-point spread on the road in NOLA inspires hope that the Pels, who are getting back pieces, hang tight.

Jamal Murray ($7,400)

We'll want a Denver Nuggets point guard tonight. I'm just not sure which one.

Jamal Murray exited Wednesday's game with an apparent hamstring issue, prompting a questionable status tonight. I'd call it extremely questionable against a Washington Wizards squad that's lost 16 games in a row.

Washington is the league's worst defense by rating (119.3 DRTG) while playing at its fourth-fastest pace. They've allowed the second-most FDP per game to opposing point guards. Whether by way of a cleared Murray or Russell Westbrook ($5,800), the starter feels like a must in cash games.

Jrue Holiday ($5,600)

Assuming he's not the missing piece(s) of the Boston Celtics tonight, Jrue Holiday could be an excellent plug.

Holiday's fantasy production has tumbled from Boston's myriad of blowouts and being last in line among starters in terms of a scoring environment. Both of those could be eliminated today.

The C's are just 6.5-point home favorites over the Memphis Grizzlies, and some top pieces could sit on this second leg of a back-to-back. Memphis is a great target for the remaining bodies since they play at the NBA's third-fastest pace.

Jrue posted 41.0 FDP in 34 minutes on Friday. His ceiling is simply too high for this salary in matchups where foes can keep pace.

Others to Consider

Jalen Brunson ($8,400)

Jalen Brunson (back) is questionable himself, opening the door to Miles McBride ($4,500) if he can't go. Either is a tremendous plug opposite the Detroit Pistons at home.

Tyus Jones ($6,100)

With Kevin Durant (ankle) sidelined again, Tyus Jones is a high-floor, low-usage option for the Phoenix Suns. He's posted 32.1 FDP per 36 minutes with Durant off the floor despite a low 16.2% usage rate.

Wings

Top Priorities

Bradley Beal ($7,100)

As mentioned, K.D. will sit again on Saturday with an ankle issue, and that'll thrust the scoring onto the plates of Devin Booker and Bradley Beal.

There's almost an early-career Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown dynamic to these two on FanDuel, though. Beal's salary is $2,000 less than Booker's when the production just isn't very different.

With Durant off the floor, Booker has posted a team-best 43.8 FDP per 36 minutes behind a 30.9% usage rate. Beal's FDP per 36 minutes (38.5) and usage rate (29.5%) aren't far enough behind to justify the gap.

While Book can still work in tournament spots, Beal's floor is significantly higher in cash games, which is noteworthy given the Phoenix Suns' -8.8 net rating (NRTG) in games without their star.

Mikal Bridges ($6,500)

Quietly, Mikal Bridges has turned the corner.

He's topped 32 FDP in three consecutive games while also posting a 69.5 true-shooting percentage (TS%). In other words, he's put an early slump behind him entering a plus Pistons matchup. Detroit has allowed the 10th-most FDP per game to his listed shooting guard position.

Seeing a 2.1 percentage-point uptick in usage with Brunson off the floor, his DFS outlook might go from good to great later today.

Justin Champagnie ($3,900)

The Wizards are searching for size wherever they can find some, and Justin Champagnie is next in line.

Champagnie should replace Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring) in the rotation -- if not the lineup. Averaging 25.7 FDP per 36 minutes in extremely limited time thus far, it'll be interesting to see what happens with this opportunity.

We've got several marquee stars on the slate, and the wing's sub $4,000-salary goes a long way to rostering them. There's even one in his game we probably shouldn't ignore.

Others to Consider

Christian Braun ($5,400)

A matchup with Washington is a "play 'em all" type of spot, and Christian Braun's manageable salary is no exception. Our NBA DFS projections forecast 29.2 FDP in this expected shootout.

Tim Hardaway Jr. ($3,800)

Tim Hardaway Jr.'s floor is frighteningly low as a catch-and-shoot specialist, but so is this salary for a guy averaging 27.8 minutes in his last 10 games. Does a revenge spot against the New York Knicks increase the shot volume?

Bigs

Top Priorities

Nikola Jokic ($12,400)

I'm contractually obligated to write up Nikola Jokic on every DFS main slate, but today is a special one.

Before a matchup with Jokic, the Wizards allow the most points and fourth-most rebounds to centers. Obviously, the three-time MVP is one of the gold standards at the position.

"The Joker" has topped 60 FDP over a larger stretch of 9 of his last 12 games, so it rarely goes sideways to plug your center spot with him. The concern today would be a 14-point spread, but the Nuggets' 10th-worst DRTG has shown a limited ability to blow teams out of the water.

Alexandre Sarr ($5,900)

Top rookie Alexandre Sarr is going to get every opportunity in this lost season for Washington.

Off the deep end defensively, Sarr still should be able to do a little damage inside himself tonight. Denver cedes the fourth-most paint points per game, and they also allow the seventh-most rebounds per game to opposing centers.

Importantly, they'll need him to defend Jokic. Our projections expect 33.1 minutes with a healthy 14.1 points and 7.6 rebounds in them. There's a reason I wrote up this game's over and a combo prop for Sarr in today's NBA best bets.

Mason Plumlee ($4,800)

Mason Plumlee's recent surge in production is no coincidence.

Jusuf Nurkic (thigh) will miss another game on Saturday, setting the stage for Plumlee to build on 26 minutes and 29.5 FDP in Thursday's contest. That's especially true against Bam Adebayo and the Miami Heat.

The Heat's defense is stingy, but they're 12th in FDP per game allowed to centers. The true concern for Plumdog might be the same one that plagues Beal. A six-point spread inspires hope for a tight game, though.

If passing on Jokic, a punt down to his former teammates makes plenty of sense.

Others to Consider

Jalen Duren ($5,500)

If afforded a full role, Jalen Duren (39.4 FDP per 36 minutes) would be the best play on the board at the pivot. Detroit's propensity to move away from him really hurts when Plumlee is at a lower salary, though.

Herbert Jones ($5,000)

Power forward is oddly bare today, so Herbert Jones is a bonus wing that can fill spot the spot. He returned like he never left the Pels' lineup with 31 minutes, 41 FDP, and 5 stocks on Thursday.

From the opening tip to unbelievable buzzer beaters, you can watch it all with NBA League Pass on us! All FanDuel customers who bet $5 will get a 3-month trial of NBA League Pass. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Interested in playing NBA daily fantasy? FanDuel has plenty of contest options to make every moment more. Be sure to check out the NBA betting options, as well.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.