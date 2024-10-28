NBA DFS Picks: Monday 10/28/24

If you're looking to have some fun this basketball season, NBA DFS on FanDuel has you covered.

NBA DFS Picks for Today

Guards

Top Priorities

Luka Doncic ($11,700) -- There is a chance for a blowout in Monday's contest between the Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz, but if it's a lopsided game, it's likely due to Luka Doncic having a monstrous performance. Doncic currently has the second-highest usage rate (35.3%) in the NBA while averaging 56.5 FanDuel points (FDPs) through his first two contests this season.

Jalen Green ($7,900) -- Jalen Green currently paces the Houston Rockets in usage rate (30.6%), which has led to him producing 39.1 FDPs across three games to begin the year. Considering that Green has taken 8-plus threes in each of his first three outings, it's worth noting that the San Antonio Spurs are allowing teams to convert threes at the 10th-highest rate (37.6%) so far.

Derrick White ($7,200) -- Derrick White is a do-it-all guard for the Boston Celtics that can rack up stocks (steals + blocks) at a torrid pace. With the Milwaukee Bucks giving up the sixth-most steals per game (2.12) to SGs, White could be in store for another productive game as he's already tallied 36-plus FDPs in two contests this year.

Others to Consider

Kyrie Irving ($7,800) -- Along with Doncic, Kyrie Irving draws a favorable matchup versus a Jazz squad that is permitting the most FDPs per game (68.2) to SGs through their first two games. Utah is allowing teams to shoot threes at the fourth-highest rate (48.2%) and opponents are making shots from beyond the arc at the fourth-highest rate (38.9%) against them.

Malik Monk ($5,800) -- Malik Monk is the sixth-man for the Sacramento Kings, and he could be a bit busier than usual with the Kings being double-digit favorites over the Portland Trail Blazers. Monk is notching 26.1 FDPs per game while playing 26-plus minutes in each of his first two appearances, so there is upside here if he can get around 30 minutes of action on Monday.

Wings

Top Priorities

Franz Wagner ($7,800) -- The leader in the clubhouse in usage rate for the Orlando Magic through three contests is Franz Wagner at 28.8%. With Wagner handling the ball more for the Magic to begin the new campaign, the former first-round pick is registering 40.8 FDPs per game ahead of a positive matchup versus the Indiana Pacers.

Keegan Murray ($6,700) -- The Kings haven't shied away from giving Keegan Murray minutes to begin the season as he's logged 39-plus minutes in back-to-back games. Murray has attempted 7-plus threes in each of his first two outings this year, and he's already recorded his first double-double of the season after posting only eight double-doubles a the PF position in 2023-2024.

Christian Braun ($5,900) -- Christian Braun is going to be a key contributor for the Denver Nuggets this year, with the third-year guard recording three-plus stocks in each of his first two games, leading to 31.9 FDPs per game. The Toronto Raptors are surrendering the 9th-most FDPs per game (45.3) and 11th-most steals per game (1.98) to SGs early in the season.

Others to Consider

Austin Reaves ($6,700) -- Upon receiving a 20.3% usage rate a season ago, Austin Reaves has a 20.4% usage rate to begin this season, helping him average 37.7 FDPs per game for the Los Angeles Lakers. For the second time this season, the Lakers will take on the Phoenix Suns on Monday, who he just torched for 50.8 FDPs in the previous meeting.

Toumani Camara ($4,900) -- Toumani Camara was known more for his defensive prowess last year, but he's showing early signs of development through three games. Besides grabbing two steals in two of his first three contests -- while playing 24-plus minutes in each game -- Camara has also scored double-digit points while knocking down 55.6% of his three-point attempts.

Bigs

Top Priorities

Anthony Davis ($11,000) -- Anthony Davis is currently sporting the highest usage rate (29.9%) of his career since 2017-18 as the Lakers want him to take on a bigger role with LeBron James approaching 40 years old. Davis has been up to the task so far with a slate-best 62.9 FDPs per game as he's tallied 31-plus points and three-plus stocks in each game to begin the 2024-25 campaign.

Domantas Sabonis ($9,800) -- Despite DeMar DeRozan joining the Kings, Domantas Sabonis has seen his usage rate jump fro 22.2% last season to 23.6% to begin this year. After earning 40.1 FDPs in the season opener, Sabonis exploded for 62.4 FDPs in his second game, showing the upside he possesses in stellar matchups -- which he has on Monday against the 1-2 Trail Blazers.

Evan Mobley ($8,300) -- It may be a nightly decision whether to go with Evan Mobley or Jarrett Allen, but I'll give the edge to Mobley on Monday with the New York Knicks struggling against PFs. The Knicks have a smaller lineup around Karl-Anthony Towns at center, leading to New York giving up the seventh-most FDPs per game (55.5) to PFs as OG Anunoby has operated as their starting PF.

Others to Consider

Santi Aldama ($5,900) -- Santi Aldama should continue to get decent run for the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday as Jaren Jackson Jr. has his minutes monitored and Zach Edey having foul troubles to begin his rookie season. Aside from Aldama producing 34-plus FDPs in the two games he received 27-plus minutes, the Chicago Bulls are permitting the fifth-most FDPs per game to PFs (59.2) and Cs (61.9). I also don't hate the idea of taking a chance on Jay Huff at $4,800 in tournaments.

Wendell Carter ($5,800) -- While Wendell Carter Jr. has posted 8 or fewer points in each of his first three games, he's also grabbed 10-plus rebounds in each contest. The Pacers are allowing the fifth-most rebounds per game (18.2) to Cs, and Carter has eclipsed 32-plus FDPs in two of his three outings this year.

