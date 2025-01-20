NBA DFS Picks: Monday 1/20/25

If you're looking to have some fun this basketball season, NBA DFS on FanDuel has you covered.

NBA DFS Picks for Today

Guards

Top Priorities

Trae Young ($9,800) -- On the five-game slate on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, we'll be treated to a matchup between the Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks that possesses the highest total of Monday's contests. Even though Trae Young continues to play through an Achilles ailment, he has dropped 56-plus FanDuel points (FDPs) in three of his last four outings, and he always loves facing the Knicks.

Jalen Brunson ($9,100) -- Jalen Brunson will also be involved in the Hawks-Knicks clash on Monday, and New York will be in a pace-up spot with Atlanta operating at the third-fastest pace in the NBA. Additionally, the Hawks are 27th in three-point percentage allowed (37.8%) and 25th in assist rate allowed (65.5%) while giving up the 10th-most FDPs per game to PGs (49.5).

Dennis Schroder ($5,200) -- It remains to be seen if Stephen Curry is active for the Golden State Warriors due to an ankle injury, so Dennis Schroder could be in store for more minutes and usage against one of his former teams. While Schroder is a fine play if Curry is able to go, I also wouldn't mind taking a flier on Luke Kennard -- especially if Ja Morant is ruled out for the Memphis Grizzlies.

Others to Consider

Darius Garland ($7,500) -- The Phoenix Suns aren't a team that plays much defense, ranking 23rd in adjusted defensive rating (115.6) while permitting the 7th-most FDPs per game to PGs (49.6). According to FantasyLabs' On/Off tool, Darius Garland has the second-highest usage rate (29.0%) and highest assist rate (33.1%) on the Cleveland Cavaliers whenever Evan Mobley -- who has been ruled out with a calf injury -- is not on the court this season.

Jalen Green ($7,500) -- Jalen Green has been fantastic for the Houston Rockets recently, supplying 37-plus FDPs in seven of his last eight contests. Along with the Detroit Pistons coughing up the 12th-most FDPs per game to SGs (42.3), they are 29th in three-point percentage allowed (37.9%) and 26th in steal rate allowed (9.5%).

Wings

Top Priorities

Anthony Edwards ($9,300) -- Despite the fact that I like both Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, I'll give the edge to Anthony Edwards here as he boasts the better matchup against a Grizzlies squad that plays at the fastest pace in the league. Edwards has tallied 56-plus FDPs in four of his last nine games, and Memphis is allowing the 9th-most FDPs per game to SGs (43.1) while ranking 22nd in steal rate allowed (8.9%).

Mikal Bridges ($6,100) -- Another member of the Knicks that is in a premier spot on Monday is Mikal Bridges as the Hawks surrender the fifth-most FDPs per game to SGs (44.1) and most FDPs per game to SFs (45.4). Even though Bridges is averaging only 1.5 stocks (steals plus blocks) per game this season, Atlanta is sitting at 23rd in steal rate allowed (9.1%).

Jaden McDaniels ($5,200) -- Besides Edwards, Jaden McDaniels is another wing player that should excel versus the Grizzlies as he's scored 25-plus FDPs in four of his last five starts. Not only is Memphis giving up the third-most FDPs per game to SFs (44.2), but they are ceding the third-most steals per game (2.1) to the position while McDaniels is registering a career-best 2.1 stocks per game this season.

Others to Consider

Caris LeVert ($5,300) -- While Dean Wade and Georges Niang are solid salary-saving options, some may overlook Caris LeVert after he put up a dud in Cleveland's previous game sans Mobley. LeVert entered the starting lineup the in the Cavaliers' last time out with Mobley sidelined, and our projections currently have him listed as the third-best point-per-dollar play (5.7x value) on Monday's main slate.

Cam Whitmore ($4,300) -- At the moment, Amen Thompson is uncertain to suit up for the Rockets due to a calf injury, which could mean more minutes for Cam Whitmore. Whitmore has gotten 22-plus minutes in three consecutive games, resulting in him putting up 30-plus FDPs in two of those outings.

Bigs

Top Priorities

Alperen Sengun ($9,300) -- Alperen Sengun would also receive a boost if Thompson is ruled out for the Rockets as there would be more rebound opportunities available for Houston's big man. On top of that, Sengun has posted 47-plus FDPs in five of his last six contests, which is why our projections have him finishing with the most FDPs (45.0) among all players on the slate.

Jarrett Allen ($7,500) -- With no Mobley for the Cavs, Jarrett Allen should handle more minutes on Monday against a Suns team that is 25th in offensive rebound rate (22.1%) and 25th in offensive rebound rate allowed (26.3%). Before notching only 22.3 FDPs absent Mobley in Cleveland's most recent game, Allen had recorded 40-plus FDPs in four of his last eight outings.

Onyeka Okoongwu ($6,400) -- The Hawks finally seem to be learning that Onyeka Okongwu is pretty good at basketball as he's gotten 26-plus minutes of action in three straight games, resulting in 44-plus FDPs in each of those appearances. Given the lofty total for the impending showdown between Atlanta and New York, I'll place some confidence in Okongwu to continue his recent stretch of success.

Others to Consider

Nick Richards ($5,800) -- Nick Richards made quite the first impression in his debut for the Suns, logging 21 points, 11 rebounds, 1 assists, and 1 steal in 29 minutes en route to 38.7 FDPs. Richards should be the starting center for Phoenix moving forward, and he should benefit from Cleveland not having Mobley defending the paint in Monday's matchup.

Naz Reid ($5,700) -- Naz Reid -- the reigning sixth-man of the year -- has been stellar in recent outings, tallying 26-plus FDPs in 10 of his last 11 games, including each of his last 8 contests. Along with the Grizzlies playing at the fastest pace, they are 19th in three-point rate allowed (42.9%) despite ranking 4th in three-point percentage allowed (34.9%), so Reid should have plenty of chances to knock down shots from beyond the arc.

