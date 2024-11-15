NBA DFS Picks: Friday 11/15/24

If you're looking to have some fun this basketball season, NBA DFS on FanDuel has you covered.

NBA DFS Picks for Today

Guards

Top Priorities

Cade Cunningham ($9,500) -- Cade Cunningham has been fantastic to start the season, averaging 45.4 FanDuel points (FDPs) per game on a career-best 31.4% usage rate. The Toronto Raptors are 28th in adjusted defensive rating and play at the 12th-fastest pace, setting Cunningham up for another productive outing on Friday.

Trae Young ($9,400) -- Before Trae Young missed the last game for the Atlanta Hawks, he was producing 46.1 FDPs per game. Along with the Washington Wizards giving up the most FDPs per game to PGs (55.2), Friday's bout between the Hawks and Wizards carries the highest total on the main slate with both teams playing at top four paces.

Tyler Herro ($7,500) -- With Jimmy Butler ruled out again for the Miami Heat on Friday, Tyler Herro should be the primary scorer and distributor after he tallied a season-high 69 FDPs on a 30.5% usage rate in his last game with Butler inactive. The Indiana Pacers operate at the 14th-fastest pace in the league while sitting at 22nd in adjusted defensive rating.

Others to Consider

Darius Garland ($7,700) -- While I also like Donovan Mitchell ($8,700) against the Chicago Bulls, Darius Garland comes with a slight discount, and he's been recording similar production as his running mate. Chicago plays at the fastest pace in the NBA, are 25th in adjusted defensive rating, and are allowing the second-most FDPs per game to the PG position (54.7).

Bilal Coulibaly ($5,900) -- Considering the total and fast-paced nature of Friday's Hawks-Wizards showdown, I want plenty of exposure to that game -- especially since this will be the third meeting between the teams this year. Bilal Coulibaly has been getting plenty of minutes for Washington (he's played 31-plus minutes in all but one game this season), and his ability to generate stocks (steals + blocks) at SG is valuable in a game that will have plenty of possessions.

Wings

Top Priorities

LeBron James ($10,200) -- LeBron James has seen his salary climb over $10,000, but it's certainly warranted as he's achieved three straight triple-doubles and 51-plus FDPs in six consecutive contests. The impending matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs has a modest total and a tight spread, so LeBron should be plenty active again in a nationally televised game.

Jalen Johnson ($8,600) -- Alongside Trae Young, Jalen Johnson has emerged as the No. 2 option for the Hawks this season, registering career-best marks in PPG (19.0), RPG (10.2), APG (5.3), and SPG (1.5) through 12 starts. Washington permits the most FDPs per game to PFs (55.5) while allowing the 11th-highest steal rate (8.6%) and 3rd-highest block rate (12.2%).

Bennedit Mathurin ($6,600) -- Since Bennedict Mathurin has joined the starting lineup for the Pacers, he's been extremely productive, notching 35-plus FDPs in four straight appearances. Mathurin should benefit from Jimmy Butler being out for the Heat, and his salary still isn't where it should be given his new starting role.

Others to Consider

Malik Beasley ($4,900) -- The Detroit Pistons are likely going to be shorthanded on the wing, which should allow Malik Beasley to thrive again in an expanded role. Beasley has gotten 35-plus minutes in back-to-back games, resulting in him scoring 27-plus FDPs in both contests ahead of a matchup with a Raptors teams that is ceding the 11th-most FDPs per game to SGs (42).

Josh Okogie ($4,000) -- Bradley Beal has already been ruled out for the Phoenix Suns, opening the door for Josh Okogie to get more run again -- especially with Kevin Durant also sidelined. In 28 minutes of action in Phoenix's last game sans Beal, Okogie supplied 42.1 FDPs, and he'll likely be needed again for a shorthanded Suns squad on Friday.

Bigs

Top Priorities

Nikola Jokic ($12,500) -- At the moment, Nikola Jokic is questionable to play on Friday due to personal reasons, but I'll be trying to fit him into my lineups where I can if he suits up for the Denver Nuggets. Jokic possesses the highest floor and ceiling on any slate as he's scored 60-plus FDPs in 8 of his 10 games played so far, and the New Orleans Pelicans are coughing up the 8th-most FDPs per game to Cs (57.1).

Karl-Anthony Towns ($9,500) -- Karl-Anthony Towns is also questionable on Friday with a knee injury, but he's been spectacular for the New York Knicks early in the year, earning 49-plus FDPs in six of his last eight starts. If Towns is able to play, he'll get to face a Brooklyn Nets team that is 24th in adjusted defensive rating and 25th in effective field-goal percentage allowed.

Jusuf Nurkic ($5,900) -- Another big man who is dealing with an injury is Jusuf Nurkic, so we'll need to keep tabs on his status ahead of Phoenix's clash with the Oklahoma City Thunder, who are giving up the 13th-most FDPs per game to Cs (56.2). If Nurkic is unable to suit up, then Mason Plumlee ($5,500) becomes a solid salary-saving option at the C position.

Others to Consider

Alex Sarr ($5,800) -- While Alex Sarr has had quiet outings in recent games, Friday's fast-paced environment involving the Hawks and Wizards presents a chance for him to have a ceiling output. Sarr should receive 25-30 minutes for a young Washington team, and he's contributed multiple stocks in all 10 of his appearances this season.

Clint Capela ($5,600) -- It's always risky playing Clint Capela as his minutes fluctuate with Onyeka Okongwu being a productive backup, but the Wizards allow the third-most FDPs per game to Cs (62.4), and Capela has posted 34-plus FDPs in back-to-back games despite playing 25 or fewer minutes in each contest. The return of Trae Young should also give Capela easier baskets around the rim in Friday's clash with Washington.

