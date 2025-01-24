NBA DFS Picks: Friday 1/24/25

If you're looking to have some fun this basketball season, NBA DFS on FanDuel has you covered.

NBA DFS Picks for Today

Guards

Top Priorities

LaMelo Ball ($10,500) -- LaMelo Ball's status has a big impact on today's three-game slate. If Ball plays through a questionable tag, he's an elite option. Our NBA DFS projections have him as the slate's top scorer by 10.1 FanDuel points. If Ball sits, it creates value on the Charlotte Hornets, who are already without Brandon Miller. Monitor Ball's status throughout the day.

Ja Morant ($8,700) -- The top implied total tonight belongs to the Memphis Grizzlies (128.5). No other team has an implied total above 119.0 points. While there's blowout risk with Memphis a 12.5-point favorite over the New Orleans Pelicans, the Grizz are still a top target on this small slate. Ja Morant can torch a Pels defense that gives up the fourth-most FanDuel points per game to PGs (48.5).

Others to Consider

Nick Smith Jr. ($4,300) -- Even if Ball plays, Nick Smith Jr. projects as a strong value. His outlook will be even better if Ball is out. Our model projects Smith for 24.0 FanDuel points (5.58 per $1,000), and that's with us assuming Ball is in.

Wings

Top Priorities

Trey Murphy III ($8,100) -- Trey Murphy III is having a big-time breakout season that might get lost in the shuffle of the Pels being awful this year. Murphy is averaging 21.6 points, 5.0 boards and 2.9 assists per game -- all of which are career-best marks. I want pieces of Memphis tonight, and Murphy is my favorite bring-back piece on New Orleans.

Jerami Grant ($5,400) -- Jerami Grant is a standout, per our projections. We have Grant projected for 28.0 FanDuel points (5.19 per $1,000) against the Hornets. He's a fun game-stack piece with LeMelo and has outputs of 27.9 and 33.8 FanDuel points over his past two games.

Others to Consider

Dean Wade ($4,300) -- The Cleveland Cavaliers are without Evan Mobley and might also be missing Caris LeVert. Dean Wade has started 11 straight games and has played at least 27 minutes in two of the last three sans Mobley. Our model has him scoring 22.6 FanDuel points (5.26 per $1,000).

Bigs

Top Priorities

Jaren Jackson Jr. ($8,600) -- Jaren Jackson Jr. is one of my favorite plays tonight. His stocks (steals plus blocks) upside is appealing on a short slate as there aren't many players going tonight who have legit 50-point upside in DFS. The Pelicans are 28th in defensive rating, and Jackson roasted them for 60.1 FanDuel points the last time these teams met.

Brandon Clarke ($4,200) -- Sticking with Memphis, if blowout risk concerns you, you can roll the dice on Brandon Clarke, who could see extra run late if the game is out of hand. Clarke has put up at least 17.0 FanDuel points in each of his last three games and can do some damage with extra run.

Others to Consider

Mark Williams ($8,500) -- Mark Williams just doesn't stop. He's scored 58.3, 40.6, 55.3, 58.6 and 49.2 FanDuel points over his last five and is thriving now that Nick Richards is out of the picture. We project Williams for just 37.3 FanDuel points, but there's clearly upside for more given his recent work.

