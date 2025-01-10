NBA DFS Picks: Friday 1/10/25

If you're looking to have some fun this basketball season, NBA DFS on FanDuel has you covered.

NBA DFS Picks for Today

Guards

Top Priorities

Tyrese Maxey ($9,200) -- Tyrese Maxey draws a mouth-watering matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Pels are allowing the fifth-most FanDuel points per game to point guards (50.6) and rank 28th in defensive rating. Joel Embiid is out again, and Maxey has put up 46.6 and 48.0 FanDuel points sans Embiid the past two games. On a slate lacking high-salary guys in great spots, Maxey brings slate-breaking upside to the table.

Dennis Schroder ($5,400) -- The Golden State Warriors -- on the second leg of a back-to-back -- look like a go-to value spot as they could be without all of Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Jonathan Kuminga and Andrew Wiggins. They're playing at the Indiana Pacers, and Pacers games are usually a fantasy goldmine. As of early Friday, our NBA DFS projections have Dennis Schroder pegged as one of the night's best point-per-dollar plays as we project him to score 30.7 FanDuel points (5.69 per $1,000). That projection could rise depending on Warriors news throughout the day.

Others to Consider

Josh Giddey ($6,800) -- The DFS game of the night is the matchup between the Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards, a game with a total (243.5) that is 14.5 points higher than any other game's total. Josh Giddey is a modest-salaried way to get exposure to that game. We project him for 36.4 FanDuel points (5.35 per $1,000).

Carlton Carrington ($4,800) -- Carlton Carrington also gets you access to said Wiz-Bulls game. Carrington is a low-salary starter who we forecast for 25.0 FanDuel points (5.21 per $1,000).

Wings

Top Priorities

Jalen Williams ($8,500) -- Another sweet DFS game environment is the showdown between the Oklahoma City Thunder and New York Knicks, which boasts a 225.5-point total and 3.5-point spread. Jalen Williams might fly a little under the radar given his good-not-great projection of 40.6 FanDuel points (4.78 per $1,000), but I think this is a nice spot for him in what should be a high-scoring, tight contest.

Kyle Kuzma ($6,100) -- Kyle Kuzma is one of my favorite plays of the night as he's a high-upside option who gets you access to the Bulls-Wiz game and comes at a reasonable salary. His outlook gets a lift if Jordan Poole, who is questionable, sits out again. But even if Poole plays, Kuzma can deliver versus a Chicago team that is 24th in defensive rating and second in pace.

Others to Consider

Jayson Tatum ($10,200) -- The Boston Celtics are at home against a Sacramento Kings squad that is surrendering the eighth-most FanDuel points per game to PFs (48.5) over their past 15 games, which puts Jayson Tatum on my radar. While blowout risk is a concern with Boston a 10.5-point favorite, there are some high-upside options on both sides, making this a fun game to stack if you think it stays competitive.

Gui Santos ($3,500) -- Depending on how many Warriors sit out, Gui Santos could be thrust into a larger role. He actually played 25 minutes last night and generated 25.5 FanDuel points, and that was in a game where both Curry and Green played. Santos could smash value today.

Bigs

Top Priorities

Nikola Jokic ($12,800) -- If Nikola Jokic returns tonight from a two-game absence, he'll be a priority for me and might not be that hard to get to if Golden State gives us a ton of value. Jokic is taking on the Brooklyn Nets, a team giving up the ninth-most FanDuel points per game to centers (56.5). The Nets are also 25th in defensive rating. Incredibly, Jokic has topped 80.0 FanDuel points in three of his last four games.

Trayce Jackson-Davis ($6,200) -- Trayce Jackson-Davis could be asked to do more offensively tonight if the Warriors are extremely short-handed. He already brings good stocks (steals plus blocks) and rebounding numbers to the table, so any added offensive workload would only boost his outlook.

Others to Consider

Pascal Siakam ($7,400) -- If you use a couple Warriors, it makes sense to run it back with an Indiana player, although it's not a must. Pascal Siakam projects for 35.9 FanDuel points (4.85 per $1,000), per our model. Myles Turner ($6,800) is another solid Pacers option, too.

Noah Clowney ($4,900) -- Our projections are high on Noah Clowney, who we have posting 26.6 FanDuel points (5.43 per $1,000) against Denver. The Nuggets are 19th in defensive rating and fifth in pace.

