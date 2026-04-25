NBA Best Bets Today: Expert Picks, Predictions and Odds for Saturday 4/25/26

Top NBA Picks at a Glance

Magic Moneyline

Suns +9.5

Hawks Moneyline

Timberwolves Moneyline

The NBA postseason offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

What are the best NBA player props for today?

NBA Picks and Best Bets for Today

Pistons at Magic Pick: Magic Moneyline

1:00 PM ET | Series tied 1-1

Moneyline Orlando Magic Apr 25 5:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Step-by-Step Analysis

The most important number heading into Saturday afternoon's early tip is Cade Cunningham's scoring output in this series: 33 points per game on the way to 5.5 rebounds and 7.5 assists per contest. The one-seed Detroit Pistons' identity runs entirely through Cunningham, and in the two games of this series, you have seen both extremes.

Game 1 went the Orlando Magic's way 112-101 when Paolo Banchero exploited Detroit's D to score 22 points and Franz Wagner, recovering from a season in which he missed 48 games to injury, delivered 18 points, 7 rebounds, and 6 assists. Game 2 was a different story: Detroit blew out the Magic 98-83 in a game where Cunningham scored 30 and Jalen Duren dominated the interior with 19 points and 13 rebounds.

Now the series shifts to the Kia Center in Orlando, where the Magic have posted a 26-15 record this season — meaningfully better than their 19-22 road performance. This is a team that is built for home games: their pace, defensive energy, and crowd-generated momentum peaks inside their building. Jonathan Isaac remains out with a knee injury, which limits their frontcourt depth against Duren, but Banchero is playing with the confidence of a player who just delivered a genuine performance against the conference's top seed.

The Pistons are road favorites, which reflects the overall season they had as it was much better than Orlando's. However, these teams have looked pretty evenly matched through two games with the exception of one quarter -- the third quarter of Game 2 where Detroit dominated. I don't think that's a fluke as the Magic are a more talented side than the usual 8 seed. I think Orlando gets another W tonight.

Thunder at Suns Pick: Suns +9.5

3:30 PM ET | OKC leads series 2-0

Spread Betting Phoenix Suns Apr 25 7:40pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Step-by-Step Analysis

The Oklahoma City Thunder are defending NBA champions who won 64 games in the regular season. They have gone 15-2 in home playoff games across their last two postseason runs and opened Game 1 of this series by winning by 35. They are the best team in the West, and it may not be particularly close -- especially if Wemby isn't 100%. None of that is the bet here.

The bet here is the Phoenix Suns getting 9.5 points on their home floor.

Phoenix earned the eighth seed in the West by beating Golden State in the Play-In Tournament. Devin Booker averaged 23.3 points per game in the regular season and is a legitimate scorer who has gone for 23 and 21 in the two games against the Thunder so far. Jalen Green — acquired in an offseason trade and integrating into a new system — has scored 17 and 18, respectively, in Games 1 and 2, while Dillon Brooks provides defensive tenacity and three-point shooting. The Suns are a 45-win team, not a pushover. They simply are just not as good as Oklahoma City.

I think they can keep it close, though, and it should aid Phoenix that they'll be the more desperate team in Game 3.

In the regular season this year, the Thunder went 2-3 ATS against Phoenix, meaning the Suns are a team that has historically fought them closer than the market believes.

The Suns are also playing in front of a home crowd at Mortgage Matchup Center for the first time this series. Home court advantages are real. More importantly, 9.5 points covers a large amount of variance. I think this spread is just a bit too big.

Knicks at Hawks Pick: Hawks Moneyline

6:00 PM ET | Hawks lead series 2-1

Moneyline Atlanta Hawks Apr 25 10:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

This series has taken a turn, and Saturday's Game 4 at State Farm Arena carries enormous implications for both franchises. The New York Knicks — who finished the regular season 53-29 as the third seed in the East and were many analysts' pick to challenge the Boston Celtics in the second round — now trail the Atlanta Hawks 2-1 after a series of dramatic performances that have made CJ McCollum the most compelling player in the Eastern Conference bracket.

McCollum's arrival at the trade deadline in exchange for Trae Young has been one of the most transformative mid-year moves in recent playoff history -- even if it didn't seem like it at the time. He scored 26 in a Game 1 loss, then delivered 32 points and six assists in a Game 2 comeback victory where the Hawks trailed by 12 after three quarters before McCollum led Atlanta on a 22-9 run to steal the game. He has been, by every measure, as good as Jalen Brunson in this series, and his ability to create his own shot against the Knicks' physical defense is the central matchup advantage Atlanta has exploited repeatedly.

New York's supporting cast has been its problem. Mikal Bridges and Josh Hart, who both produced significant moments in last year's playoff run, have been largely quiet offensively. Brunson's 29 points in Games 2 and 3 are not the issue — it is the lack of secondary scoring that has left the Knicks without answers when McCollum and Jalen Johnson get going simultaneously.

Unless someone other than Karl-Anthony Towns steps up to support Brunson, the Knicks are in trouble. I like the Hawks to win at home once again.

Nuggets at Timberwolves Pick: Timberwolves Moneyline

8:30 PM ET | Minnesota Leads Series 2-1

Moneyline Minnesota Timberwolves Apr 26 12:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Denver Nuggets-Minnesota Timberwolves first-round series has all the hallmarks of the best rivalry in the Western Conference over the last few years. Denver won the series 4-1 in 2023. Minnesota took a 4-2 victory in 2024. This year, after Denver won the series opener, the Timberwolves came back from 19 points down to win Game 2 on the road in Denver before winning comfortably at home in Game 3 by 16 in a game they mostly dominated from the jump.

Saturday's Game 4 is at Target Center in Minneapolis. Anthony Edwards is listed as questionable with a knee injury, which will be the most scrutinized injury update of the day. He's obviously a key piece for Minny -- on both ends -- so if he's out, I don't feel nearly as good about this pick.

Nikola Jokic enters Saturday averaging his typical ridiculous numbers. Denver was the best offensive team in the entire NBA this season at 121.2 offensive rating. Their 12-game winning streak entering the playoffs was the fourth-longest in NBA history for a team entering the postseason. They are the third seed but function like a first-seed offense.

However, they haven't looked like that offense as much in this series as Jaden McDaniels and Rudy Gobert have given the Nugs' offense fits.

If Edwards plays, Minnesota at plus money at home is the side I want to be on. Denver is the better team on paper, but this series has proven the margin between these franchises is razor-thin, and the Wolves' confidence is flying high after the last two games.

NBA Betting -- Frequently Asked Questions

What does the point spread mean in NBA betting?

The point spread is a margin set by oddsmakers to level the playing field between two unevenly matched teams. For example, if the Golden State Warriors are listed at -7.5, they need to win by 8 or more points for a bet on them to cash. Conversely, a bet on their opponent at +7.5 wins if that team loses by 7 or fewer points — or wins outright.

What is the moneyline?

The moneyline is a straight-up bet on which team wins the game, with no spread involved. Favorites carry a negative number (e.g., -200, meaning you must risk $200 to win $100), while underdogs carry a positive number (e.g., +170, meaning a $100 bet returns $170 profit).

How does the over/under (game total) work?

Oddsmakers set a projected combined score for the game, and bettors wager on whether the actual total will go over or under that number. For instance, if the total is set at 224.5 points, an over bet wins if both teams combine for 225 or more points. NBA totals can swing based on pace of play, rest situations, and injuries, so it's worth tracking those factors before placing a total bet.

What are NBA player props?

Player props are bets tied to an individual player's statistical performance rather than the game's outcome. Common prop bet markets include points scored, assists, rebounds, three-pointers made, and combinations of those stats.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.