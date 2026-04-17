NBA Best Bets Today: Expert Picks, Predictions and Odds for Friday's Play-In Games

Top NBA Picks at a Glance

Hornets -3.0

Suns -3.5

The NBA postseason offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

What are the best NBA prop bets for today?

NBA Picks and Best Bets for Today

Hornets vs Magic Best Bet: Hornets -3.0 (-112)

Spread Betting Charlotte Hornets Apr 17 11:40pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Key Matchup Factors

1. Offensive Edge – Charlotte

Charlotte Hornets: 116.0 PPG (Top-10 offense)

Orlando Magic: inconsistent half-court scoring

Charlotte has more reliable perimeter creation

2. Star Power vs Depth

Paolo Banchero: 22.2 PPG, 8.4 RPG, 5.2 APG

Hornets counter with:

LaMelo Ball: 20.1 PPG, 7.1 APG

Brandon Miller: 19.5 PPG (last 10 games)

Charlotte has more shot creators, critical in playoff settings

3. Defensive Trends (Last 10 Games)

Hornets allow: 107.1 PPG

Magic allow: 117.5 PPG

Significant defensive gap favors Charlotte

4. Efficiency Metrics

Magic allow 47.6% shooting

Hornets face weaker defensive resistance overall

5. Market Signal

Despite Orlando having home court, Charlotte is favored

Indicates the Hornets' overall superiority

Warriors vs Suns Best Bet: Suns -3.5 (-108)

Spread Betting Phoenix Suns Apr 18 2:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Key Matchup Factors

1. Home Court + Stability

Phoenix Suns: 25-16 at home

Golden State Warriors: 15-26 on the road

Strong situational edge for Phoenix

2. Recent Form

Suns: 5-5 last 10

Warriors: 3-7 last 10

Warriors allowing: 117.3 PPG in that span

Defensive issues trending downward for the Dubs

3. Elite Scoring Edge

Devin Booker: 26.1 PPG

Suns offense: 112.6 PPG

Booker looks like the most reliable scorer in the matchup

4. Warriors Path = High Variance

Warriors average: 15.7 3PM per game

Depend heavily on: Steph Curry shooting variance Perimeter efficiency



High-risk, volatile offensive strategy for GS

5. Injury Impact

Warriors: Kristaps Porzingis: questionable Multiple depth pieces out

Suns: Minor day-to-day injuries only



If Porzingis is limited → major edge to Phoenix

NBA Betting -- Frequently Asked Questions

What does the point spread mean in NBA betting?

The point spread is a margin set by oddsmakers to level the playing field between two unevenly matched teams. For example, if the Golden State Warriors are listed at -7.5, they need to win by 8 or more points for a bet on them to cash. Conversely, a bet on their opponent at +7.5 wins if that team loses by 7 or fewer points — or wins outright.

What is the moneyline?

The moneyline is a straight-up bet on which team wins the game, with no spread involved. Favorites carry a negative number (e.g., -200, meaning you must risk $200 to win $100), while underdogs carry a positive number (e.g., +170, meaning a $100 bet returns $170 profit).

How does the over/under (game total) work?

Oddsmakers set a projected combined score for the game, and bettors wager on whether the actual total will go over or under that number. For instance, if the total is set at 224.5 points, an over bet wins if both teams combine for 225 or more points. NBA totals can swing based on pace of play, rest situations, and injuries, so it's worth tracking those factors before placing a total bet.

What are NBA player props?

Player props are bets tied to an individual player's statistical performance rather than the game's outcome. Common prop bet markets include points scored, assists, rebounds, three-pointers made, and combinations of those stats.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.