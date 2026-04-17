NBA Prop Picks Today: 3 NBA Player Props and Best Bets for Friday's Play-In Games

Top NBA Prop Bets at a Glance

Desmond Bane Under 19.5 Points

Moussa Diabaté Under 7.5 Points

Stephen Curry Under 27.5 Points

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

From points to steals and three-pointers, FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA player props are overflowing with possibilities. We're here to help you sift through it all.

Using FanDuel Research's NBA projections as a guide, here are some of today's best NBA player props to target at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note: lines and projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NBA odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook.

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NBA Props for Friday Play In Games: Best NBA Player Prop Bets Today

Hornets at Magic, 7:40 p.m. ET

Desmond Bane - Points Desmond Bane Under Apr 17 11:40pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Desmond Bane was fantastic in the Orlando Magic's first play-in game, scoring 34 points on just 16 shots. Despite that, I'm backing Bane to go under 19.5 points on Friday.

The matchup with the Charlotte Hornets has a lot to do with it. Charlotte ranked a strong sixth in defensive rating across the final 15 regular season games. They've been particularly stingy versus two-guards this season, holding them to the fifth-fewest points per night.

We saw that play out during Bane's four meetings with the Hornets this year. In those four games, he averaged 17.5 points.

Plus, Orlando is closer to full health with Franz Wagner playing 29 minutes on Wednesday -- his most minutes since returning from injury. That means there are more mouths to feed in the Magic's offense, which doesn't bode well for Bane's usage.

Hornets at Magic, 7:40 p.m. ET

Moussa Diabaté - Points Moussa Diabaté Under Apr 17 11:40pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Moussa Diabate isn't much of a scorer to begin with, and the Magic are a brutal matchup for centers.

For the season, Diabate is averaging 7.9 points per game -- right at this line. He isn't scoring much lately as he hasn't recorded more than eight points in any of his previous six games, and he's not a lock for big minutes as he logged more than 26 minutes just once over his final five regular season games.

Orlando has been tough on centers, surrendering the fourth-fewest points per game to the position. Diabate produced three points in his last matchup with Orlando, and he took four or fewer shots in three of the four games versus the Magic this campaign.

Warriors at Suns, 10:10 p.m. ET

Stephen Curry - Points Stephen Curry Under Apr 18 2:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Despite talk of a minutes restriction, Stephen Curry played 36 minutes in the first play-in game and poured in 35 points in a vintage performance, shooting a blistering 7 of 12 from three.

However, I think the Phoenix Suns have the ability to keep Curry in check.

Curry played the Suns three times this season, and he averaged just 23.7 points per game in the split. That falls in line with the Suns' season-long performance versus point guards. For the year, Phoenix let up the fourth-fewest points per night to PGs.

It's always a little scary to take the under on a points prop for the greatest shooter in NBA history, but that's the side I want to be on today.

NBA Player Prop Bets FAQ

What are NBA player prop bets?

NBA player prop bets are wagers on specific statistical outcomes for individual players during a game — independent of which team wins or loses. You might bet on how many points a star guard scores, whether a big man grabs 10 or more rebounds, or how many assists a point guard dishes out.

What types of NBA player props are available?

FanDuel offers an extensive menu of NBA props. The most common categories include:

Points — over/under on a player's scoring total

Rebounds — over/under on total boards (offensive + defensive)

Assists — over/under on dimes dished

Three-pointers made — over/under on made threes

Points + rebounds + assists (PRA) — combined stat total for those three stats

Double-double or triple-double — yes/no prop on achieving the milestone

How do NBA player prop odds work?

NBA props use the standard American (moneyline) odds format. A negative number indicates how much you must wager to profit $100, while a positive number shows the profit on a $100 bet.

-115 odds — bet $115 to win $100

+115 odds — bet $100 to win $115

-200 odds — bet $200 to win $100

What is a points prop bet in the NBA?

A points prop is a bet on whether a specific player will score over or under a set total. For example, a line might read: LeBron James — Points — Over 24.5 (-110).

Key factors to research before betting points props include the player's recent scoring form, the opposing team's defensive rating and points allowed to their position, pace of play, and how many minutes the player is likely to play.

What is a PRA prop bet for NBA?

PRA stands for Points + Rebounds + Assists — a combined stat prop that totals all three categories into one number. For example, a Nikola Jokic PRA line might be set at 49.5.

PRA props are popular for versatile players because their contributions span multiple statistical categories. They're less volatile than single-stat props since a slow scoring night can be offset by a strong rebounding or passing game.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.